Wellness technology to improve your life in 2022

Technology has not only made our lives easier, but it has also allowed us to focus more on staying physically and mentally healthy. Despite the challenges brought by the current health crisis, people have tried the latest in fitness and wellness tools.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

From smartwatches to AI-assisted meditation programs, several gadgets and platforms can help you practice self-care and attain peace of mind in the face of uncertainty. Here’s a list of the best wellness technology you should try out in 2022:

Smart Jewelry

Wearable technology has entered a whole new level with smart jewelry. These gadgets function the way smartwatches do, but they come in various stylish designs. If you want to keep track of your health while looking your best, consider wearing a smart ring or necklace with built-in sensors.

Connected to your smartphone via Bluetooth, these gadgets can keep track of your heart rate, blood pressure, and sleep activity. They can also generate mindfulness notifications in case you feel anxious or stressed.

Meditation Tracking Devices

Are you looking to get started on daily meditation in 2022? Make the most out of the experience by using meditation tracking devices and mobile apps. These tools can help you learn proper meditation techniques and schedule a time to be alone each day. In addition, they can help you create the perfect atmosphere that minimizes distractions and makes the most of your meditation.

Start by ordering wearable meditation tools such as the Muse 2. This assistive headband helps keep track of brain activity and your posture. The gadget also offers guided meditations with relaxing music to put you in the mood. If you get easily distracted, meditation tracking devices such as the Muse 2 are a must-have piece of technology.

Aura Devices

When it comes to overall wellness, it’s important to determine our chakra balance. For this, we need to come with accurate aura readings. Although some consider it impossible to measure human energy levels, several sophisticated tools are getting there.



An aura photography camera, for instance, may come with a sensor that’s capable of reading a person’s chakra alignment. It can also generate visual interpretations of aura energies to help you make appropriate wellness decisions. These tools can also track your mood and let you know if you need to be aware of your emotions. For now, holistic wellness centers are making the most of aura-tracking tools, but there’s a good chance the technology will be available to consumers soon.

Air Purifiers are more popular than ever.

AI-Powered Air Purifiers

If you want to relax after a long day at work, then you must come home to a pleasing aroma. With an AI-powered air purifier, you can keep your home smelling fresh and fragrant so you can keep the stress away. At present, there are air purifiers that can be programmed to function at certain times of the day. Some products can also be controlled remotely using a smartphone app.



Air purification devices such as Brise can personalize indoor conditions based on your preferences, room sizes, and current air quality levels. Built-in sensors can detect sudden shifts in air quality and the presence of toxins, allowing the air purifier to activate corresponding modes. Now that is cool technology.

Massage Chairs

A massage is scientifically proven to reduce stress and enhance wellness. With many employees now returning to work, businesses are investing more in developing a work environment that minimizes burnout. In the same way, employees who have quit their jobs to pursue remote work can also change their home offices.

You can create a comfortable atmosphere in your home office by getting your own massage chairs. Think of a gaming chair complete with an armrest, headrest, and neck support. Now, imagine it having an internal mechanism that kneads your back while you work. Several brands of massage chairs are worth checking out, including OFM Essentials, HEALGEN, and Elizabeth Medical. You need to pick one that massages other critical areas, not just your lumbar region.

Personal Training Apps

Physical wellness has a significant impact on your mental well-being. Not only does exercise make you feel good, but it also minimizes the onset of anxiety and depression. With that being said, you might want to get started on your fitness goals for 2022. You can check out several fitness apps that can help you develop a workout plan that suits your needs.

Look towards apps like FiiT that allow you to pick different workout activities. FiiT can help you find a fitness program that aligns with your goals, from yoga to flexibility training. Another fitness app to consider is Future. This provides you with an easy way to monitor your fitness progress. You also get expert advice from a virtual coach, so you will always be on the right track.

Mindfulness Trackers

Apart from conditioning your body, you will also need to track how you react to certain situations. Today, we have more than enough reason to feel distressed and uncertain. Often, we need to find a personal support system that can help redirect our thoughts and allow us to overcome daily challenges.

With a mental wellness app, you will steer clear of negative thoughts and spend more time pursuing creative work and building connections. Along with a meditation tracker, a mindfulness app can help you keep your emotions in check and deal with trials objectively and efficiently. Consider platforms like the Healthy Minds Program that lets you learn about being self-aware anywhere. That way, you will practice mindfulness whether you are queuing at a dental clinic or taking the subway.

VR Relaxation

It’s full steam ahead for the virtual reality industry as it enters the field of health and wellness. Starting with games and training simulations, VR developers are also venturing into wellness as they offer immersive experiences that will help with relaxation. Spas are already picking up on this trend as they provide customers distraction-free expertise they haven’t tried before.

You can also make the most out of VR technology by using the Oculus gaming platform and selecting games designed to help you relax. Check out titles like Guided Meditation VR and Nature Treks VR that can bring you peace of mind.

Make 2022 a year for focusing on self-care. Although you may need to spend quite a lot of money on these tools, they are still an investment that’s worth your while. You need to pick the suitable devices and apps that fit your lifestyle and the amount of stress you deal with each day.

What do you think of wellness technology? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on January 13, 2022.