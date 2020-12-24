[CES 2021] Massage chair that can help fight high blood pressure and stress

Alright, so I admit, a massage chair isn’t exactly in reach to most of us. A massage chair can be very costly, but having used a few in past CES events, they are very nice. The Elizabeth Medical Massage Chair says it can take your experience a notch higher.

The folks over at Elizabeth Medical claim its massage chair can help fight high blood pressure and stress. Given we’re living in one of the most stressful and depressive years in recent history, the idea of less stress is something we’d all like.

Here’s a little bit of what the company has to say about this massage chair:

It may be hard to believe that a massage chair can be a medical solution to many of the ailments faced during the pandemic. However, the company’s newest massage chair was added to its lineup to address the compounding stress, anxiety and depression faced by so many through pairing a blood pressure and lifestyle-management app with tailored massage programs. According to the CDC, nearly half of adults in the United States (45 percent) have hypertension, with 30 million adults recommended to take medication as a result.1 The American Psychological Association also reflects this sentiment in its “Stress in America 2020” study, which states, “nearly 8 in 10 adults (78 percent) say the coronavirus pandemic is a significant source of stress in their life.”2 “We developed the Elizabeth Medical Massage Chair to be an industry first and to address the skyrocketing stresses around the globe,” said Changjoo Kim, CEO of Bodyfriend North America. “Relying on critical data on the effects of stress, anxiety and depression, we combined creative massage design engineering with a hardware/software platform that can accurately measure and manage a person’s blood pressure—ultimately optimizing the blood pressure of the person over time.” Elizabeth Medical is a product that systematically links with the healthcare application and various physical therapy methods to manage a user’s blood pressure. The chair relies on data pulled from the app to create a programmatic massage that acts as a therapeutic tool. It activates the parasympathetic nerve and blood vessel dilation through thermal massage and respiratory rate management through its integrated speakers. The chair and related lifestyle-management app also leverage cognitive behavioral therapy programs designed by psychiatrists at the Bodyfriend Medical R&D Center. These programs are meant to positively engage and encourage users to continue their health transformation journey through behavior improvement, customized diet and exercise recommendations, and access to health-oriented content, such as articles and tips.

Pricing has not been announced but I’m fairly certain this thing is going to be out of reach for most of us.

