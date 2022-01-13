New on Netflix January 14-20: Supernatural thrillers and stop-motion animation

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between January 14-20th. Being a new year and a new month, there are a lot of old titles being added. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in January if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix January 14-20th list is headlined Archive 81, a supernatural thriller, and The House, a stop-motion animation series.

Coming soon in January

These titles are coming sometime in January, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

All of Us Are Dead (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷 ): A zombie virus breaks out fast inside a school. Endangered students fight to survive and escape.

): A zombie virus breaks out fast inside a school. Endangered students fight to survive and escape. I Am Georgina (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): A revealing look at the life of Georgina Rodríguez: model, mother, influencer, businesswoman, dancer and Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner.

A revealing look at the life of Georgina Rodríguez: model, mother, influencer, businesswoman, dancer and Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳): Relentlessly pursued by a powerful politician’s daughter who will do anything to make him hers, a man slips down a dark, risky path to reclaim his life.

Netflix Games

While not TV or movie related, Netflix Games is a newer feature that the company has included with your Netflix subscription. There are a few new mobile games for your iOS or Android device coming this month to the streaming service at some point and include:

Krispee Street: Based on the popular webcomic, this emotional (in a good way!) hidden object game features hundreds of quirky characters and items to seek and find.

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story: Bomb to the beat and groove to the mayhem in this fast-paced rhythm runner, featuring League of Legends stars, Ziggs and Heimerdinger.

Arcanium: Rise of Akhan: Choose your heroes and embark upon an epic quest to save the world of Arzu in this open-world, roguelike strategy card game.

January 14

After Life: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): While Tony is no longer quite so aggressively grouchy about life, he continues to struggle to fill the void left behind by his late wife.

While Tony is no longer quite so aggressively grouchy about life, he continues to struggle to fill the void left behind by his late wife. Archive 81 (NETFLIX SERIES): An archivist hired to restore a collection of tapes finds himself reconstructing the work of a filmmaker and her investigation into a dangerous cult.

An archivist hired to restore a collection of tapes finds himself reconstructing the work of a filmmaker and her investigation into a dangerous cult. BLIPPI: ADVENTURES

BLIPPI’S SCHOOL SUPPLY SCAVENGER HUNT

The House (NETFLIX SERIES): This eccentric dark comedy anthology is directed by top talents in independent stop-motion animation.

This eccentric dark comedy anthology is directed by top talents in independent stop-motion animation. Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (NETFLIX FAMILY): After a heartfelt loss, Irish-born Keegan and his Spanish-born friend Moya learn to dance through danger and despair with a magical herd of spirit deer.

After a heartfelt loss, Irish-born Keegan and his Spanish-born friend Moya learn to dance through danger and despair with a magical herd of spirit deer. This Is Not a Comedy (NETFLIX FILM 🇲🇽): At a crossroads in life, a comedian receives a curious offer from his best friend.

January 16

Blow 🇨🇦

Deadly Class: Season 1🇨🇦

Dennis the Menace 🇨🇦

Phantom Thread 🇺🇸

Prisoners 🇨🇦

Set it Off 🇨🇦

January 17

After We Fell

Playing with Fire 🇨🇦

January 18

Mighty Express: Train Trouble (NETFLIX FAMILY): A sneaky duo has tricked the trains and taken over Mission Station! Can Flicker flex his skills on the tracks to rescue his friends and save the day?

January 19

El marginal: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇦🇷): The gritty action-drama returns for a fourth season.

The gritty action-drama returns for a fourth season. Heavenly Bites: Mexico (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇲🇽): Welcome to a food extravaganza, a visual poem to Mexican’s culinary ingenuity and the quirky and delicious flavors that are worth the stomach aches.

Welcome to a food extravaganza, a visual poem to Mexican’s culinary ingenuity and the quirky and delicious flavors that are worth the stomach aches. Juanpis González: The Series (NETFLIX SERIES 🇨🇴 ): A wealthy “man-child” in Colombia grapples with the trappings of privilege and doing the right thing.

): A wealthy “man-child” in Colombia grapples with the trappings of privilege and doing the right thing. Midnight in the Switchgrass 🇨🇦

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): In this harrowing docuseries, a cruel conman masquerades as a British spy while manipulating and stealing from his victims and their families.

In this harrowing docuseries, a cruel conman masquerades as a British spy while manipulating and stealing from his victims and their families. Too Hot to Handle: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES): On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win a $100,000 grand prize, they’ll have to give up sex.

January 20

Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇸🇬 ): A night-time journey through six iconic Asian cities and the food, art, clubs and subcultures that set them apart.

): A night-time journey through six iconic Asian cities and the food, art, clubs and subcultures that set them apart. The Royal Treatment (NETFLIX FILM): New York hairdresser Izzy seizes the chance to work at the wedding of a charming prince, but when sparks between them fly, will love — or duty — prevail?

