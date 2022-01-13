New on Netflix January 14-20: Supernatural thrillers and stop-motion animation

Coming soon in January
These titles are coming sometime in January, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!
- All of Us Are Dead (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): A zombie virus breaks out fast inside a school. Endangered students fight to survive and escape.
- I Am Georgina (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): A revealing look at the life of Georgina Rodríguez: model, mother, influencer, businesswoman, dancer and Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner.
- Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳): Relentlessly pursued by a powerful politician’s daughter who will do anything to make him hers, a man slips down a dark, risky path to reclaim his life.
Netflix Games
While not TV or movie related, Netflix Games is a newer feature that the company has included with your Netflix subscription. There are a few new mobile games for your iOS or Android device coming this month to the streaming service at some point and include:
- Krispee Street: Based on the popular webcomic, this emotional (in a good way!) hidden object game features hundreds of quirky characters and items to seek and find.
- Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story: Bomb to the beat and groove to the mayhem in this fast-paced rhythm runner, featuring League of Legends stars, Ziggs and Heimerdinger.
- Arcanium: Rise of Akhan: Choose your heroes and embark upon an epic quest to save the world of Arzu in this open-world, roguelike strategy card game.
January 14
- After Life: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): While Tony is no longer quite so aggressively grouchy about life, he continues to struggle to fill the void left behind by his late wife.
- Archive 81 (NETFLIX SERIES): An archivist hired to restore a collection of tapes finds himself reconstructing the work of a filmmaker and her investigation into a dangerous cult.
- BLIPPI: ADVENTURES
- BLIPPI’S SCHOOL SUPPLY SCAVENGER HUNT
- The House (NETFLIX SERIES): This eccentric dark comedy anthology is directed by top talents in independent stop-motion animation.
- Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (NETFLIX FAMILY): After a heartfelt loss, Irish-born Keegan and his Spanish-born friend Moya learn to dance through danger and despair with a magical herd of spirit deer.
- This Is Not a Comedy (NETFLIX FILM 🇲🇽): At a crossroads in life, a comedian receives a curious offer from his best friend.
January 16
- Blow 🇨🇦
- Deadly Class: Season 1🇨🇦
- Dennis the Menace 🇨🇦
- Phantom Thread 🇺🇸
- Prisoners 🇨🇦
- Set it Off 🇨🇦
January 17
- After We Fell
- Playing with Fire 🇨🇦
January 18
- Mighty Express: Train Trouble (NETFLIX FAMILY): A sneaky duo has tricked the trains and taken over Mission Station! Can Flicker flex his skills on the tracks to rescue his friends and save the day?
January 19
- El marginal: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇦🇷): The gritty action-drama returns for a fourth season.
- Heavenly Bites: Mexico (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇲🇽): Welcome to a food extravaganza, a visual poem to Mexican’s culinary ingenuity and the quirky and delicious flavors that are worth the stomach aches.
- Juanpis González: The Series (NETFLIX SERIES 🇨🇴): A wealthy “man-child” in Colombia grapples with the trappings of privilege and doing the right thing.
- Midnight in the Switchgrass 🇨🇦
- The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): In this harrowing docuseries, a cruel conman masquerades as a British spy while manipulating and stealing from his victims and their families.
- Too Hot to Handle: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES): On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win a $100,000 grand prize, they’ll have to give up sex.
January 20
- Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇸🇬): A night-time journey through six iconic Asian cities and the food, art, clubs and subcultures that set them apart.
- The Royal Treatment (NETFLIX FILM): New York hairdresser Izzy seizes the chance to work at the wedding of a charming prince, but when sparks between them fly, will love — or duty — prevail?
Last Updated on January 13, 2022.