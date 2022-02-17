New on Netflix February 18-24: The wacky Space Force returns for season 2

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between February 18-24th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in February if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix February 18-24th list which is headlined by the second season of Space Force starring Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Ben Schwartz, Lisa Kudrow, and more. Also notable is a remake of Texas Chainsaw Massacre and a new family series based on the Cuphead video game.

Coming soon in February

These titles are coming sometime in February, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Business Proposal (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷 ): A blind date leads to misunderstandings and mishaps in this workplace rom-com.

): A blind date leads to misunderstandings and mishaps in this workplace rom-com. Juvenile Justice (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): A tough judge balances her aversion to minor offenders with firm beliefs on justice and punishment as she tackles complex cases inside a juvenile court.

A tough judge balances her aversion to minor offenders with firm beliefs on justice and punishment as she tackles complex cases inside a juvenile court. Love, Life & Everything in Between (NETFLIX SERIES): An ode to Valentine’s Day in various Arab cities, this anthology series tinged with dark humor explores love at large — and relationships up close.

An ode to Valentine’s Day in various Arab cities, this anthology series tinged with dark humor explores love at large — and relationships up close. One Piece: Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura

One Piece: Episode of Alabasta

Netflix Games

While not TV or movie related, Netflix Games is a newer feature that the company has included with your Netflix subscription. There are a few new mobile games for your iOS or Android device coming this month to the streaming service at some point and include:

Dungeon Dwarves: Behold the ultimate idle dungeon crawler! Explore dungons, vanquish monsters, and collect goodies to upgrade your warrior’s abilities and weapons.

February 18

The Cuphead Show! (NETFLIX FAMILY): Follow the misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his easily swayed brother Mugman in this animated series based on the hit video game.

Follow the misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his easily swayed brother Mugman in this animated series based on the hit video game. Downfall: The Case Against Boeing (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Investigators reveal how Boeing’s alleged priority of profit over safety could have contributed to two catastrophic crashes within months of each other.

Investigators reveal how Boeing’s alleged priority of profit over safety could have contributed to two catastrophic crashes within months of each other. Love Is Blind: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly) ): A new journey begins for singles seeking transformative love — sight unseen. Who will find romance and who will come face to face with heartbreak?

(New episodes weekly) A new journey begins for singles seeking transformative love — sight unseen. Who will find romance and who will come face to face with heartbreak? Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars (NETFLIX FILM): An unlikely team of Rabbids are on the mission of a lifetime to Mars. It’s up to them to come together and stop the galaxy’s newest threat.

An unlikely team of Rabbids are on the mission of a lifetime to Mars. It’s up to them to come together and stop the galaxy’s newest threat. Space Force: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Under a new administration, General Naird and his dysfunctional but endearing crew have four months to prove that Space Force is worth keeping around.

Under a new administration, General Naird and his dysfunctional but endearing crew have four months to prove that Space Force is worth keeping around. Texas Chainsaw Massacre (NETFLIX FILM): After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town.

February 20

Don’t Kill Me (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹): After Mirta dies of a drug overdose with her lover, she resuscitates alone and discovers she’s part of a violent world she never knew existed.

February 21

Halloween 🇺🇸

February 22

Cat Burglar (NETFLIX SERIES): Classic cartoon craziness meets an interactive quiz in a new series from the creators of “Black Mirror.”

Classic cartoon craziness meets an interactive quiz in a new series from the creators of “Black Mirror.” Love is Blind Japan (NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly) 🇯🇵 ): In this reality dating series, marriage-minded singles in Japan meet, date and get engaged — before ever setting eyes on each other.

(New episodes weekly) 🇯🇵 In this reality dating series, marriage-minded singles in Japan meet, date and get engaged — before ever setting eyes on each other. The Misfits 🇨🇦

RACE: Bubba Wallace (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Both the personal and professional tracks of race car driver Bubba Wallace’s life are chronicled in this new docuseries. With exclusive access to Wallace during the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, his first with Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing, the six-episode series traces his rise to the elite ranks of NASCAR as the only full-time Black driver and the turbulent aftermath that followed his decision to speak out about racial injustice.

February 23

UFO (NETFLIX FILM): When aspiring musician and student Deniz falls for a rough-hewn motorbike racer, tragedy and family opposition obstruct their path to love.

February 24

Karma’s World Music Videos (NETFLIX FAMILY): Step into Karma’s musical world as she rocks the mic — and her curls — for this fun and funky playlist packed with rhymes and the power of positivity!

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada February 18-24th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

