New on Netflix February 18-24: The wacky Space Force returns for season 2

Coming soon in February
Netflix Games
February 18
- The Cuphead Show! (NETFLIX FAMILY): Follow the misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his easily swayed brother Mugman in this animated series based on the hit video game.
- Downfall: The Case Against Boeing (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Investigators reveal how Boeing’s alleged priority of profit over safety could have contributed to two catastrophic crashes within months of each other.
- Love Is Blind: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)): A new journey begins for singles seeking transformative love — sight unseen. Who will find romance and who will come face to face with heartbreak?
- Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars (NETFLIX FILM): An unlikely team of Rabbids are on the mission of a lifetime to Mars. It’s up to them to come together and stop the galaxy’s newest threat.
- Space Force: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Under a new administration, General Naird and his dysfunctional but endearing crew have four months to prove that Space Force is worth keeping around.
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre (NETFLIX FILM): After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town.
February 20
- Don’t Kill Me (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹): After Mirta dies of a drug overdose with her lover, she resuscitates alone and discovers she’s part of a violent world she never knew existed.
February 21
- Halloween 🇺🇸
February 22
- Cat Burglar (NETFLIX SERIES): Classic cartoon craziness meets an interactive quiz in a new series from the creators of “Black Mirror.”
- Love is Blind Japan (NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly) 🇯🇵):In this reality dating series, marriage-minded singles in Japan meet, date and get engaged — before ever setting eyes on each other.
- The Misfits 🇨🇦
- RACE: Bubba Wallace (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Both the personal and professional tracks of race car driver Bubba Wallace’s life are chronicled in this new docuseries. With exclusive access to Wallace during the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, his first with Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing, the six-episode series traces his rise to the elite ranks of NASCAR as the only full-time Black driver and the turbulent aftermath that followed his decision to speak out about racial injustice.
February 23
- UFO (NETFLIX FILM): When aspiring musician and student Deniz falls for a rough-hewn motorbike racer, tragedy and family opposition obstruct their path to love.
February 24
- Karma’s World Music Videos (NETFLIX FAMILY): Step into Karma’s musical world as she rocks the mic — and her curls — for this fun and funky playlist packed with rhymes and the power of positivity!
Last Updated on February 17, 2022.