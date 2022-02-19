MMORPGs: Should you buy gold from third parties?

A strong character equals an enjoyable game. But, your character’s strength is primarily dependent on the weapons and armor you have. And to obtain these resources, you must have some gold. However, getting gold through completing quests, battling and looting enemies, or selling looted items to vendors isn’t always easy.

Fortunately, there are many platforms that offer MMORPGs for sale, allowing players to upgrade their characters’ skills, weapons, and other accessories easily.

But should you buy gold from these third parties? The short answer is yes, but with lots of research and care. It’s imperative that you ensure that the vendor you’re buying from is reliable and trustworthy.

Read on to learn some things you need to know about buying gold from third parties.

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Platform to Buy MMORPGs Gold

While there are many benefits of buying gold, there are some risks involved. That is why you have to make sure that the website you’re buying from is legit. Here are a couple of factors to consider when selecting a platform to buy gold from.

The Website Should Be Safe

This is hands-down the most essential thing to consider before buying gold because some websites are pure scams. Once you pay, you’ll never receive your gold. Be careful because others will go a step ahead to lure you into providing sensitive information such as bank details or credit card information and use it and gain unauthorized access to your account.

Besides, a good number of developers have blacklisted some shady third parties. This means that anyone who buys gold from them might be banned from playing. Only buy from reputable sites.

The Platform Should Have Safe Delivery Methods

Before buying from any third party, it is advisable to ensure that they have delivery methods preventing you from getting banned from playing.

Some of the recommendable delivery methods include:

Via the Auction house

Obtaining MMORPG gold via an auction house is considered the safest delivery or purchasing method. All you have to do is put up the resources you have on sale, and any interested vendor will buy them and give you the gold you need.

Via Mail

This delivery method has its risks. Developers can quickly know when a large amount of gold is transferred from one player to another via mail. To prevent this, a good vendor will sell you the gold in small quantities to avoid arousing any suspicions.

The Website Should Be Able to Deliver the Gold on Time

When choosing a platform to buy MMORPG gold from, determine whether they deliver the gold on time. Websites such as MmoGah deliver WoW TBC gold when you need it. The last thing you want is to wait for ages and hear little to no response from your MMORPG gold vendor.

Getting Your Money Back Should Not be a Hassle

Some vendors have a refund policy that allows you to get your money back if they cannot deliver the gold.

The Platform Should Have Various Payment Methods

Before purchasing from a particular platform, ensure that they have different payment methods, allowing you to buy the gold easily. It is also recommendable to check whether your credit card details are safe on that platform.

The Website Should Have a 24/7 Customer Care Service

A good MMORPG gold selling platform ensures that there’s always someone available to answer their customers’ inquiries and complaints. Before choosing a platform to buy gold from, make sure it has a customer care service available 24/7.

Other Alternatives of Getting MMORPG Gold Quickly

Apart from buying gold from third-party vendors, there are other great alternatives for obtaining gold quickly.

Take Advantage of Add-ons

One way is using in-game add-ons. These detailed guides will show you different ways to get gold quickly. And the good thing about them is that they are allowed by most MMORPG developers, making them safe.

Purchase Tokens

Another safe way of buying MMORPG gold is by purchasing tokens. For example, in World of Warcraft, you can buy WoW tokens directly from the WoW shop and then sell them in an auction house in exchange for gold.

Don’t Be Afraid to Loot Your Enemy

In many MMORPGs, you can acquire a good amount of gold by looting your enemies. If you get a chance, take as many items as you can from your enemy.

Most players only take things that look valuable, but the truth is, even the grey items can bring in a reasonable amount of income.

Don’t Just Sell Your Items to Anyone

In most cases, players sell their items to vendors out of desperation, so they end up getting way less gold than they deserve.

That is why it is essential to check the price of your goods in an auction house before selling them. You may be surprised that they are worth more than you had initially thought.

Optimize Your Bag’s Space

As you may now know, the more items you have to sell, the more gold you’ll have. It is advisable to have as much space in your bag as possible, especially if you have a gathering profession.

This will allow you to have enough resources to exchange for a good amount of gold.

Learn More Than One Profession

Another great way to increase wealth quickly is by learning multiple professions. Most MMORPGs, such as World of Warcraft, allow player characters to pick up two primary characters. So, take advantage of that, and you will have more resources to sell in exchange for gold.

Take As Many Quests As You Can

Although the amount of gold you get completing quests may not be much, you shouldn’t ignore it. Many MMORPGs like “World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic ” offer daily quests, increasing the chances of getting more gold from them.

Wrapping Up

Gold plays a critical role in your progress in MMORPGs, but obtaining it can be challenging. This is where third-party gold vendors come to the rescue. Although they offer a better alternative for getting gold quickly, it is still essential to be careful not to violate the ggame’srules. The most critical thing is not to get seduced by promises some third parties make. Any of them will lure you in with easy and quick money, but it is critical to research them via a website like Trustpilot or another reputable source. There are more untrustworthy third parties than trustworthy, so it’s essential to do research before going this route or to be completely safe. Don’t use a third party at all unless you’re absolutely sure of their trustworthiness.

What do you think? Do you play MMORPGs? Have you used third-party sellers to pad your in-game wealth? Do you recommend buying from third-party sellers or not? Please share your t oughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on February 19, 2022.