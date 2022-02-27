Samsung opens up pre-orders for its Neo QLED QN800B TV

While Mobile World Congress 2022 is ramping up and Samsung is preparing to announce more new devices, we look back at CES 2022. Samsung announced its new TV lineup for 2022, and in that lineup was the Neo QLED QN800B TV series.

Now, Samsung has announced it is opening up pre-orders for the Neo QLED QN800B TV series. The series includes a 65″, 75″, and 85″ version. Pricing starts at US$3,499.99 and maxes out at US$6,499.99. The Neo QLED series is powered by Mini LED technology and, of course, features Samsung’s 8K with AI power.

Samsung Neo QLED QN800B Features

Quantum Matrix Pro with Mini LEDs: A staggering grid of Samsung’s own Quantum Mini LEDs unleash a billion colors with ultra-fine precision for intense contrast.

A staggering grid of Samsung’s own Quantum Mini LEDs unleash a billion colors with ultra-fine precision for intense contrast. Real Depth Enhancer: Experience depth and dimension on your screen just like you do in real life. Real Depth Enhancer mirrors how the human eye processes depth by increasing foreground contrast making your content feel more life-like than ever.

Experience depth and dimension on your screen just like you do in real life. Real Depth Enhancer mirrors how the human eye processes depth by increasing foreground contrast making your content feel more life-like than ever. Neural Quantum Processor 8K: The ultra-high performance 8K processor uses 20 distinct neural networks, each with its own expertise, to deliver exquisite 8K upscaling and our most immersive picture yet.

The ultra-high performance 8K processor uses 20 distinct neural networks, each with its own expertise, to deliver exquisite 8K upscaling and our most immersive picture yet. Infinity One Design with Slim One Connect: At less than an inch deep, this elegant TV has the beauty to blend in and the Slim One Connect keeps your cables out of sight. Just tuck it away and immerse yourself in the beauty before you.

At less than an inch deep, this elegant TV has the beauty to blend in and the Slim One Connect keeps your cables out of sight. Just tuck it away and immerse yourself in the beauty before you. Quantum HDR 32X: With Quantum HDR 32X and its wide range of brilliant shades of color, you’ll discover all the nuances in the latest Hollywood movies and shows made for High Dynamic Range.

With Quantum HDR 32X and its wide range of brilliant shades of color, you’ll discover all the nuances in the latest Hollywood movies and shows made for High Dynamic Range. Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+: Experience vividly realistic 3D sound that puts you in the middle of the action with OTS+. Plus with Dolby Atmos built right in, hear the rain from above and the explosion from beyond the strategically placed speakers behind the screen.

Experience vividly realistic 3D sound that puts you in the middle of the action with OTS+. Plus with Dolby Atmos built right in, hear the rain from above and the explosion from beyond the strategically placed speakers behind the screen. Multi View: Watch up to two things at once on your TV, including what’s on your mobile device. Whether it’s live stats for the sports you’re watching or cheat videos while you play a game, see them all simultaneously on the big screen.

