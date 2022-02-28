Latest HyperX gaming keyboard and wireless gaming mouse now shipping

HyperX, HP’s gaming peripherals brand, has announced that its HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard and Pulsefire Haste ultra-lightweight gaming mouse are now shipping.

HyperX Alloy Origins 60/65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 and 65 mechanical gaming keyboards.

The recently announced HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard gives users the choice of HyperX Aqua tactile or HyperX Red linear switches. The 65% form factor added an extra column with dedicated arrow, page up and down, home, and delete keys for added functionality. Built for performance and longevity, the switches are rated for 80 million presses.

In addition, the company is making their Alloy Origins 60 available in a new pink colorway, and is also offering Aqua tactile or Red linear switch options.

Both the Alloy Origins 60 and 65 mechanical gaming keyboards have per-key RGB lighting, three onboard memory profiles, macro keys, three adjustable heights, 100 percent anti-ghosting, full N-key rollover, and a detachable USB cable.

“We’re pleased to expand our keyboard options in the ultra-compact market with the new 65 percent form factor keyboard and added switch variations for alloy Origins 60. The Alloy Origins 65 is designed specifically for gamers looking for a keyboard that offers more room for mouse movement while still providing dedicated arrows, delete, page up, and page down keys.” Jennifer Ishii, Category Manager, HyperX

Specifications of the Alloy Origins 65 gaming keyboard include:

Switch: HyperX Switch

HyperX Switch Type: Mechanical

Mechanical Backlight: RGB (16,777,216 colors)

RGB (16,777,216 colors) Light effects: Per key RGB lighting and 5 brightness levels

Per key RGB lighting and 5 brightness levels Onboard memory: 3 profiles

3 profiles Connection type: USB-C to USB-A

USB-C to USB-A Anti-ghosting: 100% anti-ghosting

100% anti-ghosting Key rollover: N-key mode

N-key mode Media control: Yes

Yes Game Mode: Yes

Yes OS compatibility: Windows® 11, 10, 8.1, 8, 7

Windows® 11, 10, 8.1, 8, 7 Switch: HyperX Red, HyperX Aqua

HyperX Red, HyperX Aqua Operation style: Linear, Tactile

Linear, Tactile Operating force: 45g, 45g

45g, 45g Actuation point: 1.8 mm

1.8 mm Total travel distance: 3.8 mm

3.8 mm Life span (keystrokes): 80 million

80 million Keycap Material: PBT

PBT Cable Type: Detachable, Braided

Detachable, Braided Cable Length: 1.8 m

1.8 m Dimensions: 315.06 x 105.50 x 36.9 mm

315.06 x 105.50 x 36.9 mm Weight(keyboard and cable): 827.7g

Specifications of the Alloy Origins 60 gaming keyboard include:

Switch: HyperX Switch

HyperX Switch Type: Mechanical

Mechanical Backlight: RGB (16,777,216 colors)

RGB (16,777,216 colors) Light effects: Per key RGB lighting and 5 brightness levels

Per key RGB lighting and 5 brightness levels Onboard memory: 3 profiles

3 profiles Connection type: USB-C to USB-A

USB-C to USB-A Anti-ghosting: 100% anti-ghosting

100% anti-ghosting Key rollover: N-key mode

N-key mode Media control: Yes

Yes Game Mode: Yes

Yes OS compatibility: Windows® 11, 10, 8.1, 8, 7

Windows® 11, 10, 8.1, 8, 7 Switch: HyperX Red, HyperX Aqua

HyperX Red, HyperX Aqua Operation style: Linear, Tactile

Linear, Tactile Operating force: 45g, 45g

45g, 45g Actuation point: 1.8 mm

1.8 mm Total travel distance: 3.8 mm

3.8 mm Life span (keystrokes): 80 million

80 million Keycap Material: PBT

PBT Cable Type: Detachable, Braided

Detachable, Braided Cable Length: 1.8 m

1.8 m Dimensions: 296. x 105.50 x 36.9 mm

296. x 105.50 x 36.9 mm Weight(keyboard and cable): 781.5g

The HyperX Alloy Origins 65 mechanical gaming keyboard in HyperX Red and HyperX Aqua switch versions, Alloy Origins 60 mechanical gaming keyboard with HyperX Aqua switch, and Alloy Origins 60 with HyperX red switch in pink colorway are available in the U.S for $99.99.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste ultra-lightweight gaming mouse

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste ultra-lightweight gaming mouse.

The latest HyperX Pulsefire Haste ultra-lightweight gaming mouse is available in black or white and weighs only 62 grams. With TTC Golden Micro Dustproof switches, the mouse is rated with 80 million clicks durability. It also features six programmable buttons, four preset DPI settings, PTFE skate feet, and a HyperFlex USB cable for wired use and charging. The 2.4GHz dongle delivers low-latency communication with a 1ms report rate and offers up to 100 hours of battery life on a single charge.

“We are excited to expand the Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse lineup with the addition of the new wireless versions. HyperX continues to meet the ever-changing needs of gamers at all levels, including those looking for an ultra-lightweight, multi-platform compatible gaming mouse designed for top gaming performance.” Jennifer Ishii, category manager, HyperX

Specifications of the HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse include:

Shape: Symmetrical

Symmetrical Sensor: Pixart PAW3335

Pixart PAW3335 Resolution: Up to 16000 DPI

Up to 16000 DPI DPI Presets: 400/800/1600/3200 DPI

400/800/1600/3200 DPI Speed: 450 IPS

450 IPS Acceleration: 40G

40G Buttons: 6

6 Left/Right Button Switches: TTC Golden Micro Dustproof Switch

TTC Golden Micro Dustproof Switch Left/Right Button Durability: 80 million clicks

80 million clicks Light Effects: Per-LED RGB lighting

Per-LED RGB lighting Onboard Memory: 1 profile

1 profile Connection Type: 2.4GHz wireless/wired

2.4GHz wireless/wired Charging Type: Wired

Wired Polling Rate: 1000Hz

1000Hz Skate Material: Virgin-grade PTFE

Virgin-grade PTFE Battery Type: 370mAh Li-ion polymer battery

370mAh Li-ion polymer battery Battery Life: Up to 100 hours

Up to 100 hours OS compatibility: Windows® 11, 10, 8.1, 8, 7

Windows® 11, 10, 8.1, 8, 7 Dimensions: 124.3 x 38.2mm x 66.8mm

124.3 x 38.2mm x 66.8mm Weight (without cable): Black –61gWhite –62g

Black –61gWhite –62g Weight (with cable): Black –95gWhite –96g

Black –95gWhite –96g Cable Type: Detachable HyperFlex USB-C Cable

Detachable HyperFlex USB-C Cable Cable Length: 1.8m

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste wireless gaming mouse in black or white colorways are available for $79.99 MSRP through the HyperX U.S. Shop.

