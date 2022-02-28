Latest HyperX gaming keyboard and wireless gaming mouse now shipping

HyperX, HP’s gaming peripherals brand, has announced that its HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard and Pulsefire Haste ultra-lightweight gaming mouse are now shipping.
HyperX Alloy Origins 60/65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
The recently announced HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard gives users the choice of HyperX Aqua tactile or HyperX Red linear switches. The 65% form factor added an extra column with dedicated arrow, page up and down, home, and delete keys for added functionality. Built for performance and longevity, the switches are rated for 80 million presses.
In addition, the company is making their Alloy Origins 60 available in a new pink colorway, and is also offering Aqua tactile or Red linear switch options.
Both the Alloy Origins 60 and 65 mechanical gaming keyboards have per-key RGB lighting, three onboard memory profiles, macro keys, three adjustable heights, 100 percent anti-ghosting, full N-key rollover, and a detachable USB cable.
“We’re pleased to expand our keyboard options in the ultra-compact market with the new 65 percent form factor keyboard and added switch variations for alloy Origins 60. The Alloy Origins 65 is designed specifically for gamers looking for a keyboard that offers more room for mouse movement while still providing dedicated arrows, delete, page up, and page down keys.”Jennifer Ishii, Category Manager, HyperX
Specifications of the Alloy Origins 65 gaming keyboard include:
- Switch: HyperX Switch
- Type: Mechanical
- Backlight: RGB (16,777,216 colors)
- Light effects: Per key RGB lighting and 5 brightness levels
- Onboard memory: 3 profiles
- Connection type: USB-C to USB-A
- Anti-ghosting: 100% anti-ghosting
- Key rollover: N-key mode
- Media control: Yes
- Game Mode: Yes
- OS compatibility: Windows® 11, 10, 8.1, 8, 7
- Switch: HyperX Red, HyperX Aqua
- Operation style: Linear, Tactile
- Operating force: 45g, 45g
- Actuation point: 1.8 mm
- Total travel distance: 3.8 mm
- Life span (keystrokes): 80 million
- Keycap Material: PBT
- Cable Type: Detachable, Braided
- Cable Length: 1.8 m
- Dimensions: 315.06 x 105.50 x 36.9 mm
- Weight(keyboard and cable): 827.7g
Specifications of the Alloy Origins 60 gaming keyboard include:
- Switch: HyperX Switch
- Type: Mechanical
- Backlight: RGB (16,777,216 colors)
- Light effects: Per key RGB lighting and 5 brightness levels
- Onboard memory: 3 profiles
- Connection type: USB-C to USB-A
- Anti-ghosting: 100% anti-ghosting
- Key rollover: N-key mode
- Media control: Yes
- Game Mode: Yes
- OS compatibility: Windows® 11, 10, 8.1, 8, 7
- Switch: HyperX Red, HyperX Aqua
- Operation style: Linear, Tactile
- Operating force: 45g, 45g
- Actuation point: 1.8 mm
- Total travel distance: 3.8 mm
- Life span (keystrokes): 80 million
- Keycap Material: PBT
- Cable Type: Detachable, Braided
- Cable Length: 1.8 m
- Dimensions: 296. x 105.50 x 36.9 mm
- Weight(keyboard and cable): 781.5g
The HyperX Alloy Origins 65 mechanical gaming keyboard in HyperX Red and HyperX Aqua switch versions, Alloy Origins 60 mechanical gaming keyboard with HyperX Aqua switch, and Alloy Origins 60 with HyperX red switch in pink colorway are available in the U.S for $99.99.
HyperX Pulsefire Haste ultra-lightweight gaming mouse
The latest HyperX Pulsefire Haste ultra-lightweight gaming mouse is available in black or white and weighs only 62 grams. With TTC Golden Micro Dustproof switches, the mouse is rated with 80 million clicks durability. It also features six programmable buttons, four preset DPI settings, PTFE skate feet, and a HyperFlex USB cable for wired use and charging. The 2.4GHz dongle delivers low-latency communication with a 1ms report rate and offers up to 100 hours of battery life on a single charge.
“We are excited to expand the Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse lineup with the addition of the new wireless versions. HyperX continues to meet the ever-changing needs of gamers at all levels, including those looking for an ultra-lightweight, multi-platform compatible gaming mouse designed for top gaming performance.”Jennifer Ishii, category manager, HyperX
Specifications of the HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse include:
- Shape: Symmetrical
- Sensor: Pixart PAW3335
- Resolution: Up to 16000 DPI
- DPI Presets: 400/800/1600/3200 DPI
- Speed: 450 IPS
- Acceleration: 40G
- Buttons: 6
- Left/Right Button Switches: TTC Golden Micro Dustproof Switch
- Left/Right Button Durability: 80 million clicks
- Light Effects: Per-LED RGB lighting
- Onboard Memory: 1 profile
- Connection Type: 2.4GHz wireless/wired
- Charging Type: Wired
- Polling Rate: 1000Hz
- Skate Material: Virgin-grade PTFE
- Battery Type: 370mAh Li-ion polymer battery
- Battery Life: Up to 100 hours
- OS compatibility: Windows® 11, 10, 8.1, 8, 7
- Dimensions: 124.3 x 38.2mm x 66.8mm
- Weight (without cable): Black –61gWhite –62g
- Weight (with cable): Black –95gWhite –96g
- Cable Type: Detachable HyperFlex USB-C Cable
- Cable Length: 1.8m
The HyperX Pulsefire Haste wireless gaming mouse in black or white colorways are available for $79.99 MSRP through the HyperX U.S. Shop.
