HP to acquire HyperX to bolster gaming peripherals portfolio

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, is about to be acquired by HP, based on a definitive agreement from the latter. While HP has its own line of gaming systems and peripherals with the HP Omen name, this acquisition will most certainly bolster its gaming peripheral lineup.

“HyperX is a leader in peripherals whose technology is trusted by gamers around the world and we’re thrilled to welcome their outstanding team to the HP family. We continue to advance our leadership in Personal Systems by modernizing compute experiences and expanding into valuable adjacencies. We see significant opportunities in the large and growing peripherals market, and the addition of HyperX to our portfolio will drive new sources of innovation and growth for our business.” Enrique Lores, President and CEO, HP Inc.

Under the terms of the agreement, HP will gain control of HyperX’s peripheral lineup, including headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, USB microphones, and accessories for consoles. Kingston will retain control of the DRAM, SSD, and flash products for both gamers and enthusiasts.

“HyperX products are designed to meet the most rigorous demands of all gamers – from casual to the most hardcore – giving them a winning edge and helping them stay on top of their game. Both of our companies thrive because we focus on our employees and share the same core values and culture. David Sun (Co-founder and COO) and I saw the possibilities for the HyperX business and its employees and we both realized that this change brings a brighter future for HyperX.” John Tu, Co-founder and CEO, Kingston

This is an acquisition I didn’t see coming, but then again, there are likely always talks going on behind the scenes that we never hear about. HP clarified in an email to us that they will be keeping the HyperX brand for the gaming peripheral lineup. The memory products staying with Kingston will be re-branded at a later date. The deal is expected to cost HP US$425 million and should close in Q2 2021, pending approval.

