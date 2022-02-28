Coming to Tubi March 2022: Taken, Elektra, I Spy, and more

In 2019, we started our Coming to Tubi series of articles, but it didn’t last very long due to Tubi not providing their monthly lists. Since then, our streaming guides have grown to include Plex, IMDb TV, and Crackle. But Coming to Tubi was back in March 2021, and we now have the Tubi March 2022 edition for you.

Like our “New On Netflix” and “Lights, Camera…Crackle series”, Coming to Tubi highlights some of the new movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service so you can plan your month accordingly.

Tubi is a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 30,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio. You can stream them via the Tubi app, available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Comcast Xfinity, etc. So let’s get into our Coming to Tubi March 2022 edition!

Coming To Tubi March 2022

Tubi Originals

GONE BEFORE HER TIME: WHEN THE MUSIC STOPPED – 3/2 – This two-hour special celebrates the influences, controversies, and legacies of four iconic female performers whose lives tragically ended at the peaks of their careers—vocalists so big, we only need their first names to conjure their music in our ears and beauty in our eyes: Amy (Winehouse), Aaliyah (Dana Haughton), Left Eye (Lopes), and Selena (Quintanilla-Perez).

DEADLY CHEER MOM – 3/25 – High school cheerleading captain, Beth, has her world turned upside down when salacious videos of her smoking and drinking circulate around the school, resulting in her being kicked off the squad. Beth insists the videos are fake, but nobody believes her. To get her life back on track, Beth must catch the culprit behind the videos and prove her innocence. As she delves into her own investigation, all signs point to the person she least suspected.

Action

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (1992)

“Constantine”

“Elektra”

“Hancock”

“Hellboy” (2019)

“I Am Legend”

“Jarhead”

“Man on Fire” (2004)

“Mo’ Money”

“Nighthawks”

“Painkiller Jane”

“Revolver” (2005)

“Safe”

“Taken”

“The Tourist”

Black Cinema

“A Low Down Dirty Shame”

“B.A.P.S”

“Brown Sugar”

“Eve’s Bayou”

“Fat Albert”

“I Think I Love My Wife”

“Johnson Family Vacation”

“Mr. 3000”

“Our Family Wedding”

“Set It Off”

“Tales From the Hood”

“The Color Purple”

“The Players Club”

“The Sixth Man”

“Thin Line Between Love and Hate”

“Three Can Play that Game”

Comedy

“Bad Company” (2002)

“Big Fat Liar”

“Chai Lai Angels”

“Confessions of a Shopaholic”

“Disaster Movie”

“Dude Where’s My Car?”

“Gigli”

“I Love You Phillip Morris”

“I Spy”

“Legally Blonde”

“Legally Blonde 2”

“Like Mike”

“Metro”

“Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase” (2019)

“National Lampoon’s European Vacation”

“The Bucket List”

“The Heat” (2013)

“The Princess Bride”

“The Sitter” (2011)

“Shallow Hal”

“Sister Act”

“Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit”

“This Means War”

“Unfinished Business”

Drama

“Before and After” (1996)

“Birdman: Or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”

“Cast Away”

“Crash”

“Donnie Brasco”

“Driving Miss Daisy”

“Edward Scissorhands”

“Field of Dreams”

"Field of Dreams"

“For Love of the Game”

“Jackie” (2016)

“Lawless”

“Seven Pounds”

“The Fault in our Stars”

“The Impossible”

“The Thin Red Line” (1998)

“Wild” (2014)

Horror

“Anacondas: Trail of Blood”

“Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid”

“Death Link” – 3/4

“Deep Rising”

“Final Destination”

“Final Destination 2”

“It” (1990)

“Lake Placid 2”

“Lake Placid 3”

“Lake Placid: The Final Chapter”

“The Eye”

“Valentine”

Kids & Family

“Even Mice Belong in Heaven” – 3/11

“Marley & Me”

“Ramona and Beezus”

“Robots” (2005)

“The Goonies”

Sci-Fi & Thriller

“Alien Resurrection”

“Alien3”

“Bicentennial Man”

“Cellular”

"Cellular"

“Enemy of the State”

“From Hell”

“Future World”

“Green Zone”

“House of Glass” – 3/4

“One Hour Photo”

“Planet of the Apes” (1968)

“Planet of the Apes” (2001)

“Starship Troopers”

“Siberia” (2018)

“Silent Hours” – 3/11

“The Gateway”

“The Recruit”

“Ultraviolet”

“Unfaithful”

“Vice”

TV Shows

“Big Rich Texas”

“Big Rich Atlanta”

“Buck Rogers” – 3/15

“Flip It Like Disick”

“Friday Night Lights” (2006)

“Grady”

“Law & Order: UK” – 3/15

“Malcolm & Eddie”

“Maverick”

“McCloud”

“Notorious” (2016)

“Shades of Blue” – 3/15

“The Steve Harvey Show”

“The Player” (2015)

“The Tick” (2001)

Last Updated on February 28, 2022.