Lexar announces new professional SDXC memory card

Lexar makes some solid SD cards, and we have reviewed a few of their products in the past. Today the company announced the new Lexar Professional 1800x SDXC UHS-II Card GOLD Series. The company says this little guy is the perfect device for professional photographers and videographers.

With speeds up to 270MB/s read1, the Lexar Professional 1800x SDXC UHS-II Card GOLD Series is designed for your DSLR or mirrorless cameras and more. It is built with the latest UHS-II technology with write speeds up to 180MB/s that allows you to handle photos in burst mode with ease. And, with V60 and UHS Speed Class 3 (U3)2, seamlessly capture stunning Full-HD and 4K video with extensive capacity options up to 256GB.

The Lexar® Professional 1800x SDXC™ UHS-II Card GOLD Series provides the performance you need to capture and store valuable data in a variety of elements. The 1800x is water-proof, temperature-proof, shockproof, vibration-proof, and X-ray-proof3. For added versatility, the cards are also backwards compatible with UHS-I devices, performing up to the maximum thresholds of UHS-I speed capabilities. “We are excited to announce the Lexar® Professional 1800x SDXC™ UHS-II Card GOLD Series. These cards offer high-speed performance and will dramatically accelerate digital photography workﬂow from shooting in the field to post-production.” said Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar. Lexar® Professional 1800x SDXC™ UHS-II Card GOLD Series is available this month for purchase online at an MSRP of $36.99 (64GB), $56.99 (128GB), and $109.99 (256GB). Lexar

Lexar 1800x Key Features

High-speed performance – rated UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 60 (V60) for your Professional DSLR and mirrorless cameras

Leverages UHS-II technology to deliver read speeds up to 270MB/s 1

Capture high-quality images and extended lengths of Full-HD and 4K video with write speeds up to 180MB/s2

Designed for durability3

Backwards compatible with UHS-I devices

Limited lifetime warranty

