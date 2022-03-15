Polk announces its MagniFi Mini AX Ultra-Compact Soundbar with Dolby Atmos

Polk Audio is one of the best-known names in audio gear, and today they’ve announced a new addition to its MagniFi series of soundbars. The new Polk MagniFi Mini AX is an ultra-compact soundbar that packs in both Doby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound capabilities.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Users will also have access to millions of songs, podcasts, and more with high-quality Wi-Fi streaming via Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Spotify Connect, as well as the convenience of Bluetooth connectivity. The MagniFi Mini AX connects to any TV and comes equipped with a wireless subwoofer, delivering rich, deep bass, which should give users a great experience.

The MagniFi Mini AX sound bar leverages 50 years of Polk loudspeaker engineering to deliver superb audio quality from a sleek 14.5” wide design. Equipped with an advanced 5-speaker array and down-firing subwoofer, suited to upgrade the sound of any TV, this compact, powerful sound bar system provides deep bass, detailed highs, and an expansive 3D soundstage rivaling much larger sound bars. “With MagniFi Mini AX we set out to create the world’s best sounding, ultra-compact Dolby Atmos sound bar” said Frank Sterns, President of Polk Audio. “By integrating the immersive surround capabilities of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X and then optimizing it with Polk’s patented SDA technology, we’ve created a product that’s not only as enveloping as a sound bar three times its size, but with a level of sound stage accuracy that’s unmatched in its class.” Sterns added. The MagniFi Mini AX utilizes certified Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound to create a lifelike, cinematic listening experience for any room. Polk engineers further enhanced the surround experience by integrating their patented fourth generation SDA technology to make an even wider, more accurate sound stage than provided by Dolby Atmos or DTS:X alone. In addition, for immersifying standard soundtracks and stereo music, they’ve included 3D Audio Mode which upmixes the audio to 360-degree virtual surround sound including virtual height channels. In addition to being a great solution for movies, TV, and gaming, with MagniFi Mini AX customers will enjoy higher-quality music streaming from their phone, tablet, or computer over Wi-Fi with Apple AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast, and Spotify Connect. MagniFI Mini AX easily connects to mobile devices via Bluetooth, too. Polk Audio

Dialogue clarity is so important to the enjoyment of movies, news, sports, games, and more. With MagniFi Mini AX, Polk’s patented VoiceAdjust™ speech-clarifying technology works synergistically with the sound bar’s dedicated center channel driver so users can increase the level of voices without affecting the rest of the soundtrack, never again missing a single word. The powerful, next-generation, wireless down-firing subwoofer that comes as part of the MagniFi system connects to the sound bar automatically and can be placed anywhere up to 30-feet away. The subwoofer provides the deep, effortless bass that Polk is known for and can be tailored for your preferences using the BassAdjust feature which optimizes the blending of low frequencies between the sound bar and subwoofer. Movie and Music Modes tailors the sound bar’s performance to your content, and Night Mode simultaneously increases the dialogue and decreases bass for late-night watching, without disturbing sleeping family or neighbors. For an even more immersive surround sound experience, users can add Polk SR2 wireless speakers (available separately for $199) to enjoy an additional multidimensional Dolby Atmos or DTS:X 5.1 playback. Polk Audio

The Polk Audio MagniFi Mini AX soundbar system will be available for US$499 beginning March 15, 2022, at PolkAudio.com and through authorized Polk retailers, in the U.S. and other regions.

What do you think of this new soundbar from Polk? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on March 15, 2022.