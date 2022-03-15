Lexar announces its Professional 2000x SDHC/SDXC USH-II Memory Card GOLD Series

I feel like Lexar has been pushing out new SD cards frequently over the past year, and that’s not a bad thing. Professional photographers, videographers, and content creators are always in need of faster and better storage options for their work.

The new Lexar Professional 2000x SDHC /SDXC USH-II Memory Card GOLD Series comes with a 256GB capacity option. With speeds up to 300MB/s read, the Lexar Professional 2000x SDXC UHS-II Card GOLD Series is designed for DSLR and cinema-quality video cameras.

The cards can leverage the UHS-II technology that allows you to effortlessly handle sequential burst mode of RAW footage and provide users with super-fast file transfers for expedited post-production.

The new Lexar® Professional 2000x SDXC UHS-II Card GOLD Series 256GB fully meets the growing demand for larger storage capacity, which helps users save time and dramatically accelerates workflow from start to finish. The Lexar® Professional 2000x SDHC™/SDXC™ UHS-II Card GOLD Series provides the performance you need to capture and store valuable data in a variety of elements which is water-proof, temperature-proof, shockproof, vibration-proof, and X-ray-proof3. For added versatility, the cards are also backwards compatible with UHS-I devices, performing up to the maximum thresholds of UHS-I speed capabilities “We are excited to announce the Lexar® Professional 2000x SDHC™/SDXC™ UHS-II V90 Card in 256GB. The new larger capacity will dramatically help professional content creators capture more of what they love while maintaining the top performance known from our 2000x Series of Professional SD Cards.” said Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar.

The new Professional 2000x SDXC UHS-II Card GOLD Series 256GB is available this month for purchase online at an MSRP of US$299.99.

