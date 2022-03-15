Switched from a curved monitor to a flat? No, your eyes aren’t bad; it’s your brain that’s whacked

We do our fair share of monitor reviews here, and we get both curved and flat monitors in for review. Sometimes we get some crazy curved monitors like the Samsung G9 gaming monitor, but most of the time, the curves are not as extreme as the G9’s.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

There is a lot of debate on whether or not a curve monitor is better than a flat monitor; we’ll leave that to you to argue. What we do know is switching from a curved display to a flat display can play games with your brain.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 ultra-widescreen Quantum Mini LED gaming monitor has a pronounced 1000R curvature.

I’ve been using a 38″ Acer and 32″ Samsung curved monitors as my desktop displays. I recently received the Dell P3223DE flat monitor for review, and here’s where the brain games start. After setting the Dell up and putting it in place of the Samsung curved display, I felt like my eyes were jacked up.

Why? Because the new Dell looks convex to me. It’s as if the monitor is bulging outward towards me. Don’t freak out! This is only an optical illusion, and there’s nothing to worry about. It usually takes a few days to a week for the wonky convex illusion to disappear.

Of course, this isn’t the first time this has happened, so I didn’t freak out. But I thought it would make a good article for those who experience this phenomenon for the first time. I’m not precisely sure why this happens, and I reached out to a few optometrists to ask if they might know. I’ve not heard back, but I will update this article if I hear back.

So don’t freak out if you switch from a curved to flat monitor and your new display looks crazy to you. Give it a week or so, and it should sort itself out.

If you know what causes this to happen to our brains, please let us know! Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on March 15, 2022.