Dell announces two new gaming monitors

Dell today announced two new gaming monitors to its lineup, the 32″ 4K G3223Q and the 32″ G3223D monitors. These may be an excellent alternative for those who aren’t ready to lay out the big cash for the company’s Alienware lineup.

Dell 32 4K UHD Gaming Monitor (G3223Q)

Designed to take gaming to the next level, the Dell 32 4K UHD Gaming Monitor (G3223Q) delivers crystal clear image quality with the most updated connectivity options to support graphics intensive gameplay on both PC and latest consoles. Enjoy incredible clarity and sharp details with this 4K UHD resolution, Fast IPS and VESA DisplayHDRTM 600 certified monitor. Experience fluid, tear-free gameplay enabled by 144Hz variable refresh rate for PC gaming and up to 120Hz refresh rate for console gaming via HDMI 2.1 connectivity. This monitor supports AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology. The new Creator mode available on this monitor is ideal for content creators and game developers who require precise color accuracy. Available in North America & EMEA on March 30, 2022, APJ & China on March 11 for $1,099.99 USD. Dell

Dell 32 USB-C Gaming Monitor (G3223D)

The Dell 32 USB-C Gaming Monitor (G3223D) offers captivating images, rich colors and USB-C connectivity to provide an immersive and seamless experience when playing graphic intensive sports, RPG and simulation games. Become starstruck at the lifelike visuals while gaming thanks to the QHD resolution and VESA DisplayHDRTM 400 certification. This Fast IPS display supports 165Hz variable refresh rate on PCs and up to 120Hz for console gaming, 1ms response time (GtG), AMD FreeSyncTM Premium Pro and NVIDIA® G-Sync® compatibility for that smooth, tear free gameplay. Gamers will enjoy the benefits of a simplified cable management with USB-C connectivity that comes with 15W power delivery. Both monitors offer TUV certified ComfortView Plus to reduce harmless blue-light emissions while retaining true-to-life colors for comfortable marathon gaming. Available in North America on March 16, 2022 and rest of the world on March 11 for $719.99 USD. Dell

