Samsung announces the Galaxy A53 5G opens preorders for Galaxy Book2

Samsung is well known for their S Series of phones and more recently their Z Series but they also make more affordable devices like the Galaxy A53 5G. The company today announced the Galaxy A53 5G and they also announced that preorders are now open for the Galaxy Book2.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will start at US$449.99, and be available on March 31, 2022, at T-Mobile and Verizon, as well as AT&T, Samsung.com, and other retail and carrier partners beginning April 1, 2022.

The new Galaxy A53 5G ensures your data and information stay protected, secured by the defense-grade Samsung Knox. For storage of private photos, notes and apps, Secure Folder offers users a digital safe that is totally encrypted, so only they can access its contents. Using Private Share, you can control exactly who has access to your files and for how long when you securely share photos and videos. And for next-level convenience, Galaxy A53 5G will have the new Samsung Wallet, so you can safely store all your important IDs and cards on one device – everything from boarding passes to credit cards. Galaxy A53 5G works seamlessly with other Galaxy devices for the full, connected Galaxy ecosystem experience. Get the best of the Galaxy with the Galaxy Buds series to expand your audio experience. Available on Galaxy Buds Pro and coming soon to Galaxy Buds2 and Buds Live, users will be able to enjoy 360 Audio technology which delivers true, immersive, 3D sound. When it’s time to get productive, use Link to Windows to connect the new Galaxy A53 5G to a Windows PC to copy and paste, transfer files and even answer calls or texts. The Galaxy A53 5G is also ideal for businesses, from SMBs to the enterprise. Packed with reliable essentials, innovative features and built-in Knox Security platform, the Galaxy A53 5G’s affordable price point allows companies to put more devices in the hands of their employees. The Galaxy A53 5G boosts remote and hybrid knowledge workers’ productivity with secure access to high-performance applications and important workloads. Frontline workers in healthcare, retail, transportation and manufacturing can use the Galaxy A53 5G to develop digital workflows, scan barcodes, enhance safety, and access real-time insights. Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Specifications

Galaxy A53 5G Display 6.5” FHD+ Super AMOLED

120Hz Infinity-O Display * Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.5″ in the full rectangle and 6.3″ accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and the camera hole. Dimensions & Weight 74.8 x 159.6 x 8.1mm, 189g Camera Rear

· (Ultra-Wide) 12 MP F2.2 FF

· (Main) 64 MP F1.8, OIS

· (Depth) 5 MP F2.4

· (Macro) 5 MP F2.4

Front

· 32 MP F2.2 AP Octa-Core (2×2.4GHz + 6x2GHz) 5nm Processor Memory RAM: 6 GB

Storage: 128 GB

microSD: Up to 1TB *RAM and internal memory capacity may vary by market and carrier. Actual storage availability may vary depending on pre-installed software.

**MicroSD card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on market. Battery 5,000mAh(typical) * Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,860mAh. Charging 25W Super Fast Charging * 25W Super Fast Charging charger sold separately. OS Android 12

One UI 4.1 Security Samsung Knox Network and Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4G+5GHz), Bluetooth® v 5.1 * Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors. Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, Virtual Proximity Sensing Water Resistance IP67 * IP67 is based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1 meter of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for use in beaches, pools or near soapy water. Safe against low water pressure only. Rinse residue/dry after wet.

Galaxy Book2 USA

Today, Samsung also opened preorders for the new Galaxy Book2 360, Galaxy Book2 Pro, and Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 on samsung.com, and all preorders receive a free gaming monitor with purchase:

Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 preorders will receive a free 32″ Odyssey Gaming Curved monitor (worth $329.99) Plus 30% off Samsung Care+.

Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 starts at $749.99 with eligible trade-in.

Galaxy Book2 Pro preorders will receive a free 32″ Odyssey Gaming Curved monitor (worth $329.99) Plus 30% off Samsung Care+.

Galaxy Book2 Pro starts at $599.99 with eligible trade-in.

Galaxy Book2 360 preorders will receive a free 24″ CRG5 Gaming Monitor (worth $259.99) Plus 30% off Samsung Care+.

Galaxy Book2 360 starts at $549.99 with eligible trade-in.

Retail availability for the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book2 Pro and Galaxy Book2 360 will begin on Friday, April 1.

Galaxy Book2 Canada

The Galaxy Book2 Pro series will be available for pre-order beginning March 17, 2022, and for purchase starting April 1st, 2022, at Samsung.ca, Samsung Experience Stores, and major retailer partners across Canada.

Galaxy Book2 Pro: Available in Graphite for CA$1,599.99 (our regular price) for the 256 GB model in 15.6-inches.

Galaxy Book2 Pro 360: Available in Graphite, Silver, and Burgundy starting at CA$1,469.99 (our regular price) for the 256 GB model in 13.3-inches with an Intel Core i5 or i7 processor. The Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is also available in Graphite starting at CA$1,729.99 (our regular price) for the 512 GB model in 13.3-inches with an Intel Core i5 processor.

Pre-Order & Launch Offers (available online at Samsung.com/ca or at a Samsung Experience Store location)

Samsung Canada Offers:

Between March 17 and March 31, 2022

Receive a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro (Phantom Black) and a Multiport adapter when you pre-order a Galaxy Book2 Pro or Galaxy Book2 Pro 360.

Get a bonus Samsung Care+ 2 year plan for their new device when you pre-order a Galaxy Book2 Pro or Galaxy Book2 Pro 360.

AIR MILES Offers

Between March 17 and March 31, 2022, customers who purchase a Galaxy Book2 series laptop will also receive:

350 Bonus Miles with the purchase of a Galaxy Book2 Pro.

500 Bonus Miles with the purchase of a Galaxy Book2 Pro 360.

100 Bonus Miles for customers who purchase Samsung Care+ for an eligible Galaxy Book2 series device.

Trade-In Offers

Between March 17 to April 30, 2022

Customers who purchase a Galaxy Book2 series device can receive a credit of CA$100 when they trade in an old tablet, smartphone, or laptop, plus the trade-in value of the old device.

What do you think of the new Galaxy A53 5G? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on March 17, 2022.