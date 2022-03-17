New on Netflix March 18-24: A break-in goes awry in Windfall

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between March 18-24th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in March if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix March 18-24th list which is headlined by Windfall, a Netflix Original Film starring Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons.

Coming soon in March

These titles are coming sometime in March, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

800 Meters (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇪🇸): In 2017, Spain suffered two terrorist attacks perpetrated by young members of its community. How could this happen? This incisive series investigates.

Netflix Games

While not TV or movie related, Netflix Games is a newer feature that the company has included with your Netflix subscription. There are a few new mobile games for your iOS or Android device coming this month to the streaming service at some point and include:

Shatter Remastered: Shatter Remastered is a retro-inspired brick-breaking game that combines classic action with unique twists and incredible boss battles.

March 18

March 19

The Invisible Man 🇨🇦

March 21

Call the Midwife: Series 10 🇺🇸

In Good Hands (NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇷): Diagnosed with a terminal illness, a single mother encounters a suave bachelor as she grapples with the future of her headstrong six-year-old.

March 22

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days (NETFLIX COMEDY): In his first solo stand-up special in 24 years, Jeff Foxworthy is remembering the good old days. Before cell phones diagnosed our illnesses, were used as cameras, kept us informed 24 hours a day, and before we had to have different passwords for everything. Jeff discusses parenting (your children and your parents), texting, the joy of getting a butt dial, conversations with his wife and recalls a much simpler time (or was it?).

March 23

The Wedding Year 🇨🇦

March 24

Love Like the Falling Petals (NETFLIX FILM 🇯🇵): An aspiring young photographer falls in love with a vibrant hairstylist. The future stretches before them — until a twist of fate changes everything.

