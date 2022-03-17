New on Netflix March 18-24: A break-in goes awry in Windfall

Coming soon in March
- 800 Meters (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇪🇸): In 2017, Spain suffered two terrorist attacks perpetrated by young members of its community. How could this happen? This incisive series investigates.
- Tomorrow (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): Made half-human and half-spirit by accident, a young man joins a company of grim reapers in the underworld to carry out special life-saving missions.
Netflix Games
- Shatter Remastered: Shatter Remastered is a retro-inspired brick-breaking game that combines classic action with unique twists and incredible boss battles.
- Into the Dead 2: Unleashed: Do whatever it takes to save your family and survive the zombie apocalypse in this ultimate action shooter! How far will you go to make it out alive?
- This is a True Story: Explore a beautiful, hand-painted landscape in this lush narrative puzzle game that’s based on actual events and interviews.
March 18
- Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇹): Alessandro Cattelan searches for happiness through interviews and unique experiences alongside guests such as Sorrentino, Baggio, Elio, and Vialli.
- Animal: Season 2 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This immersive series follows the world’s most magnificent creatures, capturing never-before-seen moments from the heartwarming to the outrageous.
- Black Crab (NETFLIX FILM 🇸🇪): To end an apocalyptic war and save her daughter, a reluctant soldier embarks on a desperate mission to cross a frozen sea carrying a top-secret cargo.
- Cracow Monsters (NETFLIX SERIES 🇵🇱): A young woman haunted by her past joins a mysterious professor and his group of gifted students who investigate paranormal activity — and fight demons.
- Eternally Confused and Eager for Love (NETFLIX SERIES): Often (mis)guided by a cheeky imaginary wizard, an awkward and lonely 20-something struggles to get out of his own way in his quest for a girlfriend.
- The Flash: Season 8 (New Episodes) 🇨🇦
- Human Resources (NETFLIX SERIES): From the inventive minds that brought us the award winning adult animation favorite Big Mouth comes the even edgier and adult-ier Human Resources. The spin-off pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures – Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards and many more – that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to parenthood to the twilight years. It quickly becomes clear that though the protagonists are creatures, they have a lot of humanity themselves. Featuring an all-star voice cast— including Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph and David Thewlis reprising their Big Mouth roles as well as Aidy Bryant, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer, and Randall Park among others — Human Resources is not your normal day at the office.
- Is It Cake? (NETFLIX SERIES): Skilled cake artists create mouthwatering replicas of handbags, sewing machines and more in a mind-bending baking contest inspired by a popular meme and hosted by Mikey Day.
- Light the Night: Part 3 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇹🇼): Following the crash, the women at Light Bar continue their search for answers — but the truth is more complicated than expected.
- Standing Up (NETFLIX SERIES 🇫🇷): In Paris, four young comedians chase their dreams of stand-up glory while juggling financial pressures, family tensions and romantic adventures.
- Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup
- Top Boy: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Dushane wants to expand his empire beyond the streets. But with a huge investment, partners abroad and family crises, more money means more problems.
- Windfall (NETFLIX FILM): A man breaks into a tech billionaire’s empty vacation home, but things go sideways when the arrogant mogul and his wife arrive for a last-minute getaway.
- Without Saying Goodbye (NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇪): The opposite lives of a workaholic architect and a fiery artist are upended when their chance encounter in breathtaking Peru shifts their views on life.
- Young, Famous & African (NETFLIX SERIES 🇿🇦): This reality series follows a crew of famed, affluent stars as they work and play, flirt and feud in Johannesburg, South Africa.
March 19
- The Invisible Man 🇨🇦
March 21
- Call the Midwife: Series 10 🇺🇸
- In Good Hands (NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇷): Diagnosed with a terminal illness, a single mother encounters a suave bachelor as she grapples with the future of her headstrong six-year-old.
March 22
- Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days (NETFLIX COMEDY): In his first solo stand-up special in 24 years, Jeff Foxworthy is remembering the good old days. Before cell phones diagnosed our illnesses, were used as cameras, kept us informed 24 hours a day, and before we had to have different passwords for everything. Jeff discusses parenting (your children and your parents), texting, the joy of getting a butt dial, conversations with his wife and recalls a much simpler time (or was it?).
- The Principles of Pleasure (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Sex, joy and modern science converge in this eye-opening series that celebrates the complex world of women’s pleasure — and puts old-fashioned myths to rest.
March 23
- The Wedding Year 🇨🇦
March 24
- Love Like the Falling Petals (NETFLIX FILM 🇯🇵): An aspiring young photographer falls in love with a vibrant hairstylist. The future stretches before them — until a twist of fate changes everything.
Last Updated on March 17, 2022.