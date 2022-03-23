Warner Bros. set to release a reboot of 1996’s Eraser on HBO Max and Blu-Ray

A reboot of the 1996 blockbuster, Eraser: Reborn comes to Digital, Blu-ray™, and DVD on June 7, 2022, and will be available for streaming on HBO Max in Fall 2022. This all-new film stars Dominic Sherwood (Shadowhunters), Jacky Lai (V-Wars), McKinley Belcher III (Marriage Story), and Eddie Ramos (Animal Kingdom).

The original Eraser was released in 1996 and starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, Vanessa Willams, and James Cann. The 1996 version was rated R and wasn’t a massive hit with audiences. Currently, Eraser scores 6.1 on IMDb and 39% on Rotten Tomatoes. Hopefully, Eraser: Reborn is more entertaining. Check out the film’s synopsis and trailer below:

U.S. Marshal Mason Pollard specializes in “erasing” people – faking the deaths of high-risk witnesses. With the technological advances of the last 25 years, the game has upgraded, and it’s just another day at the office when he’s assigned to Rina Kimura, a crime boss’ wife who’s decided to turn state’s evidence. As the two flee to Cape Town, South Africa, with a team of merciless assassins on their trail, Pollard discovers he’s been set up. Double-crossed and fueled by adrenaline, he needs to be at the top of his game, or he’ll be the one who’s erased. Permanently. Eraser: Reborn is directed by John Pogue (The Quiet Ones, Deep Blue Sea 3) and written by Michael Weiss (Jarhead3: The Siege). Hunt Lowry (Donnie Darko) and Patty Reed (Pure Country Pure Heart) produce for Roserock Films. The creative team includes cinematographers, Michael Swan and George Amos, production designer, Franz Lewis, costume designer, Neil McClean and casting by Harriet Greenspan in the US and Bonnie Rodini in South Africa. Warner Bros.

The new film is set to release on Blu-Ray on June 7, 2022, and will come to HBO Max to stream sometime in the Fall of 2022.

