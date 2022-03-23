Lenovo’s new IdeaPads are aimed at entry-level gamers

Every gamer needs a personal computer that can withstand any game’s needs. Hardcore players may have a more top-of-the-line model that can handle multiple games that strain the device, while others may save the more intensive ones for their consoles. Still, even hardcore gamers likely wouldn’t recommend an expensive PC for gamers who are just getting into playing.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

People who don’t know much about gaming might start playing on handheld devices or a computer they already have. However, if they don’t have a PC they can use for playing, they should get an entry-level device that can support most games. Lenovo’s IdeaPad Gaming 3 is a perfect fit for people just starting out.

What Makes up the IdeaPad Gaming 3?

Like any computer, the IdeaPad Gaming 3 has a few specific qualities. It is not a desktop. Instead, it’s a laptop with processing capabilities you can take anywhere. You can game on the go with this powerful PC.

This laptop isn’t as hefty as many gamers would like their computer to be. Because it isn’t as robust, it might not be up to the specifications hardcore gamers want out of their computers. Still, if you look at all Lenovo’s most recent addition has to offer, you’ll find that it could fit within your budget and requirements for a PC. Of course, it will suit any entry-level gamer, too.

This computer is top-mounted, making it easier to cool off. Overheating can damage computer parts, and laptops are often susceptible. A mounted PC can help aid airflow that the hardware desperately needs during an hours-long gaming session.

The IdeaPad Gaming 3 comes in two display sizes: 15.6 and 16 inches. Overall, the 16-inch version is a bit better, as the display is taller and of higher quality. Still, if backlit keyboards are a dealbreaker for you, you may be disappointed to find out that the 16-inch PC only comes with a white backlight. You can purchase other keyboards that will give you additional color options, though.

Why Gamers Should Use an IdeaPad Gaming 3

Gamers of all ages and experience levels could benefit from playing games on the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3. It’s designed for gaming and has impressive specifications for one of its size and durability.

1. Affordability

Not everyone will see the value in the $1,000 price tag. Still, if you’re a seasoned gamer, you should know that that’s a fair price for a PC with these capabilities. You can build a PC for around $500, but that requires skill and knowledge. Gaming PCs on the higher end will cost close to $2,000, if not more. If you don’t know anything about machinery and are on a budget, this laptop gives you the most bang for your buck.

2. An Excuse to Game

The IdeaPad Gaming 3 if you need a new computer. You can complete your average work tasks on it, and you can use it to play games after hours. It will fit your basic needs to pay bills or socialize with family and friends, but it can also help you play your old favorites and some new releases. It gives you an excuse to game when you otherwise may not have been able to.

3. Gaming Is Growing

Gaming is a growing business in nearly every form. For example, gaming in virtual reality grew over 200% from 2019-2021, likely due to more people staying at home. Understandably, not everyone will want to or be able to afford a high-end gaming PC. Lenovo’s IdeaPad Gaming 3 is a happy medium for those just getting into gaming but don’t know if they want to make it their main hobby yet.

4. Optimized for Gaming

The IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop is perfect for gaming, as the name implies. While it might not be the most expansive or expensive option, it’s great for casual players who don’t run games with several requirements. It has a strong processor that can handle most titles with ease. Lenovo carries other laptops, but this kind is explicitly designated for gamers.

5. Extra Storage

Lenovo knows that games take up an absurd amount of space. You should aim for at least 16 GB in computers to store information when purchasing a new gaming PC. The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 provides a maximum of 32 GB solely for storage. It’s ideal for storing games and personal files, too.

Level up Your Gaming PC

It might not be realistic for everyone to have a high-end, expensive gaming PC. Lenovo mitigates this cost by producing a practical, portable option that can allow any gamer to play guilt-free while on the move. This gaming experience will let you enjoy your whole library without worrying about the impact on your wallet.

What do you think of these Lenovo IdeaPads for entry-level gamers? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on March 23, 2022.