Tronsmart Studio Bluetooth Speaker review: Great 2.1 sound… when SoundPulse is enabled

There’s no question that music makes the world go ’round. Fortunately, there are plenty of options to allow us to enjoy our music wherever we are, including Bluetooth speakers.

Estimated reading time: 7 minutes

Our Tronsmart Studio looks at a portable Bluetooth speaker with 2.1 channel audio and 15 hours of battery life in a relatively small package. Read on for our full review.

Specifications

The Tronsmart Studio Bluetooth Speaker we reviewed has the following features and specifications:

Model Tronsmart Studio Colour Black Technology SoundPulse® Material Aluminum Power 30W RMS Bluetooth Version 5.0 Bluetooth Compatibility A2DP/AVRCP/HFP Audio Codec SBC Transmission Distance Up to 10m/32.8ft (Open Area) Water Resistance IPX4 Power Supply DC 5V/2A via Type-C Port Battery Capacity 3.7V/2500mAh*2 Play Time Up to 15 Hours (on a 50% Volume) Charging Time About 3 – 3.5 Hours Frequency Range 20Hz – 20KHz Dimension 8.13 x 2.76 x 2.28 inches/206.5 x 70 x 58mm Net Weight 961g/33.9oz

What’s in the box

Studio Bluetooth Speaker

Type-C Charging Cable

Aux Cable

SoundPulse Card

Warranty Card

User Manual

18-month warranty

Design

While some portable Bluetooth speakers tend to be colourful and flashy, the Tronsmart Studio 2.1 30W Bluetooth Speaker has a fairly non-descript design. This isn’t a bad thing as it will easily blend into any room in your house or office without standing out. The speaker itself is just over eight inches wide, about two-and-three-quarter inches deep, and about two-and-a-quarter inches in height.

The Tronsmart Studio portable Bluetooth speaker.

Black in colour, the entire top, bottom, and sides are crafted from anodized aluminum, making for pretty solid build quality. The top of the speaker has a rubberized control pad area, about three-and-a-quarter by one-and-a-quarter inches. There are two rows of buttons, three on the top and four on the bottom, with LED indicators for power/battery life, Bluetooth, and SoundPulse. The top three buttons are your volume up/down, which double as track skip buttons when held down, and the play/pause button. Below this are the power, Bluetooth, Broadcast Mode, and SoundPulse/Voice Assistant/Answer Call/End Call buttons. The bottom of the speaker has an equally sized rubber pad for grip and to prevent surface damage when the speaker is placed on a shelf or desk.

The front and back of the speaker are covered with a metal speaker grille which is outlined by a thin grey plastic accent piece. It adds a nice touch to an otherwise plain-looking speaker. The Tronsmart logo is in the lower right on the front speaker grille. On the right hand side of the back (when looking at it), you’ll see a small grey inset area. This houses the USB-C charging port, 3.5mm AUX jack, and a microSD card slot.

As mentioned above, the Tronsmart Studio Bluetooth speaker is pretty non-descript and plain, but it looks rather nice when placed in a common area in your house or office.

Ease of Use

Bluetooth speakers, typically speaking, are pretty easy to use. The Tronsmart Studio is no different. When it’s first turned on, it will enter pairing mode. Go to the Bluetooth settings on your smartphone or another device, select Tronsmart Studio (not Tronsmart Studio BLE), and it should pair. Once paired, the media control buttons work as one would expect.

The Bluetooth button lets you toggle BT mode or pair another device, the Broadcast mode pairs the Tronsmart Studio with another Tronsmart speaker with the same feature, and finally, the SoundPulse button lets you toggle between default and SoundPulse sound mode, answer or end a phone call, or enable your phone’s voice assistant.

The buttons on the top of the Tronsmart Studio portable Bluetooth speaker.

Software

There is a Tronsmart app available but it is pretty simple and only really useful for updating the firmware on the speaker or accessing other EQ modes. When changing EQ modes, you do have to wait a few seconds after an EQ setting kicks in before tapping a new one to see the difference. There’s also no custom EQ, and once powered off, the speaker doesn’t remember the last EQ setting. It’s not the end of the world but is a bit of a pain if you have a favourite EQ to have to launch the app and toggle it each time you fire up the speaker.

Sound Quality

When it comes to speakers and headphones, first impressions when it comes to sound quality goes a long way. After pairing it and selecting my usual Spotify testing playlist, I was sorely disappointed with the flat, muddy sound coming out of the speaker. I’ve reviewed a few Tronsmart offerings in the past and don’t recall them sounding this bad out of the box.

After reading the instructions, I toggled the SoundPulse button and what a difference. Music is more balanced, with a slight leaning towards the low bass end of the spectrum. When enabled, it didn’t matter what track I played, the audio quality was great. I enjoyed everything from rock tracks to hip hop and even some chill background music on the Tronsmart Studio. What is a bit of an odd choice here is that given it is a selling feature of the speaker, and sounds so much better, it should be enabled by default. In addition, the SoundPulse button should let you toggle through the various EQ modes so you don’t have to open the app, or if you’re using it with a microSD card. As with the app EQ mode, when the speaker is turned off, the next time it is turned on, you do have to toggle SoundPulse again.

With SoundPulse enabled, this speaker is about a 9.5/10, if not you’re looking more at a 7.5/10.

Battery Life

Tronsmart claims the Tronsmart Studio Bluetooth speaker gets up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge. This number is based on 50% volume, which is quite loud. I ran it on about 25% or lower for the most part, and was able to get around 25 hours before needing to recharge. At 50% volume, this did decrease to about 13 hours, and at full volume, about 8.

While you can get some pretty decent battery life on this speaker, depending on volume, it does take about 3 1/2 hours to fully recharge, which is a bit long considering the touted USB Type-C fast charging feature.

The ports on the back of the Tronsmart Studio portable Bluetooth speaker.

Price/Value

With an MSRP of US$99.99, the Tronsmart Studio does offer pretty decent value if you use the companion app and can deal with its idiosyncrasies. I have reviewed plenty of more affordable Bluetooth speakers in the past which are priced lower and have better sound out of the box. The speaker is currently available on AliExpress for $69.99 which is a more reasonable price for this speaker.

Wrap-up

The Tronsmart Studio Bluetooth speaker isn’t going to turn heads with looks, but at the current sale price, it does offer great sound (if the company’s SoundPulse feature is enabled) and decent battery life. If you’re looking for a small, portable Bluetooth speaker for your home or office, this one is a pretty decent option.

Last Updated on March 23, 2022.