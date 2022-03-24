Dell’s refreshed XPS 15 and XPS 17 are now available for purchase

The Dell XPS line of laptops are some of the company’s best and most well-received laptops available on the market. We’ve really enjoyed the last few years of the XPS line as Dell has streamlined them and made their design better year-over-year.

XPS is back in 2022, and this time around, the XPS 15 and XPS 17 get a minor refresh. Both laptops are now available for purchase, and we highly recommend them for content creators and professionals alike. This may be more horsepower than an average user needs, but even the average user will benefit from these devices.

Here’s what’s new in 2022 for Dell’s flagship laptops, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics option on the 17″ is scheduled to arrive in April and will not be available on 3/24.

XPS 15 (USD $1,449 | CAD $1,799)

The XPS 15 is the perfect balance of power and portability with an unrivaled immersive visual and sound experience. Whether you are streaming, editing photos or creating your next masterpiece, the XPS 15 has the power to move your ideas into reality, updated with the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors up to i9k and DDR5 memory. A large color accurate display in a smaller size keeps you creating on the go, while the immersive sound rounds out the experience. Dell

XPS 17 (USD $1849 | CAD $2,299)

The XPS 17 fuels the most intensive creative projects with ease, also updated with the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors up to i9k and DDR5 memory. Performance is matched by its stunning 17-inch display all in an impossibly thin package with advanced thermal design. A larger than life, color accurate display is the perfect canvas for creation while life-like 3D sound enhances the experience. Dell

Both of these laptops as well as the entire lineup are available on Dell’s website. Be sure to check them out and look back at some of our previous reviews. If Dell sends either one of these our way, we will have fresh 2022 reviews for you to reference.

