New on Netflix March 25-31: Duty, desire, and scandal in season 2 of Bridgerton

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between March 25-31st. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in March if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix March 25-31st list which is headlined by the return of Bridgerton for a second season full of duty, desire, and scandal. Aside from that, it’s a pretty slow week…

Coming soon in March

These titles are coming sometime in March, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

800 Meters (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇪🇸): In 2017, Spain suffered two terrorist attacks perpetrated by young members of its community. How could this happen? This incisive series investigates.

Netflix Games

While not TV or movie related, Netflix Games is a newer feature that the company has included with your Netflix subscription. There are a few new mobile games for your iOS or Android device coming this month to the streaming service at some point and include:

Shatter Remastered: Shatter Remastered is a retro-inspired brick-breaking game that combines classic action with unique twists and incredible boss battles.

March 25

Bridgerton: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Duty, desire and scandal collide when viscount Anthony Bridgerton decides to marry, only to meet his match in his intended bride’s headstrong big sister.

March 26

Blade Runner 2049 🇺🇸

King of Thieves 🇺🇸

March 28

The Imitation Game 🇺🇸

March 29

Thermae Romae Novae (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): A proud bath architect in ancient Rome starts randomly surfacing in present-day Japan, where he’s inspired by the many bathing innovations he finds.

March 30

All Hail (NETFLIX FILM 🇦🇷): After failing to predict a destructive hail storm, a famous meteorologist flees to his hometown and soon finds himself on a journey of self-discovery.

March 31

A Walk Among the Tombstones 🇨🇦

Casual: Seasons 1-4

Like a Boss 🇨🇦

Super PupZ (NETFLIX FAMILY): Four superpowered pups work as a pack to help their new kid pals — and a furry alien friend — in a cute and cuddly cosmic adventure!

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada March 25-31st list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

