Samsung’s 32″ Smart Monitor M8 is now available for pre-order

The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 was announced at CES 2022 and now the company has announced its pre-order availability.

Samsung created the Smart monitor market in 2020, and the M80B expands its features and user benefits. These include a new IoT Hub, video communication apps, and Game Home – a new feature that allows gamers to access, browse and stream games in the cloud and connect via controllers. Additionally, the M80B is the first Smart Monitor with a feature called Workspace. Workspace creates an intuitive, easy-to-access hub for all work-related features like web services including Microsoft365.

With an ultra-slim thickness of 11.4mm, which is about three-quarters thinner than the previous model, the 2022 Smart Monitor M8 32” (Model Name: M80B) provides space efficiency. Especially for those who value style, it features a sophisticated flat-back design with enhanced usability and comes in a new warm white color that fits perfectly everywhere. The brilliant UHD panel provides 99% sRGB color gamut while supporting 1.07 billion colors at 400nit brightness, showing every video, document or photo with true-to-life accuracy.

Smart TV and productivity apps are built directly into the monitor, enabling seamless entertainment and work while serving as a SmartThings control hub, even without the need of a PC. The 2022 Smart Monitor M8 32” is a great option for remote working. It comes with a movable magnetic SlimFit Cam that enables crystal-clear video calls when working from home. Its built-in Video Call application supports the most popular calling apps, including Google Duo. With a USB Type-C port enabling 65W charging connections, the Smart Monitor M8 provides a streamlined all-in-one workstation experience that doesn’t require an additional docking station.

The versatile new Smart Monitor M8 delivers Samsung’s iconic slim design in four new colors – Warm White, Sunset Pink, Daylight Blue, and Spring Green – and is available now for pre-order starting at $699.99 in 32-inches with UHD resolution and HDR10+, and includes a SlimFit Cam with face tracking and auto zoom functions.

