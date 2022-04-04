Turtle Beach updates Stealth 700 with greater compatibility and longer battery life

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 wireless gaming headset has been the company’s flagship headset for a while now. The new Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX for Xbox adds multiplatform compatibility and impressive 40-plus hours of battery life.

The Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX wireless gaming headset still features the same large 50mm Nanoclear drivers as its predecessor, Aerofit cooling gel-infused memory foam cushions, the company’s Superhuman Hearing, ProSpecs glasses friendly comfort, a metal-reinforced band, and more. With your choice of Bluetooth or USB, you’ll be able to use it with almost all your devices, including your Xbox console. With the toggle of a switch, players can use their headset with Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, PS5 and PS4, Nintendo Switch, Windows PCs, and Mac. The iOS and Android companion apps allow users to be able to customize audio presets, toggle mic monitoring, and other settings. Finally, the Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX offers 40+ hours of use before needing to be recharged.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max wireless gaming headset comes in Black or Cobalt Blue.

“The Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX’s expanded compatibility lets more gamers experience the premium wireless game audio and comfort that’s made Stealth 700 series best-selling products for years. Since January 2019, the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 is the second best-selling wireless headset series*, second only to our Stealth 600 series.” Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation

In addition to the updated Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX, Turtle Beach announced the Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX and Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB at a more affordable price point. Both models feature 50mm drivers, a lag-free 2.4GHz USB connection, easily accessible controls, Superhuman Hearing, and more. The 600 Gen 2 MAX offers over 48 hours of battery life while the 600 Gen 2 USB offers over 24-hours.

All three wireless gaming headsets boast crystal-clear chat with the Gen 2 flip-to-mute microphone, which tucks nicely into the earcup when not in use.

The Xbox Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX is available for pre-order in Black or Cobalt Blue for an MSRP of US$199.99. It will ship on May 8, 2022. The Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX for Xbox, on the other hand, is available for pre-order in North America in Black, Midnight Red, or Arctic Camo for an MSRP of $129.99. In the UK and Europe, the Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX in Black is available today for an MSRP of £129.99/€139.99, while the Midnight Red and Arctic Camo versions will be available May 8, 2022. Finally, the Stealth 600 GFen 2 USB for Xbox is available for pre-order in North America in Black or White for an MSRP of $99.99. Available in the UK and Europe now for an MSRP of £89.99/€99.99, it will be available in North America on May 8, 2022.

Last Updated on April 4, 2022.