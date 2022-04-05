Furrion unveils its newest line of outdoor smart televisions

Furrion is a name you might not recognize, and you are easily forgiven for that. Furrion specializes in the outdoor living market of televisions, and until now, most people haven’t put TVs outside of their homes. The company pulled the shades back on its newest line of outdoor smart TVs: the Aurora Partial Sun 4K Smart LED Outdoor TV, the Aurora Full Shade Smart 4K LED Outdoor TV, and the all-new Aurora Full Sun 4K Smart LED Outdoor TV.

All Furrion TVs now run on the WebOS smart platform, including the new RangeXtend external antennas for a stronger Wi-Fi signal. The Full Sun and Partial Sun TVs come with XtremeShield™ IK08-rated tempered glass screens to protect against impacts and scratches. Inspired by the outdoors, Furrion’s outdoor televisions offer an excellent viewing experience and are also built to last, featuring a weatherproof design that withstands some of the harshest conditions. All three televisions provide excellent viewing capabilities for a range of outdoor settings and lighting.

Furrion must be on to something with outdoor TVs as other major brands are also attempting to get into the market. While we haven’t had a chance to test one of these ourselves, they look fantastic, and if we get a unit in for review, you can be sure you’ll get the full scoop. For now, here’s what the company’s press release had to say about the new line of outdoor TVs.

Furrion 2022 TV lineup

“With more interest than ever in outdoor living and consumers looking to upgrade or expand their living spaces, our new Aurora lineup brings an additional element of luxury without compromising consumers’ budgets,” said Grant Olafson, Vice President of Furrion’s Consumer Division. “Building on last year’s TV lineup, we decided to expand product offering by introducing a Full Sun option – which was designed with both home-use and outdoor businesses alike. Our outdoor focus – in marine, mobile living, renewable energy, and more – means we’re always designing from that foundation.” With options for either full sun, partial sun, and full shade televisions, the Aurora line of outdoor TVs make your outdoor entertainment experience an extension of your home. Whether entertaining guests in your gazebo or watching a game on the deck, Furrion makes a television that fits your outdoor entertainment needs. Furrion

Furrion Aurora TVs are weatherproof in all conditions, and are engineered to withstand the harsh effects of UV rays, rain, snow, dirt, insects, and humidity. Their weatherproof housing and IP54 rating means Aurora is built to last, and the weather-resistant media bay offers even more protection for inputs and outputs. Additionally, the Full Sun and Partial Sun TVs feature a XtremeShield™ IK08-rated tempered glass screen. Furrion designed the Aurora TVs with an exceptional outdoor viewing experience in mind. Brightness levels are tailored for the amount of sun or shade your TV is exposed to, moment to moment. The new Aurora lineup brings HDR10 for vivid colors and deep, rich contrast. New this season is the addition of the WebOS smart platform, allowing easy access to your favorite apps and content. Along with top-notch picture quality, built-in speakers bring the full TV package, making the Aurora the perfect all-in-one outdoor entertainment solution and perfect for outdoor movies, sports, and entertainment.

2022 Furrion TV Pricing, Features, and Sizes

Aurora Full Sun 4K Smart LED Outdoor TV

TV gives you optimal viewing in fully sunny areas, such as a patio, deck, or yard.

Increased brightness with 1000 nits and an anti-glare LCD screen gives you an excellent picture in fully sunny areas.

XtremeShield™ IK08-rated tempered glass screen for protection against impacts and scratches

Sizes: Available in 43”, 55” and 65”

Retail pricing: $1,999.99 (43”), $2,699.99 (55”), $3,699.99 (65”)

Aurora Partial Sun 4K Smart LED Outdoor TV

Designed for partially shaded outdoor living areas like patios, decks, and yards

Increased brightness with 750 nits and an anti-glare LCD screen gives you an excellent picture in partly sunny areas

XtremeShield™ IK08-rated tempered glass screen for protection against impacts and

scratches

Sizes: Available in 43”, 50”, 55” and 65”

Retail pricing: $1,699.99 (43”), $2,099.99 (50”), $2,299.99 (55”), $2,899.99 (65”)

Aurora Full Shade 4K Smart LED Outdoor TV

Designed for fully-shaded outdoor living areas like covered patios or screened gazebos

Increased brightness with 400 nits and an anti-glare LCD screen gives you an excellent picture in partially shaded areas.

Sizes: Available in 43”, 50”, 55” and 65”

Retail pricing: $1,399.99 (43”), $1,799 (50”), $1,999.99 (55”), $2,499.99 (65”)

The Aurora Partial Sun 4K Smart LED Outdoor TV, the Aurora Full Shade Smart 4K LED Outdoor TV, and the Aurora Full Sun 4K Smart LED Outdoor TV are available for purchase beginning in April on Best Buy and Amazon, and regional retailers including PC Richard & Son, RC Willey, Brandsmart, Electronic Express, Nebraska Furniture Mart, ABC Warehouse, B&H Photo, Walt’s TV, World Wide Stereo, Crutchfield and more.

