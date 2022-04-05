JLab’s JBuds Air Pro earbuds aim to edge out premium competitors with Bluetooth multipoint

We’ve reviewed a few JLab products in the past. More often than not, we found that the bang for your buck is absolutely phenomenal. The company is back with the JBuds Air Pro true wireless earbuds that offer up a host of features tech not even found in higher-end premium offerings.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Not only do the JLab JBuds Air Pro true wireless earbuds offer 36+ hours of playtime — 12-16 hours more than most competitors — but they also feature Bluetooth multipoint technology. If you’re unfamiliar with the term, multipoint connectivity allows users to simultaneously connect to multiple devices (like your computer and your phone) at the same time. This is a feature that JLab says isn’t offered in other devices including the latest Apple Airpods Pro, Beats Fit Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, and Skullcandy Grind earbuds.

“For some, money is no object. For most of us, it is. When performance, quality, and price matter, earbud users will be hard pressed to find a better option than JLab’s JBuds Air Pro. The new JBuds Air Pro include real innovation and surprising value with features such as: touch controls, dual connect, and an incredible battery life on par or better than the com’petition, along with Bluetooth multipoint, which is a technology they’re not offering yet; it’s a game changer. JLab CEO Win Cramer

The JLab JBuds Air Pro earbuds also sport convenient touch controls, wear detect sensors, low latency Movie Mode, three distinct EQ settings, and much more. Also included are three sets of gel eartips and one set of cush fins for a secure and customized fit.

The JLab JBuds Air Pro true wireless earbuds.

Full technical features include:

36+ hours of playtime (9+ in each earbud)

Dual Connect technology allows each bud to be used independently

Built-In MEMS -38dB+/-1dB microphone in both buds

Patented Custom EQ3 sound and touch controls

Bluetooth 5.1

Range: 30+ ft

Protocols: HSP / HFP / A2DP / AVRCP

Codecs: SBC / AAC

Wear detect sensors

Driver: 6mm custom-designed dynamic driver

20 – 20 kHz frequency response

Impedance: 16Ω

Output: 98 dB

Input: 60mA

Earbud battery: 60mAh lithium polymer

Earbud charge time: 1.5 hours

Charging case battery: 520mAh lithium polymer

Case charge time: 2 hours

IP Rating: IP55 (earbuds only)

Included charging case (24+ hours) with patented integrated USB charging cable and three sets of gel eartips, and two sets of cush fins

Weight: 49.7.5 grams (earbuds + case) Earbuds: 5.3 grams each Case: 39.1 grams

2-year warranty

JLab’s JBuds Air Pro true wireless earbuds are available for pre-order at JLab.com for US$59.99 and will ship to customers in late April.

Chart provided by JLab comparing the JBuds Air Pro to other competitors.

What do you think about the JLab JBuds Air Pro wireless earbuds? Are you going to be pre-ordering a pair? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on April 5, 2022.