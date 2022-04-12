Goodbye notch! REDMAGIC 7 PRO announced with under display camera and dedicated gaming chip

We’ve reviewed a few REDMAGIC gaming smartphones here at Techaeris, and they offer decent bang for the buck, even for non-gamers. Each new version offers incremental updates over the previous but every once in a while some new features make their way into the company’s lineup. With the REDMAGIC 7 PRO, you can say goodbye to the notch with an under-display camera (the first in a flagship gaming smartphone). Another new feature is the introduction of an independent chip to offload some mobile gaming functions from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC for even better gaming performance.

Dubbed the “Pro Vision Gaming” smartphone by the company, the under-display camera gives gamers a true full-screen mobile gaming experience. Like its predecessors, the REDMAGIC 7 PRO has a 6.8-inch Full HD (1080×2400) AMOLED screen. With up to 120Hz refresh rate, automatic adjustments, and a 960Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate, gaming performance should be buttery smooth. The display also offers a 100% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut and a maximum brightness of 600 nits.

“REDMAGIC 7 PRO’s UDC is set to be the near-perfect screen for entertainment and gaming in 2022. Its design has five full-screen technologies. Firstly, the ‘Multi-Drive ACE’ is an innovative circuit designed to increase light transmissivity of the area above the UDC. As a result, it smooths the transition of the UDC area and other areas of the screen. Next, there are the ‘Seven Layers of Highly Transparent Materials,’ formed by special OLED and high-tech materials making the UDC areas more translucent. “Then, there is the REDMAGIC 7 PRO’s ‘Wave Electrode.’ It is the industry’s first wave-type electrode trace program. The new wave electrode can reduce the diffraction generated by the light through complex graphics. As a result, it effectively enhances image clarity. Further is the ‘UDC PRO Screen Display Chip.’ The chip is composed of an intelligent pixel enhancement and optimization for more precise imaging. As a result, the display effect is more accurate, synchronized, and consistency is better. Lastly is the ‘Ding Type Pixel Arrangement,’ a specialized pixel arrangement that improves the display clarity over the UDC. While at the same time allowing more light through the display into the under-display camera for better selfies.” REDMAGIC press release

To further enhance gaming performance, REDMAGIC has added a dedicated gaming chip, the Red Core 1, to supplement the main Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. As we found with the REDMAGIC 7 in our review, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC by itself offered up great performance. With the Red Core 1, a new and independent chip designed by nubia, gamers can expect even faster performance. The new chip will take over some of the mobile gaming functions like audio processing, RGB lighting, and haptic feedback, allowing the main Snapdragon SoC to focus more on graphics and frame rate related tasks.

The side/back of the REDMAGIC 7 PRO Obsidian (L), front of the REDMAGIC 7 PRO, back of the REDMAGIC 7 PRO Supernova, and side/back of the REDMAGIC 7 PRO Supernova.

The REDMAGIC 7 PRO Pro Vision Gaming device is available in two models: Supernova with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, symbolizing the radiant star in the dark, exciting players when the RGB lights are on; and Obsidian with 16GB + 256GB storage, inspired by a volcanic glass formed from quickly cooling lava from a volcano that gives a fantastic, magical gloss-like look.

Specifications of the new REDMAGIC 7 PRO gaming smartphone include:

Chip: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 + Dedicated Gaming Chip Red Core 1

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 + Dedicated Gaming Chip Red Core 1 Battery & Charging: 5000mAh dual-cell battery + Charging up to 65W for EU/US/UK/GL

5000mAh dual-cell battery + Charging up to 65W for EU/US/UK/GL Triggers: 500Hz touchpad dual shoulder triggers

500Hz touchpad dual shoulder triggers Design: Supernova (Transparent version) | Obsidian (Black version)

Supernova (Transparent version) | Obsidian (Black version) Turbofan: Low Power Consumption, 20,000 RPM High-Speed Fan with built-in RGB LEDs (Transparent: RGB LED lighting)

Low Power Consumption, 20,000 RPM High-Speed Fan with built-in RGB LEDs (Transparent: RGB LED lighting) Cooling: Composite Graphene, Vapor Chamber Heat Dissipation Plate, Air Aluminum Box, High-Speed Turbofan, Super Soft Highly Conductive Rare Earth, High-Conducting Gel, Copper Coil, Heat Dissipation Plate, Cooling Air Duct, Protective Case, Turbo Cooler.

Composite Graphene, Vapor Chamber Heat Dissipation Plate, Air Aluminum Box, High-Speed Turbofan, Super Soft Highly Conductive Rare Earth, High-Conducting Gel, Copper Coil, Heat Dissipation Plate, Cooling Air Duct, Protective Case, Turbo Cooler. Screen: FHD + AMOLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 6.8 inches, 20:9, Resolution1080 x 2400, Multi-finger 960Hz Touch Sampling Rate, DC Dimming, Magic GPU 2.0 Image Enhancement System with a screen to body ratio 91.8->92.7 including 16 million colors Size 166.27mm x 77.1mm x 9.98mm

FHD + AMOLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 6.8 inches, 20:9, Resolution1080 x 2400, Multi-finger 960Hz Touch Sampling Rate, DC Dimming, Magic GPU 2.0 Image Enhancement System with a screen to body ratio 91.8->92.7 including 16 million colors Size 166.27mm x 77.1mm x 9.98mm Front Camera: 16MP UDC

16MP UDC Rear Camera: 64MP + 8MP+ 2MP

64MP + 8MP+ 2MP Weight: 235g

235g Storage: Obsidian 16GB RAM + 256GB / 16GB RAM + Supernova 512GB. Both with 6GB expandable virtual RAM

Obsidian 16GB RAM + 256GB / 16GB RAM + Supernova 512GB. Both with 6GB expandable virtual RAM Game Space: REDMAGIC OS 5.0 based on Android 12

REDMAGIC OS 5.0 based on Android 12 Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac/ax 2*2 MIMO, Type C, 3.5mm audio

interface, NFC, 7th Gen Fingerprint sensor, Increased Heart Rate Detection Function

Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac/ax 2*2 MIMO, Type C, 3.5mm audio interface, NFC, 7th Gen Fingerprint sensor, Increased Heart Rate Detection Function Audio: Dual smart PA, dual speakers, 3 mics, DTS sound, 3.5 mm headphone jack, repositioned for a more comfortable handheld gaming experience.

Dual smart PA, dual speakers, 3 mics, DTS sound, 3.5 mm headphone jack, repositioned for a more comfortable handheld gaming experience. Material: Aviation Aluminum Middle Frame + Double-sided glass + metal box/metal box + glass/metal synthetic rear cover

Aviation Aluminum Middle Frame + Double-sided glass + metal box/metal box + glass/metal synthetic rear cover Lighting Effect: REDMAGIC Logo Light, RGB Breathing Light (Obsidian version), Colorful Fluorescent Fan RGB (Supernova version)

Alongside the With the REDMAGIC 7 PRO release, nubia has also announced three new accessories:

A protective case with a distinctive X Mecha Design. It has a carved texture and a built-in cooling aluminum plate with a concave structure for a comfortable grip.

A tempered glass screen protector that has been tested to withstand 10,000 high-speed taps and swipes. It is made crystal clear, silky smooth, and highly durable.

The turbo cooler is a centrifugal turbofan with 29 blades increasing airflow by 217%. The cooling surface increases by 20%, and a 48% increase in airflow. It is whisper-quiet, generating less than 30db using turbo car technology, and also has a gaming design RGB light effect.

The REDMAGIC 7 PRO will be available in the UK and North America, as well as select countries in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America from the REDMAGIC website on April 27th. The Supernova edition with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage will retail for US$899/€899/£759 while the Obsidian edition with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will retail for $799/€799/£679. In addition, the company will be offering an early bird offer starting on April 22.

