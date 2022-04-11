[UNBOXING] Fender announces its Player Plus Meteora guitars and basses

We have reviewed many a Fender on the site, and we’re hoping we can get our hands on their latest guitars and basses. The company has announced its new Player Plus Meteora line of guitars and basses. The company says this new line is designed for high-performance and sonic enthusiasts.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The Meteora is the latest addition to the Player Plus Series, an extension of the Player Series, which the company says is one of the best-selling lines in Fender history. Some of the highlights of the new Meteora series include:

Modern “C” Neck with Rolled Edges with a discerning moderate depth and softened edges.

with a discerning moderate depth and softened edges. 12” Radius Fretboard provides a flatter playing surface that allows more aggressive bending without “choking out.”

provides a flatter playing surface that allows more aggressive bending without “choking out.” Medium Jumbo Frets allow players to fret and bend notes easier, ideal for high speed playing.

allow players to fret and bend notes easier, ideal for high speed playing. Modern Nut Width for intricate and precise picking patterns.

for intricate and precise picking patterns. Player Plus® “Fireball” Humbucking Pickups™ produce powerful, thick tones with reduced hum.

produce powerful, thick tones with reduced hum. Advanced Switching Options for easy access to a wide array of tonal possibilities.

for easy access to a wide array of tonal possibilities. High-performance Bridges deliver smoother, more precise tremolo action and modern feel in the Player Plus Meteora® HH and provide improved sustain, stability and intonation in the Player Plus Meteora® Bass.

deliver smoother, more precise tremolo action and modern feel in the Player Plus Meteora® HH and provide improved sustain, stability and intonation in the Player Plus Meteora® Bass. Locking Tuners (on Meteora HH only) give players impeccable tuning stability and make string changes seamless.

give players impeccable tuning stability and make string changes seamless. Active Bass Preamp provides versatility of both passive and active modes and easy-to-use controls giving players a wide range of tonal possibilities.

provides versatility of both passive and active modes and easy-to-use controls giving players a wide range of tonal possibilities. Gradient Burst Finishes featuring intense vibrant space-age colors emulating ‘80’s nostalgia, the Meteora demands immediate attention. Colorways include Belaire Blue, 3-Color Sunburst, Cosmic Jade, Silverburst, Tequila Sunrise and Opal Spark.

The Meteora is the latest addition to the Player Plus Series, an extension of the Player Series, which is one of the most-searched series of electrics globally and one of the best-selling lines in Fender history. Adopted by a wide-range of players, the series has since become the industry-standard for accessible guitars. The unveiling of the Meteora exemplifies Fender’s evolutionary innovation and ethos of honoring its celebrated past while looking to the future. The legacy of Fender instruments mirrors the course of the collective legacy of the artists who play them. A completely new shape for a Fender guitar, the legacy of the Meteora has yet to be claimed by an artist, genre or era. The future lies completely in the hands of an inspired new generation of players that evoke extraordinary creativity, energy, vibe and tangible style. “The release of Player Plus Meteora® marks an uncharted and exciting era for Fender, a legacy undefined,” said Justin Norvell, Executive Vice President of Product, FMIC. “The guitar emulates a fusion of unexpected elements that work in perfect harmony and serves as a paradigm of Fender’s ahead-of-the-curve innovation and revered leadership in the industry. With a set of powerful Fireball humbucking pickups, advanced features and new otherworldly finishes, the Player Plus Meteora is the perfect tool to spark creativity in the next generation of guitar players.” Fender

Check out the entire series of guitars and basses on Fender’s website.

What do you think of the Meteora Players Series? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on April 11, 2022.