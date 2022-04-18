Blackfire PAC505 review: A fantastic portable power station that’s lightweight and priced right

The Blackfire PAC505 is one of a handful of portable power stations that we’ve reviewed. While some of the others we’ve reviewed are great, the Blackfire PAC505 holds a winning hand in a few key areas. While the competition might have larger capacities, that also makes them heavier and more costly.

Estimated reading time: 8 minutes

The Blackfire PAC505 is the perfect middle ground. It provides many charging options while giving you plenty of power, and it’s lightweight and priced right. And when you add on the 60W solar panel and Bluetooth speaker, we think this portable power station is the perfect power companion for everyone. Read on for the full review.

Specifications

The Blackfire PAC505 portable power station has the following features and specifications:

SKU: PAC505

PAC505 8mm Input: 13-30V, 3.5A, 105W maximum

13-30V, 3.5A, 105W maximum AC Output: 120V each outlet, 500W shared / 1000W peak

120V each outlet, 500W shared / 1000W peak Application: Powering Devices & Appliances

Powering Devices & Appliances Capacity: 505Wh (46.8Ah / 10.8V)

505Wh (46.8Ah / 10.8V) Cell Chemistry: Lithium-Ion

Lithium-Ion Cell Type: 18650

18650 Charge Time (Supplied Car Charger Adapter): Full charge 12 hours

Full charge 12 hours Charging Temp: 32° to 104°F (0° to 40°C)

32° to 104°F (0° to 40°C) Charging Time (105W Input Max): Full charge 7 hours

Full charge 7 hours Charging Time (Supplied AC Adapter): Full charge 8 to 10 hours

Full charge 8 to 10 hours DC Output: 120W (12V/10A)

120W (12V/10A) Dimensions: 11.8” × 7.5” × 7.3” (30.0 × 19.1 × 18.5 cm)

11.8” × 7.5” × 7.3” (30.0 × 19.1 × 18.5 cm) Life Expectancy: 500 cycles to 80% capacity typical (depending on use and care)

500 cycles to 80% capacity typical (depending on use and care) Operating / Storage Maximum Altitude: 6562 ft. (2000m)

6562 ft. (2000m) Operating / Storage Maximum Humidity: <75% non-condensing

<75% non-condensing Operating Temp: 14° to 104°F (-10° to 40°C)

14° to 104°F (-10° to 40°C) Shelf Life: Charge every three months (fully charge before storage)

Charge every three months (fully charge before storage) Special Features: Pure Sine Wave Inverter, AC Output, 12V output, USB A, USB C, USB C PD, Replaceable filter

Pure Sine Wave Inverter, AC Output, 12V output, USB A, USB C, USB C PD, Replaceable filter Standards: FCC, UN38.3, DOE/CEC, NRCAN

FCC, UN38.3, DOE/CEC, NRCAN Storage Temp: -4° to 113°F (-20° to 45°C)

-4° to 113°F (-20° to 45°C) Type: Portable Power Station

Portable Power Station USB Output (total output 90W): USB-A: 2 x 12W (5V/2.4A), USB-C: 1 x 15W (5V/3A), USB-C PD: 1 x 60W (5V-20V/3A)

USB-A: 2 x 12W (5V/2.4A), USB-C: 1 x 15W (5V/3A), USB-C PD: 1 x 60W (5V-20V/3A) Weight: 12.1 lbs (5.5 kg)

What’s In The Box

Blackfire PAC505

Power Cable

Car Adapter Power Cable

Documentation and Manuals

Bluetooth Speaker (Optional Purchase)

60W Solar Panel (Optional Purchase)

Design

The Blackfire PAC505 portable power station is far more compact and lighter than I expected, which is a good thing. The entire thing is comprised of high-quality plastics, rubber, and some metal. It’s black in color all the way around, except for some trim pieces accented in orange.

The top is flat and has a fold-away carrying handle with a rubberized grip. It is very comfortable to hold, and I like that Blackfire gave it a handle like this instead of handles on either side. There is no Qi wireless charging on the top of the unit, which is a missed opportunity by Blackfire. There is certainly room on the top for at least two wireless charging pads; maybe they’ll integrate that into the next version.

The right side of the Blackfire PAC505 has a fan and vent to keep the unit cool. The fans can get pretty loud when they are on, a little annoying but also necessary. The left side of the PAC505 has a mount point to which you can place a Klein Tools Bluetooth speaker. Blackfire sent one along with this unit, and it fits on snug and works reasonably well for its size.

The bottom of the Blackfire PAC505 portable power station has four orange rubber feet that keep the unit firmly in place. The back of the PAC505 has a chart showing what the front display icons mean; that is brilliant!

The front has a backlit display, 12V input/output, charging input, two USB-A 2.4 ports, two USB-C 3.0 ports, and two household 120 VAC ports. While the PAC505 has fewer ports and plugs than some bigger units, there is plenty for the average user.

The Blackfire PAC505 weighs just over 12lbs and is super light and portable with minimal effort. While there are other larger portable power stations on the market, many weigh more than double the PAC505, and some users may find them too heavy to move around comfortably.

With 60W solar panel and Bluetooth speaker mounted on the side.

Blackfire also included the 60W solar panel charger with our review unit. This unit on its own is an extra cost of US$199.99. But Blackfire does offer a bundle with the PAC505 and 60W panels for US$649.98. The panels are encased in a canvas covering that acts as a suitcase. There is a nice handle and a pouch that houses the power supply and cable, which you plug into the front input of the PAC505 to charge it via solar. I would say the solar panel is something you should add to this purchase. It will save you from recharging in the car or the house. And that can come in handy if you’re out without access to either.

Overall, the design of the Blackfire PAC505 portable power station is aimed at average users who want to be able to plug things in while camping or fishing. The unit is rugged and lightweight and has plenty of port options and power for most users. Power users could always pick up two or opt for a larger unit that will cost more and weigh more.

Ease of Use

It’s essential to charge the unit thoroughly before using your Blackfire PAC505 portable power station. A reminder to fully charge the unit is the first thing you see when opening the box. This helps to keep the battery healthy and prepare it for first use.

Charging can be done via the proprietary charging cable and input or via the 12V car charging port, both of these are on the front of the unit. Using the PAC505 is as easy as plugging your devices into the wall. Just plug in what you want to power, and you’re on your way. The display is also straightforward, and below is a chart showing what the display icons mean. This chart is also located on the back of the Blackfire PAC505 portable power station.

Overall, the Blackfire PAC505 is as straightforward as it gets. There’s very little to worry about, and the icon chart is always with you if you get a light you’re unsure about.

Performance

The Blackfire PAC505 portable power station is a 500W unit, and it can power many things. The ideal use for this unit is for camping, fishing, car emergencies, and home emergencies. While it can probably power your fridge for a bit, it’s made more like a unit to take with you.

I was able to power up lights, cameras, smartphones, and laptops; You could even plug a power strip into it and gain a few more plugs to use.

The performance will depend on how you use it, how many devices you are plugging in, their power draw, and even the weather you’re operating it in.

Overall, for our use. The Blackfire PAC505 worked brilliantly. It’s the perfect take-along power unit to power up almost everything you’ll have with you on a back roads trip or camping excursion.

Battery Life

Battery life is one of those; it depends on your use case things. If you’re asking the Blackfire PAC505 for a lot of juice, well, it will give you that juice and run down faster. I wasn’t too hard on this unit; I only asked that it charge my camera batteries, laptop, phone, some lighting, and drone batteries. It performed well, and I used it several times before recharging. Recharging times will also vary by how you charge:

Charge Time (Supplied Car Charger Adapter): Full charge 12 hours

Full charge 12 hours Charging Temp: 32° to 104°F (0° to 40°C)

32° to 104°F (0° to 40°C) Charging Time (105W Input Max): Full charge 7 hours

Full charge 7 hours Charging Time (Supplied AC Adapter): Full charge 8 to 10 hours

Overall, the battery life is 500Wh which is plenty of juice for most people. The 60W solar panel is an excellent addition because it allows you to charge the unit while still running it.

Price/Value

The Blackfire PAC505 portable power station is priced at US$499.99. This is an excellent and attainable price point, and you get every bit of value from it. Adding the 60W solar panel as a bundle brings the price to US$649.98, and the solar panel is a great value add and worth it.

Wrap Up

Overall, the Blackfire PAC505 rocks. It’s a lightweight unit that is easy to bring along anywhere. It’s ruggedized and has enough port options for the average user.

Last Updated on April 18, 2022.