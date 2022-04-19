Bang & Olufsen has announced its latest TWS earbuds, Beoplay EX

Bang & Olufsen is a Danish company doing audio since 1925. The company was founded by Peter Bang and Svend Olufsen, who made it a point to build a radio that would function with alternating current instead of batteries.

Bang & Olufsen has primarily remained the same over the years and keeps a significant focus on good design with excellent audio. The company has just announced its latest TWS earbuds, the Beoplay EX. The new Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX comes with adaptive ANC and is fully waterproof.

“Beoplay EX embodies the seamless blend of comfort, luxury and quality sound that threads the entirety of our legendary audio portfolio together. From our award-winning Beoplay H95 over-ear ANC headphones to Beoplay Portal, our premiere entry to the gaming market, Beoplay EX is the natural next step in our superior sound offering”, says Bang & Olufsen Dorte Vestergaard, Bang & Olufsen’s Category Director.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX differs most notably from previous Bang & Olufsen earphones in the shape of its design. Designed by Thomas Bentzen, the stem-based shape has been adopted and transformed into a finished offering that is equal parts stylish and comfortable. The housing of the earphone placed inside the ear, is smaller than ever before, and ensures a comfortable and stable fit that can be worn for hours without readjustment.

The practicality of this new shape is matched with the signature Bang & Olufsen aesthetic, perfected over 96 years of craftmanship and design innovation. From the mirror-like glass interface which catches the light at the perfect moment, to the surrounding brushed aluminum ring, Beoplay EX creates a statement for the wearer whether they opt for the slick Black Anthracite, opulent Gold Tone or striking Anthracite Oxygen finish. Beoplay EX comes complete with a matching brushed aluminum charging case, which is conveniently pocket-sized, making it the perfect travel companion.

Whether Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX is used in the office, on the move, in the gym or at home, it has been designed by Bang & Olufsen with the aim to provide the best sound for any setting. Tuned by the brand’s acoustic engineers with decades of experience, Beoplay EX brings the superior sound that listeners expect from Bang & Olufsen’s legacy of portable and home audio products to the comparatively-miniature package of an in-ear device. Beoplay EX encompasses Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation technology, allowing the wearer to appreciate the depth, detail and clarity of sound that the artist intended, for a truly immersive audio experience.

Bang & Olufsen’s new shape in earphone design creates space for a 9.2 mm speaker driver in Beoplay EX, the biggest ever used for a true-wireless device by the brand. This results in a significant upgrade in the power of each audio moment, without compromising on comfort. Listening can last all day, as Beoplay EX has up to 20 hours of total playtime including charging in the case, and 6 hours of playtime with ANC turned on.

This combination of unrivalled sound quality and impressive ANC is matched with an upgrade in call quality, so that Beoplay EX can be used for taking meetings or personal calls at any moment. Each earphone has three microphones, beamforming technology and own voice functionality built in, to ensure a seamless call experience.

With the latest in Bluetooth 5.2 technology and background noise reduction, Beoplay EX makes it easy to go wireless and connect with the office, friends and family in any location. With Multipoint connectivity, the earphones can also connect to two devices at the same time, allowing wearers to listen to music from one and make calls with the other. Beoplay EX is not only leading the way in connectivity, but the new model is also sweat and IP57-certified dust resistant and waterproof, making it an extremely durable personal sound solution.

Beoplay EX in Anthracite Oxygen will be available from May 5th (RRP $399 USD / $529 CAD) from www.bang-olufsen.com, Bang & Olufsen stores and selected retailers. The availability of the Gold Tone and Black Anthracite colourways will follow on 27th May and June (date TBC) respectively.

