Sennheiser introduces its new SPORT True Wireless headphones

Sennheiser is one of the most respected names in audio. The company has a range of audio-centric products, and headphones are one of its most significant categories. TWS headphones are popping up everywhere, and Sennheiser has announced its latest offering, the SPORT True Wireless headphones.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The Sennheiser SPORT True Wireless can be pre-ordered starting today and available on May 3, 2022, with an MSRP of US$129.95. This price point seems to be where most TWS headphones are beginning to land. The number of TWS headphones on the market is staggering, but it is good to have choices. Here’s what the company’s press release had to say about these new TWS headphones:

Sennheiser SPORT True Wireless headphones

SPORT True Wireless delivers an exceptional sound experience thanks to Sennheiser’s TrueResponse transducer. Designed and engineered in Germany, the acoustic system is powered by a unique 7mm dynamic driver that delivers full bass and superior clarity without distortion – even at high volume. The SPORT True Wireless also puts athletes in control of how they experience sound and perceive their surroundings. The unique Adaptable Acoustic feature allows athletes to choose either open or closed ear adapters and adjust EQ settings for the perfect custom training sound. The open ear adapters in combination with the Aware EQ settings help to reduce body-borne noise and allow some outside sounds to enter for better situational awareness. In this mode, runners hear fewer distracting noises such as their own heartbeat or footsteps and more of their surroundings, blending their favourite exercise playlist with sounds of nature or the city while improving awareness. Those who prefer their own music in noisy gyms and don’t want to be distracted by the busy environment will find peace of mind with the closed ear adapter and Focus EQ settings. In addition to the Sennheiser Smart Control App’s Focus and Aware EQ settings, athletes can make fully customizable presets for their listening experience via the Sound Check feature.The intuitive touch controls of the SPORT True Wireless let users personalize the sound to their preferences and facilitate access to audio navigation and voice assistants. Bluetooth 5.2 compatibility and support for audio codecs like SBC, AAC and aptX also make it easy to stay connected to mobile devices, smartwatches, smart TVs, and connected fitness devices for a seamless audio experience. “Every movement during sports is a challenge for your earbuds fit to keep delivering great sound. For anyone who likes to listen to music while exercising, it’s important to be able to concentrate fully on the sport without fear of the earbuds slipping out of place. As all ears are unique in shape and size ‘one fits all’ is not secure, so we have focused on providing a fully customizable solution for maximum wearing comfort and a secure fit.” says David Holm, Sennheiser Sports Product Manager. The ergonomic design of the SPORT True Wireless was developed precisely for this purpose. The earbuds can be customized with a choice of ear adapters in three sizes and four different ear fins to withstand any workout. With an IP54 rating, the SPORT True Wireless is dust and splash resistant and can also easily withstand sweat, runs in the rain, and even workouts at the beach. Sennheiser

Last Updated on April 21, 2022.