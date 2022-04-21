Motorola announces the new moto g stylus 5G and the moto g 5G

Motorola has been in the smartphone game for a long time, but some of you probably have forgotten about them. These days, the company has been concentrating on its budget to mid-range priced devices. Today the company announced the new moto g stylus 5G and the moto g 5G.

The company’s moto smartphones have always been decent devices, and the company does pretty well with packing in the features and specifications.

moto g stylus 5G

Built-in creative stylus: Jot notes, edit photos, sketch artwork, and share hand-drawn animations on social media.

Jot notes, edit photos, sketch artwork, and share hand-drawn animations on social media. 50 MP camera system with OIS: Capture the moment from any angle and in any light—minus any unwanted motion blur.

Capture the moment from any angle and in any light—minus any unwanted motion blur. 6.8″ Max Vision 120 Hz display: Expand your view and your creativity on a massive FHD+ display with a blazing-fast refresh rate.

Expand your view and your creativity on a massive FHD+ display with a blazing-fast refresh rate. Superfast 5G performance: Unleash the speed you need for faster downloads and streaming with a Qualcomm® Snapdragon® processor.

Unleash the speed you need for faster downloads and streaming with a Qualcomm® Snapdragon® processor. Unbelievable battery life: Play games uninterrupted, binge-watch your favorite shows, and live stream continuously with a 5000 mAh battery.

Play games uninterrupted, binge-watch your favorite shows, and live stream continuously with a 5000 mAh battery. Availability: United States: In the U.S, the new moto g stylus 5G will be available universally unlocked at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon.com and Motorola.com starting April 28 (pre-sale: April 21; MSRP: $499.99). The device will also be available through Cricket Wireless, Dish, Boost Mobile, Republic Wireless, Verizon, AT&T, UScellular Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, Google Fi, and Optimum Mobile in the coming months. Canada: The new moto g stylus 5G will be available in Canada in the coming months.



Get sharper and brighter photos with the 50MP camera system, which features Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) to ensure blur-free images and prevent unwanted camera movement. The Macro Vision lens reveals the tiniest of details, while the 118º ultra-wide angle fits 4x more in the frame1, so you can capture more of what your eyes see. Additionally, the 16 MP selfie camera has 4x better low-light sensitivity, ideal for clear and vivid selfies at all times of day. Watching your favorite shows, gaming with your friends or scrolling social media isn’t the same when you experience lag or a limited screen. That’s why the 6.8” Max Vision FHD+ display on the moto g stylus 5G stretches from edge to edge for an ultra-wide view. The 120 Hz refresh rate – a first for the moto g family in North America – offers seamless viewing, eliminating lag and providing a noticeably smoother experience. All these experiences are powered by the Snapdragon® 695 5G Mobile Platform2, for blazing fast 5G speeds, incredibly fast processing and smooth graphics. Keep the fun going 24/7, thanks to the 5000 mAh battery3, and when it’s time to recharge, get hours of power in minutes with TurboPower™ charging. Motorola

moto g 5G

5G speed for all: Stream your favorite shows, download music, and video chat instantly without any lag.

Stream your favorite shows, download music, and video chat instantly without any lag. 50 MP camera system with Dual Capture: Take stunning pictures, portraits, and close-ups—even capture video and photos with rear and front cameras at once.

Take stunning pictures, portraits, and close-ups—even capture video and photos with rear and front cameras at once. Up to two-day battery: Keep working and playing for longer on a single charge with the 5000 mAh battery.

Keep working and playing for longer on a single charge with the 5000 mAh battery. Fast and fluid 6.5″ 90 Hz display: Bring games, movies, and video chats to life on a smooth, ultra-wide screen.

Bring games, movies, and video chats to life on a smooth, ultra-wide screen. 64 GB/256 GB of storage: Get plenty of room for photos, movies, songs, apps, and games—and add up to 1 TB more with a microSD card.

Get plenty of room for photos, movies, songs, apps, and games—and add up to 1 TB more with a microSD card. Availability: United States: In the U.S., the new moto g 5G will be available universally unlocked at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon.com and Motorola.com starting on May 19 (MSRP: $399.99). The device will also be available through Cricket Wireless, Dish, Boost Mobile, Republic Wireless, AT&T, Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, UScellular, Consumer Cellular, Google Fi, and Optimum Mobile in the coming months. Canada: The new moto g 5G will also be available in Canada in the coming months.



We know that time is of the essence, and moto g 5G makes sure you never skip a beat. With superfast 5G4 connectivity, you can download your favorite shows in seconds5, stream with virtually no buffering, and video chat without lag, so you feel like you’re in the same room. Tell your story in more ways than one with the 50 MP main camera and its Quad Pixel technology. The camera adapts to your preferences, whether it be shooting up close with the Macro Vision camera or using the depth sensor to turn everyday photos into professional portraits. Feel like you have your own camera crew with the Dual Capture feature, which lets you record video and take photos using the rear and selfie cameras simultaneously. Bring games, movies and video chats to life with the ultra-wide 6.5” HD+ display that offers a 20:9 aspect ratio for maximum viewing. With a 90 Hz refresh rate, you can enjoy more fluid and seamless screen updates whether you’re playing a game or scrolling a webpage. Get plenty of room for photos, movies, songs, apps, and games with up to 256 GB of built-in storage6—and add up to 1 TB more with a microSD card7. Additionally, the 5000 mAh battery means you can go for longer without running out of power—up to two days. When it comes time to charge up again, 10W rapid charging helps you power up quickly and get back to what matters. Motorola

Last Updated on April 21, 2022.