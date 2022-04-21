New on Netflix April 22-28: Howie Mandel is back with a new game show

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between April 22 and 28th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in April and May if you want to binge those first.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix April 22-28th list which is headlined by Howie Mandel’s new game show in which contestants can win, even if they don’t know the correct answer!

Coming soon in April

These titles are coming sometime in April, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Hold Tight (NETFLIX SERIES 🇵🇱 ): A teenager’s disappearance disrupts the seemingly perfect lives of families from an affluent Warsaw suburb, slowly unveiling their darkest secrets.

): A teenager’s disappearance disrupts the seemingly perfect lives of families from an affluent Warsaw suburb, slowly unveiling their darkest secrets. The Taming of The Shrew (NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱): When a heartbroken scientist moves back home to start over, her scheming brother hires a handsome stranger to convince her to sell their land.

Netflix Games

While not TV or movie related, Netflix Games is a newer feature that the company has included with your Netflix subscription. There are a few new mobile games for your iOS or Android device coming this month to the streaming service at some point and include:

Relic Hunters: Rebels: Shoot and dash through colorful levels while crafting and upgrading dozens of weapons. Defeat the Ducan Empire and bring peace to a divided planet.

April 22

Heartstopper (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): Teens Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love in this coming-of-age series.

Teens Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love in this coming-of-age series. The Secret Life of Pets 🇨🇦

Selling Sunset: Season 5 (NETFLIX SERIES): New loves. Old foes. An exciting fresh face. With the luxury market on fire, competition comes to a boil at the brokerage. Who’ll shine — or stumble?

New loves. Old foes. An exciting fresh face. With the luxury market on fire, competition comes to a boil at the brokerage. Who’ll shine — or stumble? The Seven Lives of Lea (NETFLIX SERIES 🇫🇷): Léa wakes up in the past seven times, in different bodies. Plunged into the mystery of a young man’s death, she tries to prevent it — with consequences.

April 25

Big Eyes 🇺🇸

April 26

American Gangster 🇨🇦

David Spade: Nothing Personal (NETFLIX COMEDY): Hot off the beach from his guest hosting duties on Bachelor In Paradise, David Spade makes his Netflix comedy special debut with Nothing Personal. From sharing his disdain for crabs to his unique approach to turning down drugs, David proves that no topic is off limits. Filmed at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis.

April 27

Bullsh*t The Game Show (NETFLIX SERIES): Hosted by Howie Mandell, Bullsh*t The Game Show will offer contestants a chance to win big money, even when they don’t know the correct answer. Throughout the game, players will work their way up a money ladder either by answering questions correctly or by confidently giving incorrect answers – and persuading their opponents that they are accurate. To win big in this game you don’t have to be the smartest person in the room to cash in, you just have to convince everyone that you are.

Hosted by Howie Mandell, Bullsh*t The Game Show will offer contestants a chance to win big money, even when they don’t know the correct answer. Throughout the game, players will work their way up a money ladder either by answering questions correctly or by confidently giving incorrect answers – and persuading their opponents that they are accurate. To win big in this game you don’t have to be the smartest person in the room to cash in, you just have to convince everyone that you are. The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): In this documentary, an investigative journalist reexamines the mysterious death of Marilyn Monroe, sharing his extensive audio interviews with the people who surrounded her.

In this documentary, an investigative journalist reexamines the mysterious death of Marilyn Monroe, sharing his extensive audio interviews with the people who surrounded her. Silverton Siege (NETFLIX FILM 🇿🇦): Tensions collide when a bank heist goes awry after an anti-apartheid strike. Based on a true story.

April 28

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (NETFLIX FAMILY): An impulsive, samurai-wannabe rabbit and his new warrior friends join forces to protect their city from monsters, ninjas, gang members and evil aliens.

An impulsive, samurai-wannabe rabbit and his new warrior friends join forces to protect their city from monsters, ninjas, gang members and evil aliens. Bubble (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): In an abandoned Tokyo overrun by bubbles and gravitational abnormalities, one gifted young man has a fateful meeting with a mysterious girl.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada April 22-28th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What titles from the Netflix and Netflix Canada April April 22-28th list are you going to be binging on over the next week? Are you going to be checking out the second season of Russian Doll? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on April 21, 2022.