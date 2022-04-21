New on Netflix April 22-28: Howie Mandel is back with a new game show

Coming soon in April
Netflix Games
April 22
- Heartstopper (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): Teens Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love in this coming-of-age series.
- The Secret Life of Pets 🇨🇦
- Selling Sunset: Season 5 (NETFLIX SERIES): New loves. Old foes. An exciting fresh face. With the luxury market on fire, competition comes to a boil at the brokerage. Who’ll shine — or stumble?
- The Seven Lives of Lea (NETFLIX SERIES 🇫🇷): Léa wakes up in the past seven times, in different bodies. Plunged into the mystery of a young man’s death, she tries to prevent it — with consequences.
April 25
- Big Eyes 🇺🇸
April 26
- American Gangster 🇨🇦
- David Spade: Nothing Personal (NETFLIX COMEDY): Hot off the beach from his guest hosting duties on Bachelor In Paradise, David Spade makes his Netflix comedy special debut with Nothing Personal. From sharing his disdain for crabs to his unique approach to turning down drugs, David proves that no topic is off limits. Filmed at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis.
April 27
- Bullsh*t The Game Show (NETFLIX SERIES): Hosted by Howie Mandell, Bullsh*t The Game Show will offer contestants a chance to win big money, even when they don’t know the correct answer. Throughout the game, players will work their way up a money ladder either by answering questions correctly or by confidently giving incorrect answers – and persuading their opponents that they are accurate. To win big in this game you don’t have to be the smartest person in the room to cash in, you just have to convince everyone that you are.
- The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): In this documentary, an investigative journalist reexamines the mysterious death of Marilyn Monroe, sharing his extensive audio interviews with the people who surrounded her.
- Silverton Siege (NETFLIX FILM 🇿🇦): Tensions collide when a bank heist goes awry after an anti-apartheid strike. Based on a true story.
April 28
- Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (NETFLIX FAMILY): An impulsive, samurai-wannabe rabbit and his new warrior friends join forces to protect their city from monsters, ninjas, gang members and evil aliens.
- Bubble (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): In an abandoned Tokyo overrun by bubbles and gravitational abnormalities, one gifted young man has a fateful meeting with a mysterious girl.
Last Updated on April 21, 2022.