Razer Leviathan V2 is a PC gaming soundbar with THX Spatial Audio and RGB lighting

While most gamers use gaming headsets while gaming, there are those that prefer desktop speakers. Razer’s latest, the Leviathan V2, is a PC soundbar with Razer Chroma lighting and the first gaming soundbar with THX Spatial Audio.

The Razer Leviathan V2 has two-full range drivers, two passive radiators, two tweeters, and a down-firing subwoofer. Combined, Razer says its new PC gaming soundbar offers “crisp, clear treble and deep, punchy bass to elevate any entertainment experience.” When connected to your PC, users can activate THX Spatial Audio for a wider, more detailed, and immersive soundstage.

With Bluetooth 5.2 support, users can also stream music from their smartphones when not gaming. The gaming soundbar also features detachable feet, allowing users to find the perfect angle and the best fit under their monitors.

The Razer Leviathan V2 PC gaming soundbar and subwoofer.

Specifications of the Razer Leviathan V2 include:

Frequency response 45 Hz – 20 kHz Input power External power adapter Driver size • Full Range Drivers: 2 x 2.0 x 4.0″ / 48 x 95 mm

• Tweeter Drivers: 2 x 0.75″ / 20 mm

• Passive Radiator Drivers: 2 x 1.7 x 5.3″ / 43 x 135 mm

• Down-Firing Subwoofer: 1 x 5.5″ / 140 mm Driver type Full range drivers, tweeters drivers, passive radiator, and subwoofer driver Compatibility • Bluetooth 5.2 (60ms low latency)

• USB Audio Input to PC Other features • Razer Chroma™ RGB (18 zones)

• THX Spatial Audio (PC based via Synapse 3)

• Bluetooth 5.2 (60ms low latency)

• USB audio input

• Razer Audio app

• Razer Chroma RGB app

• Custom 10-band EQ

• Raised feet on soundbar

• Headphone quick toggle Dimensions •Soundbar: 19.7 x 3.6 x 3.3″ / 500 x 91.3 x 84 mm

• Subwoofer: 8.67 x 8.67 x 9.5″ / 220 x 220 x 241.5 mm Weight • Soundbar: 1.4 kg / 3.08 lbs

• Subwoofer: 3.0 kg / 6.61 lbs

The Razer Leviathan V2 PC gaming soundbar is now available on Razer’s website, Amazon, and other retailers for US$249.99.

