Razer Leviathan V2 is a PC gaming soundbar with THX Spatial Audio and RGB lighting

|
, , ,

While most gamers use gaming headsets while gaming, there are those that prefer desktop speakers. Razer’s latest, the Leviathan V2, is a PC soundbar with Razer Chroma lighting and the first gaming soundbar with THX Spatial Audio.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The Razer Leviathan V2 has two-full range drivers, two passive radiators, two tweeters, and a down-firing subwoofer. Combined, Razer says its new PC gaming soundbar offers “crisp, clear treble and deep, punchy bass to elevate any entertainment experience.” When connected to your PC, users can activate THX Spatial Audio for a wider, more detailed, and immersive soundstage.

With Bluetooth 5.2 support, users can also stream music from their smartphones when not gaming. The gaming soundbar also features detachable feet, allowing users to find the perfect angle and the best fit under their monitors.

The Razer Leviathan V2 PC gaming soundbar and subwoofer
The Razer Leviathan V2 PC gaming soundbar and subwoofer.

Specifications of the Razer Leviathan V2 include:

Frequency response45 Hz – 20 kHz
Input powerExternal power adapter
Driver size • Full Range Drivers: 2 x 2.0 x 4.0″ / 48 x 95 mm
• Tweeter Drivers: 2 x 0.75″ / 20 mm
• Passive Radiator Drivers: 2 x 1.7 x 5.3″ / 43 x 135 mm
• Down-Firing Subwoofer: 1 x 5.5″ / 140 mm
Driver typeFull range drivers, tweeters drivers, passive radiator, and subwoofer driver
Compatibility• Bluetooth 5.2 (60ms low latency)
• USB Audio Input to PC
Other features• Razer Chroma™ RGB (18 zones)
• THX Spatial Audio (PC based via Synapse 3)
• Bluetooth 5.2 (60ms low latency)
• USB audio input
• Razer Audio app
• Razer Chroma RGB app
• Custom 10-band EQ
• Raised feet on soundbar
• Headphone quick toggle
Dimensions •Soundbar: 19.7 x 3.6 x 3.3″ / 500 x 91.3 x 84 mm
• Subwoofer: 8.67 x 8.67 x 9.5″ / 220 x 220 x 241.5 mm
Weight• Soundbar: 1.4 kg / 3.08 lbs
• Subwoofer: 3.0 kg / 6.61 lbs

The Razer Leviathan V2 PC gaming soundbar is now available on Razer’s website, Amazon, and other retailers for US$249.99.

What do you think about the Razer Leviathan V2 PC Soundbar? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.

Last Updated on April 21, 2022.

Razer Leviathan V2 PC gaming soundbar
Previous

New on Netflix April 22-28: Howie Mandel is back with a new game show

Latest Articles

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap