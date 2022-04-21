ECG and blood pressure monitoring now available on Galaxy Watch4 in Canada

Smartwatches have been around for a while now and are only getting better. Newer watches support ECG and blood pressure monitoring and now Samsung Galaxy Watch4 owners in Canada can enjoy these features as well.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

As part of Samsung’s goal to encourage users to reach their wellness goals, the new features are available through the Samsung Health Monitor app. In addition, the Galaxy Watch4 is the first smartwatch in Canada to monitor both blood pressure and electrocardiogram measurements.

“The needs of today’s smartwatch user is continuously evolving. With this new software update, Samsung is providing access to meaningful data and insights to support Canadians in advancing their health and wellness goals. We are excited to introduce these new features and innovations as part of our wider commitment to redefining holistic wellness.” Raj Doshi, Head of Mobile Business, Samsung Canada

The Galaxy Watch4 smartwatches use pulse wave analysis, tracked through the Heart Rate Monitoring sensors, to measure a user’s blood pressure. By analyzing the user’s heart’s electrical activity, the watches can also detect a Sinus Rhythm (normal, regular heartbeat) or AFib (irregular heartbeat). If detected, users should visit a doctor for a follow up and test to address any concerns.

The new features are now available by updating the Samsung Health Monitor app.

Last Updated on April 21, 2022.