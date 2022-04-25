The Verge gets burned by Elon Musk

The entire Twitter takeover by Elon Musk has been drama personified. The world in which Twitter exists has imploded, with sides being taken on many fronts. There are the Musk supporters and the Musk detractors. So, right on cue, here comes the media. Sites like Engadget, Lifehacker, and The Verge seemingly all hit publish as soon as the news of Musk buying Twitter was released.

It’s not uncommon for media sites to have stories ready to go in anticipation of an event that will likely happen. So while everyone published their “Twitter is bought by Musk” stories, some sites also published their how to deactivate or delete your Twitter account stories. The Verge was one of them.

That caught the attention of one Elon Musk, who promptly burned The Verge with his reply.

The Verge: “How to deactivate your Twitter account.”

Elon Musk: “Don’t worry, I can do it for you Verge.”

Lifehacker also tweeted a similar article:

XDA-Developers also jumped on the bandwagon:

Now, I highly doubt any of these outlets will be deleting their accounts, but I guess it is helpful info for those who want to go that route. Ah, you have to love Twitter! LOL.

What do you think of Elon Musk’s snarky reply to The Verge? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on April 25, 2022.

