Samsung announces the T7 Shield rugged portable SSD

An excellent portable SSD is an essential tool for many people out there. But some of us are a little harder on our gear than others, and a tremendous rugged portable SSD is the answer. Today, Samsung announced its new T7 Shield rugged portable SSD.

The T7 Shield is the newest addition to the Samsung T7 Portable SSD family, which includes the T7, a daily driver that provides incredibly fast speeds in a sleek design, and the T7 Touch1, a CES award-winning PSSD with a built-in fingerprint sensor for enhanced data protection.

“The T7 Shield is ideal for creative professionals and consumers who want a durable, high-performance and reliable portable SSD. It provides the assurance that data will remain safeguarded, even if it’s dropped, exposed to water, or used outdoors,” said Jim Kiczek, Vice President of Memory Marketing at Samsung Electronics America. “The T7 Shield offers extensive compatibility, enabling consumers to use it with multiple devices including PCs, android smartphones, or game consoles.” The T7 Shield is Samsung’s most durable PSSD to date, making it well-suited for outdoor content creators or travelers who want data-rich experiences without having to worry about data loss from exposure to the elements or life’s mishaps. Carefully engineered by Samsung from the inside out, the T7 Shield is shock-resistant from drops of up to three meters2, as well as IP65-certified as dustproof and water resistant3. Despite the new rugged design, the T7 Shield is compact and lightweight, weighing a mere 98 grams. Samsung

The T7 Shield delivers a read speed of 1,050 megabytes per second (MB/s) and a write speed of 1,000 MB/s4, which are the fastest transfer speeds currently available based on the USB 3.2 Gen2 standard5. It is approximately twice as fast as its predecessor, the T5, and up to 9.5 times faster than external hard disk drives (HDDs)6, saving consumers, digital creators and professionals valuable time. As performance degradation and overheating that can occur often when transferring large files, Samsung has optimized the inside and outside of T7 Shield to address these concerns, including incorporating innovations to the surface material and enhancements to software. As a result, there is no performance degradation even when files of 2TB are moved at once, and heat generation is minimized. With the T7 Shield, it is possible to transmit data stably without performance drop7, even when performing data-heavy, continuous tasks such as high-quality video recording, editing, encoding and rendering. This alleviates concerns over inconsistent drive performance. Samsung

Designed to work across multiple devices, Samsung’s T7 Shield can store large numbers of pictures, games as well as 4K and 8K videos whether on a PC, Mac, Smartphone (Android), or game console8. Additionally, the T7 Shield has strengthened security (*256-bit AES, Advanced Encryption Standard) with hardware encryption so that consumer data can be safely protected even if the T7 Shield is lost. Plus, it provides access to Samsung’s Magician Software9, which lets users to conveniently manage the drive. Available in beige, black and blue to satisfy user preferences, the T7 Shield is offered in 1TB and 2TB sizes, making it suitable for a wide range of use cases. The drive comes with a USB Type-C-to-C cable and a USB Type-C-to-A cable, and includes a three-year limited warranty with the manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP) of $159.99 for the 1TB and $289.99 for the 2TB. The T7 Shield is available worldwide starting today. Please visit Samsung for more information. Samsung

Samsung Portable SSD T7 Shield Product Specifications

Samsung Portable SSD T7 Shield Interface USB 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps) Hardware Capacities 1TB/2TB1) Information Dimensions 88 x 59 x 13mm (3.5 x 2.3 x 0.5 inches) Weight 98 grams (3.47 oz)2) Performance Sequential Read Up to 1,050 MB/sec3) Sequential Write Up to 1,000 MB/sec3) Durability Water/Dust Resistant IP654) Drop Resistant Up to 3-meter5) Security Encryption AES 256-bit hardware encryption Software Samsung Portable SSD 1.06)



Samsung Magician Software Compatibility Windows 7 or higher, Mac OS X 10.10 or higher, Android Lollipop or higher Reliability Temperature Operating

(Case Temperature) 0°C to 60°C 7) Non-Operating -40°C to 85°C Humidity 5% to 95% non-condensing Shock Non-Operating 1,500G, duration: 0.5ms, 3 axis Vibration Non-Operating 10~2,000Hz, 20G Certifications CE, BSMI, KC, VCCI, C-tick, FCC, IC, UL, TUV, CB, EAC, UKCA, BIS RoHS Compliance RoHS 2 Warranty Three (3) Year Limited Warranty8)

Last Updated on April 26, 2022.