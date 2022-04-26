Dell announces new Latitude and Precision devices

Dell made a handful of new device announcements today. The Dell Latitude family picked up the new 9330, and the Dell Precision family picked up the new 7670, 7770, and 5470.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

The Dell marketing line for these new devices is “redesigned for a new age of collaboration.” Dell made these new devices with remote work and remote collaboration in mind. Here are the details on the new Dell Latitude and Dell Precision devices.

Dell Latitude and Precision

Latitude 9330

A new 13.3” ultra-premium 2-in-1. The smallest Latitude designed for the best collaboration & connectivity17 with intelligent performance, built-in security and privacy. For C-Suite, Account Managers, Consultants, etc. driven to build and grow the business with strategic vision. They need the best mobile performance, collaboration tools and connectivity to work anywhere. Dell

ExpressSign-in: Wake your system when you approach and lock it when you step away.

Wake your system when you approach and lock it when you step away. Enhanced Camera with SafeShutter privacy: Look great on every video call with built-in FHD webcam and SafeShutter that automatically opens & closes with video calls.

Look great on every video call with built-in FHD webcam and SafeShutter that automatically opens & closes with video calls. Small 13.3” 16:10 2-in-1 with outstanding screen-to-body ratio: 5% more screen space with 16:10 aspect ratio designed with the narrowest borders achieving 90% screen to body ratio.

5% more screen space with 16:10 aspect ratio designed with the narrowest borders achieving 90% screen to body ratio. WiFi6E & 4G/5G options: Connect from anywhere with industry’s fastest speeds.

Connect from anywhere with industry’s fastest speeds. Our fastest charging: Up to 80% within 40 min with ExpressCharge 2.02.

Precision 5470 25th Anniversary

The new Dell Precision mobile workstation lineup continues our track record of delivering systems that find the perfect combination of power and style. We’re so proud to bring these new designs to customers as we celebrate our 25th anniversary. To further celebrate this milestone, we’re also introducing the Precision 5470 25th Anniversary Edition. Available in a limited quantity in the U.S., this device features a striking cobalt (blue) finish and special edition etching to mark the occasion. Dell

Precision 7670

For the first time, Dell Precision mobile workstations are available in a 16″ form factor, giving you a world–class front-of-screen experience that doesn’t compromise on performance. Another first, the Precision 7670 comes in two chassis options – thin and performance – for a device that best powers your daily applications. The two chassis versions offer flexibility in scalability and configurability determined by your chosen graphics card – enabling you to customize the 7670 to your performance needs, including a variety of processor and graphics selections, as well as expansive memory, beautiful screen options (including a new OLED UHD+ screen with touch panel) and storage options. Dell

FHD IR Camera, Windows Hello compliance, Integrated Camera Shutter, Proximity, Contextual Privacy and Ambient Light Sensors

16:10 aspect ratio (up to HDR500 OLED), display with narrower bezel, 500nits, PremierColor, 100% DCI-P3, Touch and ComfortView Plus (LBL) options.

Up to 12TB of storage, with 3 Gen 4 M.2 slots

Easy access storage with optional door on the bottom of the base

Precision 7770

For those who need even more screen real estate, the new Precision 7770 is a powerful 17″ mobile workstation offering our highest scalability across the portfolio and providing desktop-like performance for professionals on the go. Both the Precision 7670 and 7770 will offer Intel’s most powerful CPUs – 12th Gen Intel® Core™ up to i9 processors (55W—coming soon!) with Intel vPro®– up to next gen 16GB NVIDIA RTX™ A5500 graphics and up to 128GB of DDR5 memory. And speaking of memory, the new Precision models will be our first workstations to feature a new, Dell-patented form factor for DDR5 memory called CAMM (Compression Attached Memory Module). Through CAMM, Dell is enabling a thinner chassis design without sacrificing performance—perfect for hybrid professionals. With repair a key component of our commitment to help reduce waste and extend the life of products and materials, the CAMM module also makes the memory more accessible for field repair. Initially launching with CAMM, the Precision 7000 series will also be available with traditional SODIMM options soon afterwards. Stay tuned for a more technical blog on this new memory module and our intent to drive standardization across the industry. Dell

Check out the company’s website for more information, including pricing when it becomes available.

What do you think of these new laptops? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on April 26, 2022.