5 tips students can use when learning about programming

Some of the most important hard skills in the tech industry are coding and programming. These aren’t always easy skills to learn, but there are several tips and tricks you can use to make doing so simpler. Here are five tips students can use when learning about programming.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

1. Choose a Specific Focus

There are so many programming languages and applications for them that it can be overwhelming. Remember, you don’t need to try to learn everything about every coding language. Instead, pick one or two that you’re interested in or think may be useful to you and focus on those. For example, you may choose to focus on a niche such as Kubernetes programming, which involves a language meant to support software management and deployment containers. There are many things related to this programming that you can learn about once you know the basics, such as Kubernetes bare metal and cloud computing.

2. Seek Out Resources

You cannot learn anything in a vacuum. To ensure you understand the theory behind your chosen programming language and develop a solid working knowledge of that language, you should seek out appropriate resources to learn from. Look for legitimate textbooks, classes and bootcamps, as well as qualified mentors, teachers and tutors. You should make sure your learning resources are geared toward your level of experience. If you’re a beginner, start with resources for beginners and work your way up to resources for those with more experience. If you need specialized software or hardware to practice your coding language, make sure you get it.

3. Join Collaborative Learning Groups

There are plenty of resources besides classes, bootcamps and one-on-one tutoring available to those interested in learning coding and programming. In your classes and bootcamps, you can work in pairs or groups to build code together or edit each other’s code. If you’re learning on your own, try to find groups of peers who are learning the same code, either in person or online, so you can work together and support each other. Collaborative learning is an essential aspect of learning to code because you can challenge each other and help each other to think critically and creatively.

4. Work on Open Source Code

When you learn to code, you will have plenty of opportunities to work in live code. Working in live code is an essential aspect of learning to code, so you should take every opportunity to do so. This is because such hands-on learning allows you to see and practice troubleshooting, writing and editing, both with your instructor and on your own. One of the best ways to work in live code is to work in open source code. Open source code is code that anyone can use, edit and update. You’ll be able to work on this code with your instructor, on your own, with other learners and with seasoned professionals, which will give you plenty of real-world experience and practice.

5. Avoid Focusing Too Narrowly

Learning to program doesn’t mean you only need to know how to program or code. You also need to be able to edit, troubleshoot and diagnose issues in existing code to successfully work in programming. It’s also a good idea to take the time to learn about coding languages and programming related to your chosen niche, as it’s likely you’ll be working with those concepts and programs as well as the ones in which you have the most experience.

There is no right or wrong way to learn coding and programming. As long as you complete your learning plan and training in such a way that’s comfortable for you and allows you to learn everything you need to know, it will have been worth it.

Last Updated on April 28, 2022.