New on Netflix April 29 to May 5: Both Ozark and Grace and Frankie wrap up

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between April 29th and May 5th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in April and May if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix April 29 to May 5th list in which both the Ozark and Grace and Frankie series wind down with their final seasons.

Coming soon in April

These titles are coming sometime in April, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Hold Tight (NETFLIX SERIES 🇵🇱 ): A teenager’s disappearance disrupts the seemingly perfect lives of families from an affluent Warsaw suburb, slowly unveiling their darkest secrets.

Coming soon in May

These titles are coming sometime in May, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres

Welcome to Wedding Hell (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): A marriage proposal is supposed to be a happy ending. But for one couple, it becomes the beginning of an uphill struggle over wedding preparations.

Netflix Games

While not TV or movie related, Netflix Games is a newer feature that the company has included with your Netflix subscription. There are a few new mobile games for your iOS or Android device coming this month to the streaming service at some point and include:

Dragon Up: Rebels : Hatch and collect rare dragons — then help them revive their magic in this colorful and beautifully animated idle adventure game

Hatch and collect rare dragons — then help them revive their magic in this colorful and beautifully animated idle adventure game Exploding Kittens – The Game: Bring the catnip. Draw as many cards as you can, and do your best to dodge — or defuse — fatal felines. Or else, boom goes the dynamite!

Moonlighter: By day, manage a shop in an idyllic village. By night, explore dungeons, slay monsters and unlock mysteries in this best-of-both-worlds adventure.

Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt: Build a medieval city, make smart financial decisions and do whatever it takes to keep your people happy. Who knew running a kingdom was so tough?

April 29

Grace and Frankie: Season 7 – The Final Episodes (NETFLIX SERIES): Seven years ago, Grace and Frankie’s lives turned upside down when their longtime husbands left them for… each other. Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie formed an unlikely and unbreakable bond as they faced uncertain futures head-on, and hand-in-hand. They’ve laughed together, cried together, did shrooms together, and twice-over became successful entrepreneurs together. A history-making 94 episodes later, Grace and Frankie continue to show themselves, their families, and their fans what it means to live life to the fullest, fearlessly and unapologetically. Here’s to seven seasons of laughs, tears, mood-enhancers, and good vibes. And, as Grace and Frankie would say, f*ck it. This may be their final chapter, but they’re just getting started.

Ozark: Season 4 Part 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro's empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won't stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.

Rumspringa (NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪): Traveling to Berlin, a young Amish man on his rite of passage connects with his roots, falls in love and makes a big decision.

Traveling to Berlin, a young Amish man on his rite of passage connects with his roots, falls in love and makes a big decision. YOUTH v GOV

Being a new month, there are quite a few new older titles hitting Netflix and Netflix Canada on the April 29 to May 5th list.

May 1

42 🇺🇸

1917 🇨🇦

3 Ninjas: Kick Back 🇺🇸

40-Love

A River Runs Through It 🇺🇸

Are You the One?: Season 6 🇺🇸

Basic Instinct 🇨🇦

Blippi Wonders: Season 1

Bridget Jones’s Baby 🇨🇦

Casper 🇨🇦

Corpse Bride 🇺🇸

Crank 🇨🇦

Crank 2: High Voltage 🇨🇦

Crazy, Stupid, Love. 🇺🇸

Den of Thieves 🇺🇸

Diary of a Mad Black Woman 🇨🇦

Dirty Harry 🇺🇸

Dolittle 🇨🇦

Empire State 🇺🇸

Forrest Gump 🇺🇸

The Gentlemen 🇺🇸

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle 🇺🇸

The Hateful Eight 🇨🇦

Hello, My Name Is Doris 🇺🇸

The Hunt 🇨🇦

Jackass: The Movie 🇺🇸

Jackass 2.5 🇺🇸

Jackass 3.5 🇺🇸

John Q 🇺🇸

Kung Fu Panda 3 🇨🇦

The Lake House 🇺🇸

Menace II Society 🇺🇸

Molly’s Game 🇨🇦

Once Upon a Time in America 🇺🇸

Rambo 🇺🇸

Rambo: Last Blood 🇺🇸

Road to Perdition 🇺🇸

Seed of Chucky 🇨🇦

Seven Years in Tibet 🇺🇸

Soul Surfer 🇺🇸

Summerland 🇺🇸

U.S. Marshals 🇺🇸

War of the Worlds 🇺🇸

When Harry Met Sally 🇺🇸

You’ve Got Mail 🇺🇸

May 2

Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇬🇧): Captain Barnacles, Kwazii and crew discover new environments and protect more critter friends as they hop around the globe on exciting missions.

May 3

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Follow free diver Johanna Nordblad in this documentary as she attempts to break the world record for distance traveled under ice with one breath.

May 4

Happy Star Wars Day! May the fourth be with you… unfortunately, there are no Star Wars movies or shows being added to the Netflix April 29 to May 5th list today — or any day for obvious reasons.

40 Years Young (NETFLIX FILM 🇲🇽): After learning a bitter truth, a chef joins his best friend and restaurant partner in a culinary competition in Cancún to reignite his zest for life.

The Circle: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)): They're chatty. They're shady. They're secretly famous. They're this season's players — and all bets are off as they compete for the ultimate prize.

El marginal: Season 5 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇦🇷): In this final season, Miguel seeks redemption behind bars, Diosito struggles in the outside world, and a cult threatens to become Puente Viejo's demise.

Meltdown: Three Mile Island (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): From the acclaimed producers of Erin Brockovich and Academy Award-nominated® director Kief Davidson (The Ivory Game) comes a gripping four-part documentary series that tells the story of ordinary people having the courage to do extraordinary things. Meltdown tackles the near catastrophe at Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania through the lens of chief engineer and whistleblower, Richard Parks, as well as the community it impacted. Dramatic reenactments, archival footage, never-before-seen home video, and in-depth interviews bring viewers into the worst nuclear incident in U.S. history.

Summertime: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇹): Another summer, another string of love triangles as the group navigates their passions and tests the boundaries of friendship.

May 5

Blood Sisters (NETFLIX SERIES 🇳🇬): Bound by a dangerous secret, best friends Sarah and Kemi are forced to go on the run after a wealthy groom disappears during his engagement party.

Clark (NETFLIX SERIES 🇸🇪): This is the unbelievable story of Clark Olofsson, the controversial criminal who inspired the term "Stockholm syndrome." Based on his truths and lies.

The Pentaverate (NETFLIX SERIES): What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!

What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed! Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1 🇺🇸

Wild Babies (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Follow the adventures of baby lions, elephants, penguins, pangolins and more as they learn to navigate the highs and lows of life in the wild.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada April 29 to May 5th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

Last Updated on April 28, 2022.