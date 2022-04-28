Dell announces price and availability of its impressive XPS 13 Plus laptop

We have been doing Dell XPS reviews for some time now, and they have consistently been an award-winning lineup. So when we heard that a new XPS laptop was coming, we were hopeful that it wouldn’t be a step backward. From its appearance, the new Dell XPS 13 Plus is anything but a step back; it’s a beauty.

We got an initial look at the new Dell XPS 13 Plus at CES 2022, but we’re getting some new images, specifications, pricing, and availability that make us excited to get our hands on one. The XPS 13 Plus isn’t exactly a complete redesign, but it certainly is very different from the previous generations of the XPS 13. Here’s what Dell’s press release had to say about this stunning new 13″ laptop.

Dell XPS 13 Plus

Modern and stylish, yet approachable and efficient – simple and intentional are the new definition of premium. Redesigned from the ground up with more performance than ever before, the XPS 13 Plus makes it so you can do everything you love to do in style. While beautiful designs and powerful technology innovations are crucial, there’s so much more beneath the surface. And when it comes to creating your own world, a better tomorrow or whatever it is you love to do, there’s no better companion than the XPS 13 Plus. Performance, design and packaging; from top to bottom, we’ve stripped away the unnecessary and streamlined features to deliver a complete, seamless experience. Simplified interiors make your creative experience the focus, with best-in-class edge-to-edge displays that bring your visions to life. Additionally, leading battery technology make sure you can go the distance without disruptions. And with Express Charge 2.0 that gets your laptop to about 80% battery life in less than an hour, you can quickly juice up on the fly. Oh, and did we mention it’s just as light and thin? More power, without weighing you down. Dell

The XPS 13 Plus is designed to be minimalist and modern. The sleek keyboard, function row, touch pad and palm rest deliver a clean, iconic appearance that is light to the touch and complemented by curved, comfy edges throughout. There’s no wasted space – the modern, edge-to-edge interfaces simplify the overall design to deliver a clean, harmonious surface. The XPS 13 Plus is available in timeless colors, a light (Platinum) and dark (Graphite) with an enhanced surface finish that is premium and serene. We’ve eliminated distractions by creating cohesive tone-on-tone design details for a unified appearance. The overall experience is a modern aesthetic that is intentionally crafted to emanate the pinnacle of simplicity. Dell

Now let’s talk about how it feels. Designed with larger keycaps (also known as zero-lattice), the keyboard is comfortable, smooth and efficient with every keystroke. The top row of the keyboard is now cleaner, thanks to a new capacitive touch experience that allows you to switch between media and function keys easily. And speaking of clean and simplified, the traditional trackpad has been replaced by a seamless glass touchpad that provides haptic responses to the touch. Senses drive the creative process and we’ve enhanced both sight and sound in the new XPS 13 Plus. Our pioneering 4-sided InfinityEdge display continues to deliver a virtually borderless viewing experience and we reduced the number of layers from the display screen to improve clarity and reduce weight. And when it comes to creating your own content or consuming the content you love, enjoy louder sound and broad dynamic range with an improved quad speaker design. Two up firing are hidden underneath the keyboard, while down firing speakers are on the base, resulting in incredible sound for music, movies and conferencing. Dell

Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor

Dell also unveiled the UltraSharp 32 4K video conferencing monitor. Given that more users are remote working, this type of monitor will serve them well. Here’s what the Dell press release had to say.

With the world more digital than ever before, the right collaboration tools are key. That’s why we continue to invest in the ecosystem around the PC. Check out this newly crowned CES Innovation Award Honoree – the new Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor. Featuring our category-defining UltraSharp Webcam, echo cancelling dual array microphones and 14W speakers, this monitor provides the best collaboration and visual experience possible, making it feel like you’re there in person. Groundbreaking IPS Black technology and VESA DisplayHDR 400 lets you view content in greater detail, contrast and color – while ComfortView Plus reduces harmful blue-light emissions and retains color accuracy. Then there’s the video conferencing capabilities. The new UltraSharp is certified for Microsoft Teams and comes with privacy and productivity features – letting you easily come on and off mute, enable/disable the camera with SafeShutter and quickly sign-in and out. And it looks great too! The sophisticated design with its platinum silver finish complements both home and office spaces. The aesthetics are kept clean to conceal all visible mess without compromising its functionality, and its extensive ports and connectivity options allow you to transform the monitor into a productivity hub. Dell

Pricing and Availability

XPS 13 Plus is available worldwide in Spring 2022, with Windows 11 or Ubuntu 20.04 on the Developer Edition. Pricing is to be confirmed nearer to the shipping date.

Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor (U3223QZ) is available worldwide on March 29. Pricing is to be confirmed nearer to the shipping date.

You can find more information on Dell’s website

