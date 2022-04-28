Sennheiser has two new TWS headphones coming in May

If you’re a fan of Sennheiser headphones, you might be excited about two new TWS headphones coming in May. If you’ve never used Sennheiser headphones, you should try them. We’re fans of the company, and we’ve done many reviews of their gaming and consumer line of headphones.

The company has been making TWS headphones now for a few years, and the latest versions of the MOMENTUM and SPORT will drop in May. Here is what we know about both upcoming models.

Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3

The next generation of Sennheiser’s flagship true wireless earbud is here. The MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 is inspired by music, delivering Sennheiser’s signature sound with an extra wide-band TrueResponse transducer system, hybrid Adaptive Noise Cancellation, built in EQ, and a new sound personalization feature. The MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 offer a 28 hour playtime with their charging case, IPX4-rated splash resistance, and a choice of multiple earbud adapters and optional silicone fins for the perfect fit. The MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 also improves on previous model’s voice pickup, wireless charging, and wireless technology; the MTW3 is the first earbuds from Sennheiser which you can connect with two devices at the same time. MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 are also the greenest true wireless earbuds Sennheiser has built to date, with new greener packaging, high recycling standards, and spare parts and repairs are available so you don’t have to replace your product. The Momentum True Wireless 3 are the most fully featured earbuds in their price range. Shop the MTW3 and pre-order now for $249.95. MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 launches May 10th. Sennhesier

Sennheiser SPORT True Wireless

Follow your own track with Sennheiser’s new SPORT True Wireless. Sennheiser’s new SPORT True wireless is the ideal companion to drive performance while you exercise. With SPORT True Wireless you’re also in control of how you experience sound and hear your environment, thanks to its unique Adaptable Acoustic feature that offers the choice of either Open or Closed ear adapters and EQ Settings to provide the perfect combination for your exercise. The ergonomic design of the SPORT True Wireless has been created to ensure a comfortable and secure fit in the ear. The earbuds can be customized with a choice of ear adapters in three sizes and four different ear fins so that no matter how active your workout they stay perfectly in place. The SPORT True Wireless has an IP54 rating, making them the perfect headphones for sweaty workouts or runs in the rain. The SPORT True Wireless also features a 9 hour battery life, making them perfect for even the longest workout sessions. Shop the MTW3 and pre-order now for $129.95. SPORT True Wireless launches May 2nd. Sennheiser

