Coming to Tubi May 2022: Yes Man, Lord of War, The Rock, and more

In 2019, we started our Coming to Tubi series of articles, but it didn’t last very long due to Tubi not providing their monthly lists. Since then, our streaming guides have grown to include Plex, IMDb TV, and Crackle. But Coming to Tubi was back in March 2021, and we now have the Tubi May 2022 edition for you.

Like our “New On Netflix” and “Lights, Camera…Crackle series”, Coming to Tubi highlights some of the new movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service so you can plan your month accordingly.

Tubi is a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 30,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio. You can stream them via the Tubi app, available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Comcast Xfinity, etc. So let’s get into our Coming to Tubi May 2022 edition!

Coming To Tubi May 2022

Tubi Originals

SCARIEST MONSTERS IN AMERICA – 5/4 – In each U.S. state, stories of monsters living amongst us have been used to scare children and warn sinners away from misbehavior. But which of these bogeymen brings the biggest fright? In the two-hour Tubi special SCARIEST MONSTERS IN AMERICA, we’re counting down the top ten creatures in the country. From a horrifying home invader to a cunning cannibal, we’ll uncover evidence of each larger-than-life beast to determine, once and for all, which monster is the most deserving of state bragging rights.

TEARDROP – 5/11 – An aspirational writer working as a teacher takes his students on a field trip to explore the history of an off-the-map ghost town, which happens to be the subject of his next book. His family ties have brought him back to the haunted location, but what does this mean for the safety of his class?

BAD INFLUENCE – 5/20 – Single mom Joan (Jennie Garth, “Beverly Hills, 90210”) is overjoyed when her daughter finally makes friends at her new high school. Soon, however, it becomes clear that this group of students follows their own moral code that’s strange, self-centered, and possibly dangerous.

The Twilight Saga – all titles available through 5/22

Coming to Tubi

“Twilight”

“Twilight Saga: New Moon”

“Twilight Saga: Eclipse”

“Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1”

“Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2”

Action

Coming to Tubi

“Air Force One”

“Clash of the Titans” (2010)

“Contraband”

“Die Hard”

“Hancock”

“Hidalgo”

“Kingdom of Heaven”

“Lord of War”

“Lucky Number Slevin”

“Natural Born Killers”

“Once Upon a Time in Mexico”

“Pearl Harbor”

“Pearl Harbor” “Shanghai Knights”

“Shanghai Noon”

“The Bank Job”

“The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” (2015)

“The Perfect Storm”

“The Place Beyond the Pines”

“The Rock”

“The Transporter”

Black Cinema

Coming to Tubi

“Ali”

“ATL”

“Belly”

“Courage Under Fire”

“Half Past Dead”

“I Think I Love My Wife”

“Krush Groove”

“Mo’ Money”

“New Jack City”

“Showtime”

“Snakes on a Plane”

“South Central”

“Thin Line Between Love and Hate”

“Training Day”

“The Bodyguard”

“Deliver Us From Eva”

Comedy

Coming to Tubi

“30 Minutes or Less”

“A Simple Favor”

“Baby Mama”

“Death at a Funeral” (2010)

“Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo” (Franchise)

“Just Wright”

“Mortdecai”

“Mrs. Doubtfire”

“Notting Hill”

“Our Family Wedding”

“Richard Pryor: Here and Now”

“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”

“The Holiday” (2006)

“The Nanny” (2006)

“What’s Your Number?”

“Yes Man”

Drama

Coming to Tubi

“8 Mile”

“A Better Life”

“Alpha Dog”

“American History X”

“Cadillac Records”

“Cast Away”

“Country Strong”

“Focus”

“Fury”

“I Saw the Light”

“Kingdom of Heaven”

“Lion”

“Miss Sloane”

“Philadelphia”

“Preacher’s Kid”

“Stand and Deliver”

“The Impossible”

“The Tree of Life”

“Walk the Line”

Horror

Coming to Tubi

“A Cure for Wellness”

“Evil Dead” (2013)

“Grindhouse: Death Proof”

“Grindhouse: Planet Terror”

“The Grudge 2” (2006)

“Halloween II”

“Halloween III: Season of the Witch”

“Hell Fest”

“Hostel”

“Hostel: Part II”

“Little Shop of Horrors” (1986)

“Urban Legend”

“When a Stranger Calls” (2006)

“I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer”

Kids & Family

Coming to Tubi

“Annie” (2014)

“Another Cinderella Story”

“Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher”

“Hedgehogs”

“Muppets from Space” (Franchise)

“The Muppets Take Manhattan”

“Stuart Little”

“Surf’s Up”

“Who Framed Roger Rabbit”

Sci-Fi & Thriller

Coming to Tubi

“Crank” (Franchise)

“Enemy of the State”

“Green Lantern” (2011)

“Hancock”

“John Henry” – starting 5/9

“Knowing”

“Mad Max Beyond the Thunderdome”

“Meet Dave”

“Miss Bala” (2019)

“Mystery Men”

“Parker” (2013)

“Poseidon”

“Prometheus”

“Secret Window”

“Stealth”

“Taken” (2008)

“Takers” (2010)

“The Game”

“The 5th Wave”

“The Call” (2013) – starting 5/10

“The Maze Runner”

“Traffik”

TV Series

Coming to Tubi

“Blind Date” (2019)

“Diff’rent Strokes”

“Ice Loves Coco”

“Leave it to Beaver”

“Maude”

“Most Expensivest”

“One World”

“Suits: Korea”

“The Jeffersons”

“Top Chef Duels” (Franchise)

“Top Chef Masters” (Franchise)

“Top Chef: Just Desserts” (Franchise)

