4 differences between 4G and 5G internet

You’ve likely heard about the advent of the 5G internet and wondered what the hype was about. Is 5G really worth it? Is it any faster than 4G?

The answer is that 5G is so much faster than 4G that it’s about to revolutionize the high-speed industry. Here are the differences between 4G and 5G.

1. Capacity

With the 100-500 Mbps download speed that 4G could provide in most areas, homes could run about five devices at the same time without getting lags in videos or that annoying spinning ball on your screen telling you you’ll need to wait a minute or so before your page can load. Libraries and internet cafes had more powerful internet connections and could offer between 500 to 1,000 Mbps or more, enabling several devices to operate at the same time.

Compare that to the more than 20 Gigabits per second that 5G can provide. That’s 500 percent faster than 4G, meaning the typical home has greater 5G network slicing enabling hundreds of devices to run at the same time with no lag in download time.

2. Speed

With 4G you would get a maximum download speed of 100Mbps or Megabits per second. It would take about an hour to download a high-quality, two-hour movie using 4G. With 5G however, you can download that same movie in seconds. You won’t experience those lags when you watch videos either.

Those video conferences will run more smoothly as well. No more lag times or people’s screens freezing because of slow internet. You’ll be able to converse with someone across the globe in real-time without lags. High definition streaming will be much quicker as well again without those annoying pauses.

3. Latency

Also called ping, latency is how long data moves from the internet to your device and then back again. You can get an understanding of latency when watching the news. The anchor will cut to a live, on-the-scene reporter. The anchor will ask a question, and it’s a couple of seconds before the live reporter answers. That’s latency.

With 4G, latency was affected by how far you were from the website or person you interacted with. The further your device is from the service you’re trying to reach, the longer the response time. Also, the amount of data you use at one time will affect it as well. Downloading a complicated website could also cause problems.

While latency hasn’t been too much of a problem when watching videos, depending on your internet service, it’s been a thorn in the side of gamers. The ability to respond quickly and receive data is crucial to successful gaming. The 5G internet should revolutionize that, providing for virtual gaming on a whole new level.

4. Applications

Because of its incredible speed, 5G technology will bring about the Internet of Things, also known as IoT. Everything will be connected to the Cloud, including the highway you drive on and the refrigerator that stores your food. Because people will be able to speak to each other in real-time without video lags, surgeons will be able to operate on patients thousands of miles away by using long-distance robots.

5G internet allows greater connectivity speeds with devices and the cloud.

There will be sufficient internet speed for your cars to drive automatically. Your automobile can drive you to work and then pick you up again in the afternoon, spending the days parked in its safe garage. You can also do work while you travel. Computers in the car will connect with signals embedded in roads and highways, guiding your vehicle along the way.

If you don’t want to travel, don’t worry. Virtual gaming will take you to a whole new level, where you will see and experience the world straight from your living room.

The differences between 4G and 5G are the most phenomenal things that have happened since the invention of the computer. 5G will radically change how people live. It will make life easier for everyone and give them the freedom they have never experienced before.

Last Updated on April 29, 2022.