Lights, camera, Crackle…See what’s new on Crackle for May 2022

May 2022 is nearly here, which means new content is now playing on Crackle. Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on various devices, from Smart TVs to smartphones. What are you doing this month? It’s time to see what’s happening in May 2022 on Crackle!

Estimated reading time: 11 minutes

Our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for May 2022 as we take a look at what you can stream for free on this very fantastic service. As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s incredible offerings.

New Crackle Originals In May 2022

Blast

In a Parisian parking lot, a bomb disposal expert (Nora Arnezeder) finds herself trapped in her car with her kids as an anti-tank mine has been set under the car. Sonia is used to facing dangerous situations, but with the children’s lives on the line and her boyfriend (Pierre Kiwitt) left outside, powerless, the stakes have never been higher. They have 30 minutes to diffuse the bomb and work out who could be the mastermind behind this. Will they stand united until the end or will the family implode under pressure?

New Crackle Exclusives In May 2022

Senior Moment (premiering May 5th)

ictor Martin (William Shatner) is a retired NASA test pilot often seen speeding around Palm Springs in his vintage Porsche convertible with his best friend Sal (Christopher Lloyd) in tow. His life changes when his license is revoked for drag racing and his car impounded. Forced to take public transportation for the first time, he meets his polar opposite Caroline (Jean Smart) and learns to navigate love and life again as he goes up against the state’s new DA to get back his license and car.

In The Vault – Season One (premiering May 19th)

Freshman Liv Steele (Claudia Lee) arrives at Woodlawn College excited for a fresh start – but – will her past catch up with her?

Blended (premiering May 12th)

After a bad blind date, a man (Adam Sandler) and woman (Drew Barrymore) find themselves stuck together at a resort for families, where their attraction grows as their respective kids benefit from their burgeoning relationship.

Sherlock

The highly successful, new adaptation of Sherlock Holmes – starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Holmes and Martin Freeman as Watson – comes exclusively to Crackle. Sherlock Holmes, an analytical deduction fanatic, is helping on police investigations for fun when he runs into potential flatmate Dr. John Watson, fresh from serving in the war in Afghanistan and sporting a limp. In spite of Watson’s initial skepticism, Holmes’ brilliant mind and dangerous lifestyle offer the stimulation he craves, and the two quickly forge an alliance. Sherlock provides the inspired leaps of intellect, while Watson keeps his friend’s flights of fancy grounded – creating the perfect pairing for a legendary partnership. All four seasons plus the special episode.

New BBC Titles In May 2022

In addition to giving our audience exclusive access to four seasons of the hit award-winning series Sherlock, we are also going to be offering new series from the BBC library every month! Here are just a few of the amazing shows you will now be able to watch for FREE on Crackle!

David Copperfield

One of the best-loved novels in the English language and Dickens’ own favorite. The story follows David Copperfield from childhood tribulations to literary success.

Inside Christie’s: The World’s Biggest Auction House

As Christie’s celebrates its 250th anniversary, this two-part series follows the drama behind iconic art auctions across the globe to reveal how the world’s biggest auction house operates.

Inside the Tower of London

The Tower of London has stood at the center of British history for nearly 1,000 years. This series explores its incredible stories and goes behind closed doors to see how the Tower runs today.

Joanna Lumley’s Britain

After a lifetime of travels that have taken her across the globe, Joanna Lumley is making her most personal journey yet, traveling from Essex to Whitby.

Crackle’s May Picks

Classic TV Moms

To celebrate the moms in your life the Crackle crew has selected titles that ensure everyone remembers who runs the household with classics like What’s Happening!! (Mabel King), The Partridge Family (Shirley Jones), The Dick Van Dyke Show (Mary Tyler Moore), and Father Knows Best (Elinor Donahue).

Heroic War Stories

To celebrate Memorial Day, Crackle is taking you to the front lines of military history with titles like Hanover Street (Harrison Ford, Lesley-Anne Down), Anzio (Robert Mitchum, Peter Falk), 1941 (John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd), and Tour of Duty (Terence Knox, Stephen Caffrey).

Period Pieces

The Crackle time machine is taking you way back to experience history firsthand with the series The Musketeers (Luke Pasqualino, Howard Charles), Ripper Street (Adam Rothenberg, Matthew Macfadyen), Sense & Sensibility (Charity Wakefield, Dominic Cooper), and Taboo (Tom Hardy, Oona Chaplin).

Tales from the Precinct

The Crackle team works hard to protect our fans from boredom and serve them a slate of the best cop shows in TV history with titles like Car 54, Where Are You? (Joe E. Ross, Fred Gwynne), Barney Miller (Hal Linden, Max Gail), S.W.A.T (Mark Shera, Steve Forrest), and The Rookies (Sam Melville, Georg Stanford Brown).

Swing Into Spring

Strap on your hiking boots on and get ready to rappel into a valley action as you gear up for the great outdoors with Sprinter (Shantol Jackson, Dale Elliott), Who We Are, Meru (Jimmy Chin, Renan Ozturk), and Joe Torre: Curveballs Along The Way (Paul Sorvino, Robert Loggia).

New to Crackle Spotlight in May 2022

The Natural

Robert Redford stars in the inspiring fable of a baseball player’s major league dreams and the mysterious woman who shatters them.

The Legend of Zorro

Antonio Banderas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are reunited with director Martin Campbell in this action-packed escapade set in the California territory in the critical days preceding statehood. Several years after the previous adventure, Alejandro (Banderas) and Elena (Zeta-Jones) are married and have a 10-year-old son, Joaquin (Adrian Alonso). Though Alejandro continues to don the mask of Zorro to protect the poor and oppressed from their overlords’ greed, he is torn between his duty and his desire for a more normal life. Now, he must face that conflict again when plans for California to become the 31st state are undermined by a nefarious plot by a group of prominent land barons. In his valiant attempt to foil their plans, Zorro runs headlong into a crisis that threatens his life and the safety of his family.

Ip Man

Upon refusing to teach his martial arts to the invading Japanese soldiers, Ip Man is forced to fight for the honor of his country in a series of battles that will culminate in a kill-or-be-killed showdown with Japan’s greatest fighter.

Snowpiercer

In a future where a failed climate-change experiment has killed all life except for the survivors who boarded the Snowpiercer (a train that travels around the globe), a new class system emerges. Starring Chris Evans, Jamie Bell, and Tilda Swinton.

Empire State

Based on a true story, Dwayne Johnson stars as an NYPD detective trying to solve the biggest cash heist in U.S. history.

U.S.S Indianapolis: Men of Courage

During World War II, an American navy ship captained by Charles McVay (Nicolas Cage) is sunk by a Japanese submarine leaving 890 crewmen stranded in shark-infested waters.

Heist

When a crew of highly skilled jewel thieves is not paid the money they are owed for a job, they are forced to make one last, big heist for the man who cheated them. Star-studded cast includes Danny DeVito, Sam Rockwell, Gene Hackman, Delroy Lindo, and Rebecca Pidgeon.

Alf

The Tanner family (Andrea Elson, Max Wright) is an average American family. One day, they discover that they have a visitor. He’s small, he’s furry, he’s arrogant, and he’s an Alien Life Form from the planet Melmac.

Hudson Street

What do death and love have in common for a divorced dad and full-time police detective? Tony Danza, Lori Loughlin and more share a lot of laughter on Hudson Street.

Additional New TV Series In May 2022

Alf

Britain’s Best Drives

Ghost Story/Circle of Fear

High Society: The Cannabis Café

Jo Frost on Killer Kids

Joanna Lumley’s Britain

Like Father Like Son

Police: Hour of Duty

Police: Suspect No. 1

Salvage 1

Serial Swindlers

The Accused

The Rookies

Women of the House

Additional New Movies in May 2022

35 And Ticking

A Christmas Blessing

AM Radio

Amour Fou

Ancient Voices: Stonehenge

Arthur: King of the Britons

Autobiography: Mike Tyson

BBC Electric Proms: 2009: Robbie Williams

Becoming Princess Diana

Biblical Prophecy of John

Billy Martin: The Man, The Myth, The Manager

Bone Daddy

Brotherhood of Blades

Cambridge Footlights Revue: 1982

Chandler Christmas Getaway

Charles & Diana: 1983

Chasing the Dragon

Churchill: Winning the War, Losing the Peace

Creature From The Haunted Sea

Dame Edna: Live at the Palace

David Beckham: For the Love of the Game

Dead Heist

Decameron Nights

Diana: Conspiracy Theories

Diana: Legacy of a Princess

Diana: Life in Fashion

Diana: The People’s Princess

Diana: The Royal Truth

Dressed to Kill

Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know

Elton John: Uncensored

Fabulous Dorseys

Flood: A River’s Rampage

Frankie and Hazel

French and Saunders: 300 Years of French and Saunders

Go Johnny Go

Gundala

Harry & Meghan: The Next Step

Harry & Meghan: The Price of Freedom

Harry & Meghan: The Revelations

Harry & Meghan: The Royal Wedding

Harry & Meghan: Two Became Three

Harry & Meghan: Your Royal Invitation

Harry and Meghan: A Windsor Wedding

Harry Styles Live in Manchester

High Rollers

If You Really Love Me

In The Line of Duty

It Was 50 Years Ago Today

Jackie OK

Jiang Ziya

Jungle Book

Kate Middleton: Working Class to Windsor

Kill Zone 2

Legend of the Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen

Little Big Soldier

Little Princess

Lord, All Men Can’t Be Dogs

Love Affair

Master Z – The IP Man Legacy

Meghan Markle: Changing Traditions

Meghan Markle: From Hollywood to Windsor

Mo Farah: Race of His Life

Ne Zha

Not Just Another Affair

Pinocchio 3000

Police Story: Lockdown

Prince Harry: A New Kind of Royal

Prince Philip: A Lifetime of Duty

Princess Diana: The Quiet Revolution

Public Cowboy

Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip: Love, Marriage & Country

Queen Elizabeth II: Above All Else

Queen Elizabeth II: The Unlikely Queen

Railroad Tigers

Rainbow

Rampant

Sam Smith Live in London

Scared to Death

Secret of the Mona Lisa

Shadow

Shaolin

Sister Wendy’s Pains of Glass

Something Like A Business

Strange Love of Martha Ivers

T-34

The Assassin

The Clearing

The Dempsey Sisters

The Diana Conspiracy: What Happened in Paris?

The Diana Story: Part I: The Young Princess

The Diana Story: Part II: Broken Hearts

The Diana Story: Part III: Legacy of Love

The Endless

The English Royal Family

The Familymoon

The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil

The Great American Traffic Jam

The Ideal Husband

The Last Days of Princess Diana

The Little Shop of Horrors

The Mayflower Madam

The Outlaw

The Tillman Story

The Timber

The Truth About Emanuel

The Ultimate Baseball Memorabilia

The Villainess

The White King

They Made Me a Criminal

Tidal Wave: No Escape

Timewatch: Young Victoria

Titanic and Me

Topper

Topper Returns (B&W)

Welcome to Mayfair

William & Kate: The Journey, Part 1

William & Kate: The Journey, Part 2

William & Kate: The Journey, Part 3

William & Kate: The Journey, Part 4

William and Harry: Brothers in Arms

Wolf Warrior

Wolf Warrior 2

What do you think of the May 2022 edition of Lights, Camera, Crackle? If you liked the May 2022 edition, stay tuned for next month’s! Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on April 29, 2022.