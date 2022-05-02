The Electrohome Kingston 7-In-1 wants to be your one-stop music playback solution

Technology is a fickle thing. One year you’re using the latest media format, and the next, it’s obsolete. But even though the majority of users have replaced vinyl records and CDs with Spotify and Apple Music. It doesn’t mean that some users aren’t still using older media formats. Electrohome wants to help those people with the Electrohome Kingston 7-in-1 record player.

The Kingston 7-in-1 plays vinyl records to digital music streaming through Turntable, Bluetooth, Aux-in, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, and USB. Vinyl records have come back and are experiencing popularity with many more users than ever before. And CDs are still hanging around on millions of shelves across the globe, so the Kingston 7-in-1 might be a handy device for many.

Electrohome Kingston 7-in-1 Specifications

Unit Color Walnut Finish Real Wood Veneer Construction material MDF (Medium Density Fiberboard) Record player Yes Cartridge Ceramic, Sapphire Tipped Stylus Record speeds 33 1/3, 45, 78 RPM Auto return No Auto stop Yes Radio (FM) Yes Frequence range (FM) 87.5 – 107.9 MHz Radio (AM) Yes Frequency range (AM) 530 – 1710 kHz Radio station presets 9 AM, 9 FM Bluetooth Yes, Bluetooth 4.2 CD Yes USB playback Yes USB charging No USB recording Yes SD slot No Cassette No Headphone jack Yes Auxilary input Yes Speaker size 2 x 2″, 10 W, 8 Ohms; 2 x 3.5″, 30 W, 6 Ohms Equalizer Yes (Bass, Treble) Amplifier power 40 Watts Power input 120 V, 60 Hz Power consumption 50 Watts Dimensions 12.25 x 17.3 x 13.5 inches / 31.2 x 43.9 x 34.3 cm (HxWxD) Unit weight 23.75 lbs (10.75 kg) Price/purchase US$249.98 (Direct)(Amazon) What’s included • Electrohome RR75 Vinyl Record Player

• 45 Record Adaptor

• 5ft Power CordRemote Control

• 2x AAA Batteries

• User Manual

• Quick Start Guide

• 1 Year Manufacturer’s Warranty

• Lifetime Customer Support

Plays all of your favorite songs from vinyl records to digital music streaming through Turntable, Bluetooth, Aux-in, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, and USB.

Savor the pure analog sounds of the premium audio components including a 3-speed belt-drive turntable, sapphire needle, and 4 high-performance speakers

Backed by Electrohome’s 100 years of developing high fidelity audio products, the stunning retro-modern design adds a vintage flair while offering the warm sound of a wood cabinet

Stream music directly from your smartphone or tablet to enjoy your MP3s or music streaming services such as Spotify, Amazon Music, or Apple Music

Digitize your vinyl records or CDs to MP3 files onto a USB drive to preserve your precious music collection for life and playback instantly through USB

