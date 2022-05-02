The Electrohome Kingston 7-In-1 wants to be your one-stop music playback solution

Technology is a fickle thing. One year you’re using the latest media format, and the next, it’s obsolete. But even though the majority of users have replaced vinyl records and CDs with Spotify and Apple Music. It doesn’t mean that some users aren’t still using older media formats. Electrohome wants to help those people with the Electrohome Kingston 7-in-1 record player.
Estimated reading time: 3 minutes
The Kingston 7-in-1 plays vinyl records to digital music streaming through Turntable, Bluetooth, Aux-in, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, and USB. Vinyl records have come back and are experiencing popularity with many more users than ever before. And CDs are still hanging around on millions of shelves across the globe, so the Kingston 7-in-1 might be a handy device for many.
Electrohome Kingston 7-in-1 Specifications
|Unit Color
|Walnut
|Finish
|Real Wood Veneer
|Construction material
|MDF (Medium Density Fiberboard)
|Record player
|Yes
|Cartridge
|Ceramic, Sapphire Tipped Stylus
|Record speeds
|33 1/3, 45, 78 RPM
|Auto return
|No
|Auto stop
|Yes
|Radio (FM)
|Yes
|Frequence range (FM)
|87.5 – 107.9 MHz
|Radio (AM)
|Yes
|Frequency range (AM)
|530 – 1710 kHz
|Radio station presets
|9 AM, 9 FM
|Bluetooth
|Yes, Bluetooth 4.2
|CD
|Yes
|USB playback
|Yes
|USB charging
|No
|USB recording
|Yes
|SD slot
|No
|Cassette
|No
|Headphone jack
|Yes
|Auxilary input
|Yes
|Speaker size
|2 x 2″, 10 W, 8 Ohms; 2 x 3.5″, 30 W, 6 Ohms
|Equalizer
|Yes (Bass, Treble)
|Amplifier power
|40 Watts
|Power input
|120 V, 60 Hz
|Power consumption
|50 Watts
|Dimensions
|12.25 x 17.3 x 13.5 inches / 31.2 x 43.9 x 34.3 cm (HxWxD)
|Unit weight
|23.75 lbs (10.75 kg)
|Price/purchase
|US$249.98 (Direct)(Amazon)
|What’s included
|• Electrohome RR75 Vinyl Record Player
• 45 Record Adaptor
• 5ft Power CordRemote Control
• 2x AAA Batteries
• User Manual
• Quick Start Guide
• 1 Year Manufacturer’s Warranty
• Lifetime Customer Support
- Plays all of your favorite songs from vinyl records to digital music streaming through Turntable, Bluetooth, Aux-in, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, and USB.
- Savor the pure analog sounds of the premium audio components including a 3-speed belt-drive turntable, sapphire needle, and 4 high-performance speakers
- Backed by Electrohome’s 100 years of developing high fidelity audio products, the stunning retro-modern design adds a vintage flair while offering the warm sound of a wood cabinet
- Stream music directly from your smartphone or tablet to enjoy your MP3s or music streaming services such as Spotify, Amazon Music, or Apple Music
- Digitize your vinyl records or CDs to MP3 files onto a USB drive to preserve your precious music collection for life and playback instantly through USB
What do you think of the Electrohome Kingston 7-In-1 record player? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.
*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.
Last Updated on May 2, 2022.