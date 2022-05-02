The Electrohome Kingston 7-In-1 wants to be your one-stop music playback solution

|
,

Technology is a fickle thing. One year you’re using the latest media format, and the next, it’s obsolete. But even though the majority of users have replaced vinyl records and CDs with Spotify and Apple Music. It doesn’t mean that some users aren’t still using older media formats. Electrohome wants to help those people with the Electrohome Kingston 7-in-1 record player.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The Kingston 7-in-1 plays vinyl records to digital music streaming through Turntable, Bluetooth, Aux-in, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, and USB. Vinyl records have come back and are experiencing popularity with many more users than ever before. And CDs are still hanging around on millions of shelves across the globe, so the Kingston 7-in-1 might be a handy device for many.

Electrohome Kingston 7-in-1 Specifications

Unit ColorWalnut
FinishReal Wood Veneer
Construction materialMDF (Medium Density Fiberboard)
Record playerYes
CartridgeCeramic, Sapphire Tipped Stylus
Record speeds33 1/3, 45, 78 RPM
Auto returnNo
Auto stopYes
Radio (FM)Yes
Frequence range (FM)87.5 – 107.9 MHz
Radio (AM)Yes
Frequency range (AM)530 – 1710 kHz
Radio station presets9 AM, 9 FM
BluetoothYes, Bluetooth 4.2
CDYes
USB playbackYes
USB chargingNo
USB recordingYes
SD slotNo
CassetteNo
Headphone jackYes
Auxilary inputYes
Speaker size2 x 2″, 10 W, 8 Ohms; 2 x 3.5″, 30 W, 6 Ohms
EqualizerYes (Bass, Treble)
Amplifier power40 Watts
Power input120 V, 60 Hz
Power consumption50 Watts
Dimensions12.25 x 17.3 x 13.5 inches / 31.2 x 43.9 x 34.3 cm (HxWxD)
Unit weight23.75 lbs (10.75 kg)
Price/purchaseUS$249.98 (Direct)(Amazon)
What’s included• Electrohome RR75 Vinyl Record Player
• 45 Record Adaptor
• 5ft Power CordRemote Control
• 2x AAA Batteries
• User Manual
• Quick Start Guide
• 1 Year Manufacturer’s Warranty
• Lifetime Customer Support
  • Plays all of your favorite songs from vinyl records to digital music streaming through Turntable, Bluetooth, Aux-in, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, and USB.
  • Savor the pure analog sounds of the premium audio components including a 3-speed belt-drive turntable, sapphire needle, and 4 high-performance speakers
  • Backed by Electrohome’s 100 years of developing high fidelity audio products, the stunning retro-modern design adds a vintage flair while offering the warm sound of a wood cabinet
  • Stream music directly from your smartphone or tablet to enjoy your MP3s or music streaming services such as Spotify, Amazon Music, or Apple Music
  • Digitize your vinyl records or CDs to MP3 files onto a USB drive to preserve your precious music collection for life and playback instantly through USB
The Electrohome Kingston 7-In-1 wants to be your one-stop music playback solution

What do you think of the Electrohome Kingston 7-In-1 record player? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.

Last Updated on May 2, 2022.

Electrohome Kingston-min
Previous

Pegasus spyware was found on high ranking Spanish government official’s smartphones

Latest Articles

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap