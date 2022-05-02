Latest Optoma 4K projector boasts 3600 lumens, enhanced gaming mode, and more

Home theatre projectors are not only becoming more affordable, but they are also getting better with each iteration. We’ve reviewed a few Optoma projectors here at Techaeris and they generally offer decent bang for your buck. The latest Optoma 4K projector — the UHD55 — offers a bright 3600 ANSI lumens, an enhanced gaming mode for fast response times, and more for under US$1800.

Brightness is a key feature of any home theatre projector, not only for enhancing the image but also for giving you more versatility in where you can set it up. With 3,600 lumens, the Optoma UHD 4K projector can be set up in brighter areas, like your living room, or give an excellent image in the evening or in darker setups.

“We remain committed to meeting the demands for flexible display solutions which have expanded in the home entertainment market during the pandemic. The new Optoma UHD55 combines top-of-the-line features to meet the needs of home entertainment enthusiasts, delivering on image quality, performance and functionality – all at a market-leading price.” Allen Pestell, Head of Product Marketing, Optoma

The UHD55 is also HRD and HLG compatible, with 97% DCI-P4 colour gamut coverage. For gamers, this projector has an Enhanced Gaming Mode with response times of 16ms in 4K at 60Hz or 4ms in 1080p at 240Hz for smooth gameplay. This projector is also Alexa and Google Assistant compatible, allowing you to control it through your smart home setup.

The Optoma UHD55 4K projector.

Additional features of the Optoma UHD55 4K projector include:

Resolution: 3480 x 2160 True 4K UHD

Brightness: 3,600 ANSI lumens

Contrast Ratio: 1,200,000:1

Light source: Lamp, up to 15,000 hours of operation in Dynamic Black mode

HDR and HLG compatible

Wide Color Gamut support: 97% DCI-P3

Smart home compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and IFTTT compatibility

1.3x optical zoom

Horizontal and vertical keystone correction, vertical lens shift and 3×3 warping

Inputs: VGA, 2x USB, RJ45, RS-232, 2x HDMI w/ HDCP 2.2, S/PDIF, 3.5mm audio in/out

The Optoma UHD55 is available for purchase in the United States for an estimated street price of $1,799 and in Canada for $2,599.

Last Updated on May 2, 2022.