ASUS teases its new Zenbook laptops ahead of its official launch

An excellent way to build excitement over a product is to tease it before it launches. This is a method used by many consumer product companies, and it can be effective. ASUS announced its upcoming launch event for two new Zenbook laptops just a few days ago. The event is scheduled for May 9th at noon Eastern, and ASUS has decided to give us a tease of what to expect.

“The Pinnacle of Performance” event will showcase the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo (UX8402) and Zenbok Pro 16X (UX7602), amongst other devices – all of which boast have unthrottled performance capabilities, thanks to advanced AAS Ultra (Active Aerodynamic System).

The event will introduce user-empathy based design innovations and unheard-of performance capabilities packed into premium thin and light chassis laptops that encompass 12th Gen Intel Core H-series (H45W) CPUs and guarantee stunning 120Hz OLED visuals, smooth refresh rates, true colour, portability, class-leading performance and all-day power for on-the-go productivity. ASUS

ASUS is taking these new Zenbooks down the ultra-light, ultra-thin, and portable road. These new Zenbook laptops seem to be slim and light powerhouses on paper. It will be interesting to see what battery life is like if these laptops are as thin and light as we’re told.

The ASUS special launch event, The Pinnacle of Performance, is set to air at the following times:

New York: May 9, 2022, 12:00 P.M

London: May 9, 2022 5:00 P.M

Taipei: May 10, 2022 00:00 A.M

