Timex expands its reissue vintage assortment with Q Timex GMT

When the smartphone showed up on the scene, it basically wiped out most of the dumbphone market. It took a few years, and it didn’t happen overnight, but most people now own a smartphone. So you would think that the smartwatch would have had the same effect. But not so, we’re on the 7th generation of the Apple Watch, and most people do not own any smartwatch brand. Watchmakers like Timex are still in business, and users are still buying them.

Now, Timex is expanding its Reissue assortment with its Q Timex GMT release. The original Q Timex was released in the 1970s as part of the new generation of modern watches with quartz technology. The Q Timex GMT, an expansion of the brand’s much-loved Q Timex 1979 Reissue watch, includes iconic features such as a rotating bezel, functional battery hatch, and domed acrylic crystal.

Q Timex GMT Features

GMT and Date functions

Stainless steel bracelet or Synthetic Rubber Strap

Domed Acrylic Crystal

Rotating Top Ring

50m Water Resistant

40mm case, 18mm long

Starting on April 28th, this timepiece will be available on the Timex website, retailing for $199 (strap) and $219 (bracelet). Before owning an Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch, I had a decent collection of regular watches. These timepieces may be limited in their fancy technology, but they make up for it with their aesthetic look and feel. Sometimes a smartwatch just isn’t as nice looking as an actual watch.

