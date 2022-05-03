Marshall announces the Emberton II and the compact Willen

Marshall makes some of the best guitar amplifiers and cabinets on the planet. Iconic music acts have used the company’s gear since the ’60s. With the rise in Bluetooth and consumer-grade speakers on the rise, Marshall jumped into the space a few years ago.

We have reviewed a few of the company’s offerings, and we’ve always been impressed with the product they’ve produced. Now, Marshall is unveiling the Emberton II and Willen Bluetooth speakers. The Emberton II is a follow-up to the amazing Emberton from last year. The Willen is the company’s smallest Bluetooth speaker yet and ultra-portable. Here’s what the company’s press release had to say:

Marshall Emberton II

Emberton II

Emberton II delivers sound that is rich, clear, and loud, like the artist intended. Two 2’’ full range drivers and two passive radiators bring you the heavy Marshall sound you know and love. By separating out the spatial content of stereo recordings, Emberton II produces a sound much larger than its size and outperforms most speakers in its class. Emberton II utilizes True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall. True Stereophonic is stereo sound, but not as you’ve heard it before. Experience superior spatial and binaural sound that flows around you and fills any space. This is absolute 360° sound – where every spot is a sweet spot. Emberton II offers 30+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge – 50% more than its predecessor. Its compact size, rugged durability and reliable playtime make it perfect to take with you. When you’re out of battery, just plug in your speaker and return to full battery in 3 hours. If you need a speedy top-up, Emberton II has a quick-charge feature, with only 20 minutes delivering a playtime of 4 hours. Listening matters, and this speaker won’t keep you waiting for the next song. Emberton II is tough and resilient. With its silicone exterior and solid metal grille, it boasts an extremely durable and easy to use design. Emberton II has an IP67 dust- and water-resistance rating so you can submerge Emberton II in 1m (3ft) of water for a period of up to 30 minutes. This is a speaker that won’t let rain or dirt get in the way of your music. Emberton II won’t slow you down with a lengthy set-up – pair, play and let the good times roll. Download the dedicated app if you want to find the right sound with equalizer presets, and to keep your speaker up to date with Over-the-Air (OTA) updates. Emberton II is straightforward and easy to use, with a multi-directional control knob that allows you to play, pause, skip tracks, and adjust the volume, as well as turn the speaker on or off. Emberton II has been powered up with Stack Mode. Amplify your sound with a multi-speaker session by connecting your speaker to other Emberton II speakers. To activate Stack Mode, just use the controls on the speaker. Stack as many Emberton II speakers as you like and create a sound as big as your imagination. Marshall

Marshall Willen

Willen

Willen comes with a top-of-class IP67 dust- and water- resistance rating so it’s always ready for the road. This speaker brings together the iconic Marshall design with a ruggedness that dares you to push its limits. All this, plus its hefty 15+ hours of listening on a single charge and mounting strap mean that Willen is raring to go wherever you go. Willen is the mighty portable speaker that is made to go everywhere with you. Built with one 2’’ full range driver and two passive radiators, this speaker brings you the heavy Marshall sound you can’t live without. Don’t be fooled by its size – Willen might be compact, but it has a rock-star attitude. High-fidelity Marshall tuning and solid instrument separation stands Willen head and shoulders above its competition. Power your music with Marshall signature sound every single time, even when the session isn’t planned. Willen comes with a top-of-class IP67 rating so it doesn’t care about a bit of water and dust; all it cares about is your music. Its solid build means your speaker is ready for the road and rain or dirt won’t stop the session. This speaker brings together the iconic Marshall design with a ruggedness that dares you to push its limits. Willen is ready to roll whenever you are with a hefty 15+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge. Whenever you need to top up its battery, 3 hours of charging will bring it back to full power. If you can’t wait that long, plug it in for only 20 minutes and you’ll get 3 hours of playtime – plenty for whatever the day might throw your way. Willen is the ultimate multi-purpose speaker with its flexible positioning. Stand it up, lay it down, fix it to an object or let it hang out with its rubber back-mounted strap. Attach Willen anywhere you can think of and share your music with anyone who wants to hear it. Marshall

Marshall Emberton II and Willen are available for pre-order today and priced at US$169 and US$119, respectively.

