Samsung announces its PRO Endurance MicroSD card for surveillance and dashboard cameras

The number of devices that require SD or MicroSD cards has risen over the years. Storage needs are now showing up on surveillance and dashboard cameras, to name a few. Most of those devices are meant to be rugged or at least semi-rugged, and that’s why Samsung has announced its PRO Endurance MicroSD card.

Samsung says the new PRO Endurance “enables up to 16 years of continuous recording and playback to capture every critical moment.” The company also says this new card is uniquely designed to meet the rigorous demands of surveillance cameras, dashboard cameras, doorbell cameras, body cameras, and more; the card offers improved endurance and outstanding performance for smooth and reliable continuous capture and playback.

Samsung PRO Endurance MicroSD card

“From CCTV to doorbell cameras, our newest PRO Endurance card is designed to support the increasing demand for long-lasting and high-performance video surveillance solutions,” said Jim Kiczek, Vice President of Memory Marketing at Samsung Electronics America. “Consumers and enterprise users can trust our new high-endurance memory card to ensure continuous video recording in high resolution even under extreme conditions.” Built with Samsung’s highly reliable enterprise-grade NAND flash memory, the PRO Endurance card can deliver up to 16 years (140,160 hours) of continuous recording time to ensure every critical moment is captured. This means a single PRO Endurance card can last as long as up to 33 typical speed-focused cards, saving frequent replacement costs and providing greater reliability for always-on video monitoring. Samsung’s new memory card also offers read and write speeds of up to 100 megabytes per second (MB/s) and 40 MB/s, respectively, and is rated Class 10 with video speed ratings of up to U3 (UHS Speed Class 3) and V30 (Video Speed Class 30). This makes it ideal for handling large, high-resolution files while enabling seamless recording and playback in Full HD and 4K. Since outdoor surveillance and body cameras can be subject to harsh environments, the PRO Endurance microSD has been engineered to offer trusted performance in everyday use with Samsung’s reinforced six-proof durability. In addition to protection against water, magnets, X-rays and extreme temperatures, the card is now wear out-proof and drop-proof. Samsung

Available in four different storage capacities of 32 gigabytes (GB), 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB, with the manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP) ranging from US$10.99 for the 32GB to US$54.99 for the 256GB, the PRO Endurance card is available worldwide starting May 3. Check out Samsung’s website for more information.

Last Updated on May 3, 2022.